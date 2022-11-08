Psychedelics Investing News

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (FRA:6UF0) ("NeonMind" or the "Company") announced the strategic decision to seek to divest its lead drug development program NEO-001 and undertake a search for a new business acquisition.

Its lead program NEO-001 aims to deliver a new treatment modality, psilocybin-assisted therapy for chronic weight management and obesity and includes a body of supporting preclinical data, patent applications covering a spectrum of weight management conditions, comprehensive Integrated Development Plan and Investigators Brochure for NEO-psilo-001, the proposed Phase 1/2 Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study of NEO-001-Assisted Therapy and Lifestyle Modifications for Obesity Management.

"In response to sector market conditions, we are looking for a suitable partner to acquire and advance our lead program; having completed a successful pre-IND FDA consultation we believe a clear path exists to move the development of NEO-001 forward into clinical development" said Robert Tessarolo, Chairman of the Board of NeonMind.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind has been engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity.

Rob Tessarolo,

Chairman of Board,

NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

rob@neonmind.com

Tel: 705-710-6366

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or NeonMind's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected","estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on NeonMind's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, NeonMind's drug development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the development of its intellectual property and other steps in its preclinical and clinical drug development constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. NeonMind disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Source

Click here to connect with NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTC Pink:NMDBF) (FSE:6UF) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:neonneonmind biosciencesPsychedelics Investing
NEON:CC
NeonMind Biosciences

NeonMind Biosciences


Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind To Improve Patient Care and Data Management by Adopting Digital Platform for Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening Its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

NeonMind To Improve Patient Care and Data Management by Adopting Digital Platform for Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening Its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

Engages Thrive Health, a Leading Digital Patient Care Platform to Streamline Care Programs and Data Collection

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBD)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), announced today it has advanced its strategy to streamline access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Thrive Health in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Engages Leading Digital Platform for Medical Education and Adoption of Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

NeonMind Engages Leading Digital Platform for Medical Education and Adoption of Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

Initiates Medical Adoption Program with Impetus Digital, a Leading Healthcare Platform for Virtual Medical Education

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBD)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has advanced its strategy to enhance access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Impetus Digital in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

Partnered with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions to Build Out a Network of NeonMind-branded Specialty Mental Health Clinics Across Canada

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON) (OTCQB:NMDBF) (FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today plans to launch 10 specialty mental health clinics over the next 3 years through alliances with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions, leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment providers

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

To Deliver Low Dose Intravenous Ketamine for Mood and Anxiety Disorders, a Recommended Treatment by Canadian Guidelines, Upon Clinic Licensing

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it is setting up to offer low dose intravenous ketamine therapy for mood and anxiety disorders (IV-Ket) as an initial treatment at its recently announced, inaugural specialty mental health clinic location in Mississauga, Ontario, pending clinic licensing

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

Data Further Validates Psilocybin as a Drug Candidate for Obesity and Supports Development of NeonMind's Drug Programs NEO-001 and NEO-002

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has released preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of psilocybin in reducing weight gain in obese subjects. In previous preclinical studies, NeonMind has shown efficacy in reducing weight gain in healthy subjects with normal weight. This latest study suggests a broader therapeutic potential of psilocybin in weight management and supports the current development track of NeonMind's drug candidates

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sheldon Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sheldon Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.(CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company") , a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sheldon Inwentash to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Inwentash is founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ThreeD Capital Inc. A veteran entrepreneur, Sheldon has more than 30 years of successful investing experience and an extensive track record of achieving significant ROI for his investors and profitability for the companies in which he invests. He founded ThreeD Capital to provide unique investment opportunities in several areas, specifically early stages of small cap stock, resource and disruptive technologies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Its Third Licensing Partnership Agreement in North America, and First in New York

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Its Third Licensing Partnership Agreement in North America, and First in New York

Awakn will Partner with Nushama, One of New York's Leading Ketamine-assisted Therapy Centers

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces it has signed its third Licensing Partnership agreement in North America. The agreement is with Nushama a leading network of ketamine-assisted therapy centers that exist to humanize medicine, together they will bring Awakn's Ketamine-assisted therapy treatment for AUD to Nushama's clinic in New York City (NYC).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences to Present at MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO November 10, 2022

Lobe Sciences to Present at MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO November 10, 2022

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Director, will present at the MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO, November 10th at 10:40AM EDT.

The presentation will be available on demand through the MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO Meeting site at this link, Lobe Sciences is Developing Psychedelic Derived Medicines for Neurologic and Brain Disease.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gwella Mushrooms CEO Peter Reitano

Wellness, Not Pharma, Will Dominate Psychedelics Market, Gwella CEO Says

Wellness, not pharma, will dominate psychedelic market, Gwella CEO saysyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim 4 th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day, November 14 th and 15 th .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will hold 1x1 investor meetings and present on Tuesday, November 15 th at 1:35pm ET .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-guggenheim-4th-annual-immunology-and-neurology-day-301670562.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

-

Highlights:
  • Phase 3 pivotal program design finalized and on track to start in 2022; several clinical sites have been initiated
  • Phase 2b trial data published in The New England Journal of Medicine
  • Cash position at 30 September 2022 of $173.1 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (12:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×