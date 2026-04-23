NeoGenomics Expands Access to Full Oncology Testing Portfolio Through Epic Aura Integration

EHR-enabled access has the potential to streamline ordering, accelerate clinical decisions, and drive scalable precision oncology adoption
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced that its oncology testing portfolio is now available through Epic Aura , enabling seamless access to oncologists and health systems across the United States through the Epic electronic health record (EHR) workflow.
Through this integration, physicians can order NeoGenomics' comprehensive suite of tests, spanning solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, and view results in the same system they use to manage patient care. This streamlined approach lowers barriers to entry for hospitals and health systems, enhances the scalability of NeoGenomics' testing capabilities, and could drive 20-30% increase 1 in test adoption per site, supporting faster time to treatment for patients facing a cancer diagnosis.
"Clinicians need timely access to the right diagnostics within the systems they already rely on," said Tony Zook, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics. "Successfully integrating with Epic enables us to bring our testing capabilities directly into everyday care delivery, with the potential to help patients begin appropriate therapy sooner while allowing health systems to scale precision oncology more efficiently."
This integration represents a significant step forward in NeoGenomics' digital health strategy, strengthening connectivity across community oncology practices and large health systems. This scalable, "build once, deploy broadly" infrastructure will support the delivery of next-generation diagnostic capabilities, including liquid biopsy and molecular residual disease (MRD).
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "can," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "guidance," "potential," "intend," "seek," "target" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the Epic Aura integration, including the potential to streamline test ordering, accelerate clinical decisions, drive adoption of precision oncology, increase test adoption per site and support faster time to treatment, as well as the Company's Digital Health strategy and the anticipated delivery of next-generation diagnostic capabilities. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the Company's ability to successfully implement and maintain the Epic Aura integration, the willingness of health systems and physicians to adopt the integrated ordering workflow, the Company's ability to achieve projected increases in test adoption, the timing and success of the Company's Digital Health strategy, general market conditions, competitive dynamics and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and in the "Investors" section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.
Reference
1. Huelsman K, Vasiliadis L, Liette A, Wernke K, Parchman A, Maher J, Rice C. Integrating discrete genomic data with an EHR improves patient care, provider satisfaction, and program metrics. Association of Cancer Care Centers . 2024;39(2):12-24. Accessed April 21, 2026. https://cdn.sanity.io/files/0vv8moc6/accc-cancer/b351ee63a2f4679660f6e409dd3564c61d15e212.pdf
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