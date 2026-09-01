NeuroPace to Participate in 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

NeuroPace to Participate in 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Neuropace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that its management team will participate in the upcoming 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.

Neuropace management will participate in a fireside chat discussion on Wednesday, September 9 at 10:55am EDT, and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. The fireside chat will be accessible via a live webcast here and a replay will be available on the Events section of Neuropace's Investor website at https://investors.neuropace.com/news-and-events/events .

About Neuropace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Neuropace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Scott Schaper
Head of Investor Relations
sschaper@neuropace.com
investors@neuropace.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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