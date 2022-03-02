Gaming Investing News
Netflix, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a combination agreement to acquire Next Games . Under the terms of the agreement, Netflix will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Next Games. Pursuant to the offer, Next Games shareholders will receive €2.1 in cash per share of Next Games, for a total equity value of approximately €65 million. The Board of ...

- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced that it has entered into a combination agreement to acquire Next Games (NXTGMS). Under the terms of the agreement, Netflix will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Next Games. Pursuant to the offer, Next Games shareholders will receive €2.1 in cash per share of Next Games, for a total equity value of approximately €65 million. The Board of Directors of Next Games has unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders accept the tender offer.

"Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities," said Michael Verdu , Vice President of Games, Netflix. "We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities. While we're just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a portfolio of world class games that will delight our members around the world."

Founded in 2013 and led by Teemu Huuhtanen, Next Games creates and operates engaging mobile games with global appeal and an authentic and social fan experience at its core. The company's strategy is to develop games based on popular entertainment IP, such as Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a story-driven puzzle role playing game (RPG) inspired by one of Netflix's most watched series. The company had approximately 120 employees at the end of 2021 and reported sales of approximately €27.2 million in 2020, with 95% of revenues generated from in-game purchases.

"We have had an unwavering focus to execute on our vision: to become the partner of choice for global entertainment businesses and craft authentic and long-lasting interactive entertainment based on the world's most beloved franchises," said Teemu Huuhtanen, Chief Executive Officer, Next Games. "Joining forces with the world's largest streaming service, Netflix, presents an opportunity for a logical and exciting continuation of our strategy to craft interactive experiences for the world to enjoy. Our close collaboration with Netflix on Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales has already proven that together we create a strong partnership. This is a unique opportunity to level-up the studio on all fronts and continue on our mission together."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. For more information regarding this transaction please visit www.nextgames.com/investors/netflix-offer .

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Next Games

Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland , specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IP's. The company's latest game, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales , is based on Netflix's hit 80s horror drama series. www.nextgames.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netflix-to-acquire-finnish-mobile-game-developer-next-games-301493654.html

SOURCE Netflix, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Pocket Network Powers Gnosis Chain's Play-To-Earn Game 'Dark Forest' Round 5

- Pocket Network, a Web3 relay infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 30k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony, announced successful service delivery of Remote Procedure Call (RPC) access to the Gnosis Chain (formerly xDai) for Round 5 of the widely popular real-time strategy blockchain game, Dark Forest . With this last round, the Gnosis Chain game drove nearly 60 million relays through Pockets Network's full node decentralized infrastructure in just the span of a few days.

Keep reading... Show less

PlayDapp signs a strategic MOU with digital IP platform company 'IPX'

  • IPX recently signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the blockchain service platform "PlayDapp," which drew attention for its launch of Metaverse "PlayDapp Land" on "Roblox", making it a full-fledged Metaverse and NFT-based digital IP entertainment business
  • Joint establishment of a customer-to-customer (C2C) NFT marketplace between IPX and PlayDapp and a planned collaboration where character IPs created by users in 'FRENZ,' will be integrated into PlayDapp blockchain games
  • Expansion of FRENZ business activities in the future through IPX's multilateral partnership with PlayDapp, which collaborates with various metaverse services anticipating an emergence of a user-generated digital IP ecosystem

Blockchain service platform "PlayDapp" and digital IP platform company "IPX (formerly Line Friends )" signed a strategic MOU and will be launching a multilateral collaboration around its digital IP generation platform "FRENZ" in the first half of this year.

Keep reading... Show less
esports players in front of a gaming computer

Gaming Monthly Highlights: US$85 Billion M&A Spree, New Consoles Gain Traction

An acquisition spree in the gaming space has resulted in a massive amount of money being used on business transactions — in just one month, the industry spent more than it did in all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the most recent gaming sales numbers in 2022 point to continued growth in the presence of new home consoles from Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of February highlights in the gaming world.

Keep reading... Show less

Meet TekyGo! An Interactive Game Console that Turns Screen Time to Exercise Time

UNIS Technology Ltd, a multinational developer and manufacturer of coin-operated games, announces the launch of their new consumer brand called TekyGo !— a creation that integrates arcade gaming technology with exercise toys for kids.

TekyGo! is a gaming platform designed to encourage physical activity and developmental learning for children ages 2-7. Through a unique gaming console, and enabled accessories, TekyGo! transforms a sedentary relationship with screens to an active one, filled with fun and adventures that will keep children active at home.

Keep reading... Show less

Damage Media Group Announces Acquisition of GamerHeadlines.com

- Damage Media Group (DMG) announced the acquisition of GamerHeadlines.com a video gaming news website that covers the latest affairs from the console and indie industry. Starting from today, the website with all its associated accounts and assets will join the company's portfolio of websites.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9016351-damage-media-group-announces-acquisition-of-gamerheadlines-com/

Keep reading... Show less

Unidice - A Digital Dice Revolutionizing the Market

Unidice is the next gen dice - a digital dice, individually customizable via mobile app. With its six digital sides it enhances games plus everyday situations and makes them more diverse.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×