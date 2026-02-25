NeoGenomics Launches RaDaR ST, Expanding Molecular Residual Disease Testing Across Multiple Solid Tumor Types

NeoGenomics Launches RaDaR ST, Expanding Molecular Residual Disease Testing Across Multiple Solid Tumor Types

We estimate that MRD represents a $20+ billion addressable market, growing at 30% annually, which we believe is less than 10% penetrated

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced the launch of RaDaR® ST , its circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay for detecting molecular residual disease (MRD).

"RaDaR ST represents an important advancement in MRD testing, a rapidly growing market that remains largely untapped," said Tony Zook, CEO of NeoGenomics. "By providing patient-specific molecular insights, the test enables clinicians to detect residual disease and recurrence sooner than conventional imaging, supporting more informed treatment decisions at each stage of care. Our goal with RaDaR ST is to give providers reliable, actionable results that can be incorporated into clinical practice and research programs, helping support informed clinical decisions and enable earlier intervention in patient care."

RaDaR ST uses patient-specific, tumor-informed panels to detect trace amounts of tumor DNA in blood, often before recurrence is visible on imaging. The assay combines whole-exome sequencing with advanced bioinformatics to track up to 48 tumor-specific variants with a limit of detection at 95% probability (LOD95) of 11 ppm, offering high sensitivity and specificity.*

Validated through a large and growing body of clinical and real-world data, including studies in breast and HPV-negative head and neck cancers, RaDaR ST shows utility for earlier detection of recurrence, identification of patients with persistent molecular disease, and long-term surveillance in high-risk populations. The assay is approved by Medicare for initial launch indications, with two additional indications submitted for reimbursement.

"These development milestones reflect the brisk pace of innovation across our portfolio and our ongoing commitment to investing in technologies that address emerging clinical needs," added Zook. "With the launch of RaDaR ST, NeoGenomics now offers a comprehensive solid tumor care solution that spans the continuum of cancer care from comprehensive diagnostic profiling to therapy selection and personalized MRD assessment, enabling physicians to better guide treatment decisions from diagnosis through long-term disease monitoring."

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

*Sensitivity demonstrated across four independent analytical and clinical validation studies, with detection down to 1 part per million (ppm) under study-specific conditions. Data on file.

Investor Contact
Kendra Webster
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

neogenomics-incneonasdaq-neolife-science-investing
NEO
The Conversation (0)
NeoGenomics Inc.

NeoGenomics Inc.

Keep Reading...
Neo Energy Metals

£8 Million Strategic Investment and Placement

Neo Energy, the near-term, low-cost uranium developer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic funding agreement with a UK-based investment group, ("Strategic Investor") under which a total investment of up to £8 million has been agreed to support the Company's strategy and... Keep Reading...
AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces the addition of Dr. Mark King PhD, PGeo, FGC, a world-renowned lithium brine expert, as a Technical Advisor and Qualified Person. Dr. King is a hydrogeologist with 30+... Keep Reading...
American Salars: Building a Diversified Portfolio of Lithium Assets Across the Americas

American Salars: Building a Diversified Portfolio of Lithium Assets Across the Americas

Keep Reading...
Trigg Minerals Limited

Trigg Expands Tier-1 Australian Antimony-Gold Tenure with Grades up to 61% Sb & 1045 g/t Au

New acquisition complements Trigg’s flagship WCC deposit and the Company’s vision to become a primary antimony play and future global supplier of antimony

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG| OTCQB: TMGLF) ("Trigg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Nundle, Upper Hunter and Cobark/Copeland Projects, a highly prospective tenement package covering a significant portion of the historic Nundle Goldfield and three additional... Keep Reading...
McFarlane Lake Mining

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (NEO:MLM)(OTCQB:MLMLF), is excited to announce results of recent field sampling and highlight its upcoming exploration plans at its 100% owned McMillan Gold Mine located 70 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario.HighlightsRecent field... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement

RZOLV Technologies Engages San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Streamex Corp. Announces GLDY Is Now Live and Available for Purchase

Related News

rare earth investing

China's Rare Earth Export Ban Hits Japanese Defense Sector

uranium investing

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies Engages San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

base metals investing

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126