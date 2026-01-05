NeoGenomics to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NeoGenomics to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming 44 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

NeoGenomics' management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Tuesday, January 13, at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the sessions on the "Investors" section of the company website at ir.neogenomics.com .

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Investor Contact
Kendra Webster
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

