Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, previously announced that, through its environmental consulting firm Stantec Consulting Services Inc. ("Stantec"), the Company has submitted Exploration Plans and Habitat Evaluation Reports to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") in support of three new Applications to Prospect for phosphate located in NOP's Murdock Mountain and Leach Mountains area of northeast Nevada. The submissions represent a significant procedural milestone in the regulatory process required to obtain authorization to conduct phosphate exploration activities, including drilling, on federal lands administered by the BLM.
This news release is intended to provide shareholders with a better understanding of the regulatory process applicable to leaseable phosphate minerals on federal lands administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). The Company has received numerous shareholder inquiries regarding the distinction between phosphate leasing and the claim-staking process commonly used for gold and other minerals.
Robin Dow, CEO, stated: "Following our recent regulatory filings, I have received questions from shareholders regarding the pathway from a phosphate prospecting application to a mining lease.
Unlike gold, silver or copper projects, phosphate on federal lands is governed under the Mineral Leasing Act. Because it is a leaseable mineral, the process involves several regulatory and technical milestones before a mining lease can be considered. We believe it is important that shareholders understand this process so they can better evaluate the significance of each milestone we report."
The following is an excerpt from information soon to be available on our website. This is the first page from one of those articles:
The Regulatory Process: From Application to Prospect to Mining Phosphate
Phosphate is a leaseable mineral, not a locatable mineral. Therefore, the pathway is different from a typical gold or copper exploration project. There are no staked claims for phosphate. Under staking, the staking entity owns the claims and therefore can drill it shortly after staking and then get a license to mine it. Not so with leasable minerals.
For NOP's 3 new Applications to Prospect, the current objectives are moving from Prospecting Permit Application through the supporting environmental work needed to obtain the Prospecting Permits. Once those are issued, the next major regulatory milestone becomes approval of the Exploration Plan that would authorize drilling on the new permit areas.
The existing Nevagro Exploration Permit and drilling activities the Company has already completed are helping demonstrate the discovery potential that could ultimately support future Preference Right Lease applications.
Many people incorrectly think the sequence is simply "Application → Prospecting Permit → Mining Lease."
In practice, the biggest time-consuming step is often: Prospecting Permit → Exploration Authorization → Discovery → Preference Right Lease
NOP cannot earn the lease until it has demonstrated a phosphate deposit with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
Our new website will be available soon. The full version of this information, along with many other informative articles, will be available there.
As Nevada Organic Phosphate advances its permitting and exploration activities, the Company intends to provide shareholders with additional educational materials outlining key regulatory milestones and the progression of our phosphate projects through the federal leasing system.
Qualified Person
The interpretive technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Update on Consulting Agreement and Share Issuance
Further to the Company's news release dated November 17, 2026, announcing the engagement of Strategic Media and Public Relations, LLC (the "Consultant"), the Company announces that the Company and the Consultant have agreed to terminate the agreement effective November 23, 2026. No shares were issued to the Consultant under the agreement, and none will be issued. The Company will not pay any monthly fees under the agreement. The Company does not expect any further material obligation as a result of the termination.
Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8)
NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic certifiable sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic certifiable sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and the rail head to California or the East Coast.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning
of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevada-organic-phosphate-provides-overview-of-federal-phosphate-permitting-and-leasing-process-302950348.html
SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.