Neo Performance Materials Opens State-of-the-Art Permanent Magnet Facility in Europe

 Neo Performance Materials Inc. (" Neo " or the " Company ") (TSX: NEO,OTC:NOPMF) (OTCQX: NOPMF) is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Estonia . The inauguration marks a significant milestone in establishing a resilient, independent European footprint to supply critical rare earth magnets essential to electric vehicles, wind energy, robotics and the broader energy transition.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by more than 270 guests, including senior leadership from the global automotive, renewable energy, and technology sectors, alongside government officials, media, and investors from across Europe , North America , Australia , and Japan . The event showcased the facility's advanced capabilities and its strategic importance in the global shift toward electrification and sustainability.

The grand opening was accompanied by an Investor/Analyst Day, which included a tour of Neo's permanent magnet facility in Narva and the existing rare earth separation facility in Sillamäe. Attendees had the opportunity to view the new Heavy Rare Earth Separation Unit, currently being installed.

Visit https://neomaterials.com/estonia for presentations, videos and photos from the grand opening.

Neo's investment in Estonia extends beyond manufacturing to fostering the next generation of scientific and technical talent. In its commitment to local development, Neo has established key cooperation agreements with Estonia's leading educational institutions, including:

  • University of Tartu's Youth Academy : Sponsoring the training of Estonia's top young students for international Olympiads in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.
  • Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) : Collaborating on programs for students specializing in rare earths chemistry and the digitalization of manufacturing.
  • Robotex : Supporting Estonia's premier robotics competition to inspire innovation among young engineers.

Kristen Michal , Prime Minister of Estonia , said: "In Narva, we are opening not only a factory, but also a new chapter in Europe's industrial future. I want to thank Neo Performance Materials and its partners."

Ursula von der Leyen , President of the European Commission, said: "Operational since May and formally inaugurated yesterday, this magnet manufacturing facility is a milestone truly worth celebrating. The future will be made in Europe . Neo Performance Materials and Narva are proof of this."

Raffaele Fitto, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, said : "Magnets are crucial for Europe's future. They power electric vehicles, wind turbines, and microelectronics. Now, Neo's first facility in Narva will satisfy up to 15% of the EU's demand for these magnets."

Rahim Suleman , President and CEO of Neo Performance Materials, said: " Today marks a historic milestone for Neo and a pivotal moment for the global rare earth industry. This facility is built on Neo's three decades of experience in magnetic materials and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our customers in the electric vehicle and wind energy sectors. We are immensely grateful for the partnership of the Estonian government and the European Commission, whose vision and support have been instrumental in bringing this project to life. "

Completed in 500 days, Neo's new state-of-the-art facility is already producing and shipping qualification sample magnets to meet contract obligations for automotive platforms it has been awarded and for numerous upcoming programs.  The European facility has already secured contracts for traction motor magnets—widely regarded as the most technically demanding product category—and has expanded its product offerings to non-traction-motor applications as demand for local supply chains has increased.

On September 19 th , 2025, Neo announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Robert Bosch GmbH (" Bosch ") through a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding. This agreement reserves annual magnet production capacity for Bosch, ensuring a stable supply chain and fostering localized production through competition and innovation. For more information about the partnership, visit https://www.neomaterials.com/neo-extends-strategic-partnership-for-high-performance-magnets-with-bosch/

Co-funded by the European Union's Just Transition Fund, the facility is projected to produce 2, 000 mt /year of magnets in its first phase (1A), with plans to scale to over 5, 000 mt /year in Phase 1B . Through its bonded magnetic materials business, Neo has long been a designer and supplier of rare-earth magnetic products for EV and PHEV traction motors, including pioneering the first commercialized heavy-rare-earth-free magnetic powder used in current EV motors as well as other automotive and industrial applications.  Neo has a broad customer base of some of the largest motor manufacturers in the world.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada ; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado , United States ; Singapore ; and Beijing, China . Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in China , Germany , Canada , Estonia , Thailand and the United Kingdom , as well as a dedicated research and development center in Singapore . For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, production capacity of the new facility, launch of new project awards, operational expectations resulting from such project awards, revenue expectations and other matters relating thereto. In making the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on its current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.  There are many risk factors associated with the launch and operations of the new project platform.  A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of operations including the risks of a material adverse change in the Company's assets or revenues, or risks of unknown liabilities that may arise.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Website: www.neomaterials.com

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/22/c7258.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Two holders of Warrants exercised an aggregate of 525,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 525,000 common shares of the Company. The specific Warrants held and exercised by the one warrantholder were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.30 per Warrant, resulting in proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$157,500.00 upon such exercise.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is very pleased to announce that it has received a draft permit from the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals (the "Ministry") related to its mining operations at the Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Mine Critical Minerals project (the "Project").

