NeoGenomics' PanTracer LBx Receives Medicare Coverage, Expanding Access to Comprehensive Liquid Biopsy Profiling

NeoGenomics' PanTracer LBx Receives Medicare Coverage, Expanding Access to Comprehensive Liquid Biopsy Profiling

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) , a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced the PanTracer™ LBx test has received coverage from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Molecular Diagnostics Services Program (MolDX) under LCD - MolDX: Plasma-Based Genomic Profiling in Solid Tumors (L38043). This decision will enable Medicare patients to receive coverage for PanTracer LBx, a blood-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) test designed to support therapy selection and clinical trial enrollment in patients with advanced solid tumors. The LBx test is performed in our CLIA-certified laboratory in California.

"Securing Medicare coverage for PanTracer LBx represents a significant milestone in making precision oncology more accessible, particularly for those choosing treatment in the community setting," said Tony Zook, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics. "This coverage decision reinforces the clinical value of liquid biopsy and enables physicians to deliver timely, personalized treatment strategies for their patients."

With a seven-day turnaround, PanTracer LBx provides actionable biomarker information from a simple blood draw, evaluating more than 500 genes, including MSI and bTMB. It can be ordered as a standalone test, as a reflex when tissue testing is insufficient, or concurrently with tissue analysis, providing flexibility to meet the needs of both patients and clinicians.

As part of NeoGenomics' PanTracer portfolio, PanTracer LBx complements PanTracer Tissue to enable comprehensive pan-solid tumor profiling across care settings. Medicare patients can now access this noninvasive genomic test, expanding availability and reducing barriers to advanced cancer diagnostics. This decision supports broader clinical adoption, reinforces the company's position in precision oncology, and underscores the real-world utility of liquid biopsy in guiding patient care.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "can," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "guidance," "potential" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential of PanTracer LBx to support therapy selection, clinical trial enrollment and longitudinal disease monitoring in patients with advanced solid tumors; the Company's expectations regarding the correlation between the availability of Medicare coverage and the ability of physicians to deliver timely, personalized treatment strategies for their patients; and the potential impact of Medicare coverage to support wider clinical adoption of PanTracer LBx, reinforce the Company's position in precision oncology, and underscore the real-world utility of liquid biopsy in guiding patient care. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks with respect to the Company's ability to maintain Medicare coverage for its products and the market acceptance of its products, as well as the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and in the "Investors" section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Investor Contact
Kendra Webster
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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