Nevada Gold Mines and Komatsu Launch First-of-Its-Kind Autonomous Haulage Partnership in the U.S.

 

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) and Komatsu have officially launched a pioneering partnership to elevate workplace safety and enhance operational efficiency through the deployment of Komatsu's FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System (AHS). NGM, operated by Barrick Mining Corporation, will be automating their fleet of 300 and 230 tonne haul trucks across their surface operations. While visiting the company's Cortez operations this week, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow joined site leaders to witness a milestone moment—a live demonstration of the FrontRunner AHS. The collaboration marks the first implementation of the system for both companies within the United States, setting a new standard for mining operations nationwide.

 

"This is a strong example of how proven global solutions can be adapted to meet NGM's specific operational needs," said Bristow. "Barrick and NGM are committed to innovation that drives meaningful change. But more than that, it's about protecting our people. By reducing the need for onboard operators, the FrontRunner system significantly minimizes employee exposure to potential hazards, while enhancing more predictable fleet performance, better fuel consumption and continuous operations—all of which contribute to a safer, more sustainable future for mining."

 

"We're proud to partner with Nevada Gold Mines on this transformative initiative," said Braden Weisheit, General Manager of Mining Technology Solutions at Komatsu. "The scale and ambition of this deployment mark a major milestone for autonomous mining in America. This collaboration reflects Komatsu's commitment to delivering proven, world-class solutions tailored to our partners' needs."

 

To support the performance and reliability of this cutting-edge system, Sedna and Nokia will deploy a customized 5G communications infrastructure. This tailored network will provide the high-speed, low-latency connectivity required for seamless system performance, real-time data exchange and safe, remote equipment operation.

 

"This collaboration demonstrates how technology leaders can come together to create powerful, future-ready solutions," said Peter Dormehl, Sedna chief executive officer. "The 5G network will provide the robust foundation needed to support high-performance, safety-critical operations."

 

Don Leyn, director of sales, mining, reiterated this message, saying, "Together, we are building more than just connectivity, we're creating a network solution built for the future and for today."

 

NGM, Komatsu, Sedna and Nokia are laying the groundwork for a smarter, safer and more efficient operating model—marking the beginning of a powerful collaboration rooted in shared values and a collective vision for a better tomorrow.

 

  About Nevada Gold Mines  
Nevada Gold Mines, operated by Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

 

  About Komatsu  
Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. Learn more at www.komatsu.com.

 

  About Nokia  
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. We have been innovating for over 160 years, adapting along the way to put technology in the service of people. As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think, and act.

 

Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world's largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

