Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP,OTC:NOPFF) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, announces it has approved the issuance of 2,250,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 2,250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.13 per share.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP,OTC:NOPFF) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285209

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

nevada-organic-phosphatenop-cccse-nopagriculture-investing
NOP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada Keep Reading...
Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby WestDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Swedish Exploration Licence ApprovalsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in SwedenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project AreaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Streamex Corp. Announces GLDY Is Now Live and Available for Purchase

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126

Related News

rare earth investing

China's Rare Earth Export Ban Hits Japanese Defense Sector

uranium investing

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

base metals investing

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals advances multiple targets to drill-ready on its PIL Property

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott