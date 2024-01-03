Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Offering and Closes Final Tranche for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $277,500

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Offering and Closes Final Tranche for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $277,500

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 17, 2023, and December 6, 2023, it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $172,500 (the "Second Tranche") through the issuance of 3,450,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Together with proceeds from the first tranche of the private placement, the Company raised an aggregate of $277,500 and issued an aggregate of 5,550,000 Units.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

The aggregate proceeds of the private placement are anticipated to be used for advancement of the Company's Murdock Property and for general working capital.

Fees of $1,500 were paid and 30,000 finder's units were issued (the "Finder's Units") to certain finders in connection with the Second Tranche. Together with the first tranche of the private placement, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $10,000 and issued 200,000 Finder's Units. Each Finder's Unit consists of one Share and one finder's Share purchase warrant (each, a "Finder's Warrant"), with each Finder's Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 - Resale of Securities. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

None of the securities sold in connection with the First Tranche have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying bed of known phosphate mineralization 6.6 km long in NE Nevada. The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the offering. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192983

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate
NOP:CC
Nevada Organic Phosphate
Nevada Organic Phosphate

Nevada Organic Phosphate


Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes $105,000 Initial Tranche of Unit Offering

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes $105,000 Initial Tranche of Unit Offering

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 17, 2023, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $105,000 (the "First Tranche") through the issuance of 2,100,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Private Placement of up to $250,000

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Private Placement of up to $250,000

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in capital of the corporation (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Shares for Debt Settlement

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Shares for Debt Settlement

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), would like to announce and welcome Mr. Keith Li as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Li is an experienced Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 15 years of corporate accounting, finance and financial reporting experience. He specializes in providing management advisory services, accounting and regulatory compliance services to both public and private companies in a number of industries including junior mining, cannabis, health and wellness, and merchant banking. Mr. Li began his career in the public accounting sector as an auditor and has also held a senior-level position at Sears Canada and multiple reporting issuers. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Launches New Website and Investor Portal

Nevada Organic Phosphate Launches New Website and Investor Portal

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new corporate website and investor portal.

The site is available at: https://www.nevadaphosphate.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD

Ingå Group Executes Non-Binding Term Sheet to Invest in WOA Germany & Exclusively Sell Buntine Protein in Europe

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") through it's wholly owned subsidiaries Wide Open Plant Protein Pty. Ltd. and Wide Open Agriculture GmbH, has signed a non-binding term sheet with Ingå Group (Ingå), a UK firm that develops clean, functional and sustainable ingredient solutions for the food industry. The term sheet outlines the terms of a proposed investment in Wide Open Agriculture GmbH, which includes the execution of a distribution agreement, the details of which will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less
green tractor on brown grass field under blue sky during daytime

ASX Agriculture Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

The agriculture sector is one of the largest and most important industries in the world.

In recent years, the space has faced the environmental challenge of soil and biodiversity erosion caused by climate change, and new geopolitical tensions have only amplified this issue. Ukraine is a major exporter of wheat, corn and seed oils, and its production has been curbed due to Russia's invasion. Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus are facing sanctions.

These circumstances and others have led to higher prices for various fertilisers.

Keep reading...Show less
tractor in barley field

How to Invest in Agriculture in Australia

Investing in the Australian agriculture sector could prove to be a lucrative decision for investors.

Agriculture is an important industry for Australia, where a wide range of valuable food commodities are produced, such as: beef, lamb, milk, fruits, vegetables and wheat. Even the nation’s wine and wool industries are considered major exports. All of these products and more make the agricultural sector a key contributor to Australia’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Read on for a brief overview of the well-established Australian agricultural sector and the key players involved.

Keep reading...Show less
Bio-Gene Technology Limited

Further Funds Raised Under The Placement Bio-Gene’s Share Purchase Plan Commences

Bio-Gene Technology Limited (ASX: BGT, Bio-Gene or the Company), an agtech development company enabling the next generation of novel insecticides to address insecticide resistance, announced the launch of a placement and SPP on 1 September 2023. On 5 September 2023 Bio-Gene announced that it had received commitments to raise $1.4 million via a share placement to sophisticated and professional investors. Today the Company announces that it has received a further amount of $500,000 as part of the placement.

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has achieved an essential milestone in its operational roadmap. The Company has obtained regulatory approval from Utah's Department of Natural Resources Division of Water Rights for the Fixed-Time Application that grants Sage Potash permission to withdraw up to 0.207 cubic feet per second (CFS) or 150 acre-feet of brackish water annually, effective until July 31, 2043 . Water will be procured from the proposed access well for extraction and year-round use within the entire Sage Plain Potash Project, consisting of over 88,000 acres of mineral leases and permit applications in Utah's Paradox Basin, with 2 potash beds and an inferred resource of 279.5 MMT high-grade potash.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 4,694,505 units (each an "Unit") for gross proceeds of $1,502,241.60 . Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and half of a common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to buy one Share for $0.50 during the two years following the warrant's issuance date.

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

The Company has paid finder's fees in aggregate of $94,179.20 cash and 294,310 warrants (each a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to buy one Share for $0.32 during the two years following the warrant's issuance date.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund the exploration of Company's mineral properties and for general working capital. All securities issued under the private placement, including Broker Warrants, will have a four-month hold.

An Insider of the Company has purchased 50,000 Units, and such subscription is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the Insider is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b), as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market, and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the securities issued to the related party did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the participation of related party was not settled until shortly before closing.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/03/c7680.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