The draft permit outlines the proposed conditions under which the Company may proceed with its planned extraction activities for the Project. West High Yield will conduct a comprehensive review of the draft, engaging its team of internal and external subject matter experts to evaluate the conditions and ensure all technical, environmental, and operational considerations are fully addressed.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Highlights:

  • The latest drill results build on Bo_RC_14/25 drill hole (previously released as 12.0 metres @ 4.27% WO₃ from 252.0 metres, incl. 6.0 metres @ 8.39% WO₃ from 252.0 metres) and collectively suggests a larger and higher-grade Breccia complex than previously modeled.
  • Bo_RC_17/25 results included 100.0 metres @ 0.21% WO₃ from 52.0 metres, including
    • 32.0 metres @ 0.33% WO₃ (MF 10.6 m%) from 92.0 metres, including 
    • 14.0 metres @ 0.52% WO₃ (MF 5.2 m%) from 106.0 metres, including 
    • 6.0 metres @ 0.74% WO₃ (MF 4.4 m%) from 110.0 metres
      South infill drill hole confirms bulk-mineable medium-grade core with well-defined high-grade corridors.
  • Bo_RC_15/25 results included 2.0 metres @ 0.97% WO₃ from 164.0 metres
    South-west deep step-out drill hole with a high-grade intersection consistent with previously reported Bo_RC_14/25 drill hole.
  • Bo_RC_22/25 results included 64.0 metres @ 0.12% WO₃ from 284.0 metres, including 
    • 16.0 metres @ 0.21% WO₃ from 316.0 metres
      New northern deep lode opens a new northern vector for resource growth.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce additional significant assay results from its ongoing 4,200 metres reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its Borralha Tungsten Project. The latest results from drill holes Bo_RC_1525, Bo_RC_1725, and Bo_RC_2225 extend mineralization both west and north of the previously announced Bo_RC_1425 high-grade intercept, reinforcing that the Santa Helena Breccia within the Borralha Project is emerging as a larger and higher-grade orebody than previously modeled. The Company will commence an additional fully funded 1,528 metre drilling in the fourth quarter of 2025 to build off the drilling success in July.

The results are especially timely as tungsten price has now reached a new high of U.S.$550/MTU, which is an increase of more than 40% over the past four months as demand for the critical mineral increases in the face of further supply chain restrictions from non-Western countries [Source: FastMarkets].

Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director of Allied, commented: "These thick, continuous intervals in the central-south and the new northern deep lode materially expand the working envelope at the Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha. Together with the previously reported ultra-high-grade intercept in Bo_RC_14/25, we see clear evidence of a system that is both bigger and better than we initially assumed. This is exactly the kind of data we want feeding into the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Moreover, the results demonstrate the potential of Borralha as a key strategic, safe, and secure source of tungsten for Portugal, the EU and NATO."

João Barros, President & COO of Allied, stated: "Tungsten is recognized by the European Union as both a critical and strategic raw material under the CRMA. With Europe producing less than 3% of its annual needs and facing increasing Chinese export restrictions, the Borralha Project represents a vital opportunity to strengthen secure, Western-aligned supply chains. Our work directly supports the EU target of sourcing at least 10% of its critical raw materials domestically by 2030, while reinforcing Portugal's role as a key contributor to Europe's strategic independence. "

General (Ret.) James A. "Spider" Marks, Director of the Company's U.S. subsidiary, stated: "Expanding the mineral resource at the Borralha Project is an essential next step in path to fulfilling the immense need in Portugal, the EU, NATO and the United States for tungsten powders, concentrates and other byproducts. The U.S. and NATO defense military complexes are dependent on tungsten. Without domestic supply of tungsten, the Borralha Project becomes a very important piece to the critical mineral supply chains for the United States and NATO."

These latest drilling results are highly significant because they combine both scale and grade. The long intercepts at 0.21-0.33% WO₃ in Bo_RC_17/25 are particularly meaningful in wolframite systems. In addition, the drilling program is clearly growing the footprint of the Breccia complex. The Bo_RC_22/25 delineates a northern deep lode, while Bo_RC_15/25 ties the west-deep high-grade corridor back to the main body-both lines of evidence supporting a larger Santa Helena Breccia, the principal mineralized body at Borralha Project.

Table 1 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill Hole ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip.(º) PFD (m) DEPTH (m)
Bo_RC_14/25 585445 4611405 109 80 250 264.00
Bo_RC_15/25 585347 4611368 109 70 300 255.00
Bo_RC_16/25 585406 4611329 105 60 240 251.00
Bo_RC_17/25 585426 4611295 109 75 250 255.00
Bo_RC_18/25 585461 4611431 109 75 300 241.00
Bo_RC_19/25 585470 4611493 109 82 350 247.00
Bo_RC_21/25 585484 4611552 109 85 400 370.00
Bo_RC_22/25 585484 4611552 109 70 360 375.00
Bo_RC_26/25 585586 4611449 289 60 400 287.00

 

Table 2 - Drill Hole Interval Highlights

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) DH length (m) [1] True factor [1] True Width (m) [1] WO3 (%)
Bo_RC_14/25 52.0 64.0 12.0 tbd [2] - [2] 4.27
incl. 52.0 58.0 6.0 tbd [2] - [2] 8.39
Bo_RC_15/25 164.0 166.0 2.0 0.88 1.8 0.97
Bo_RC_17/25 52.0 152.0 100.0 0.90 89.9 0.21
incl. 92.0 124.0 32.0 0.90 28.8 0.33
incl. 106.0 120.0 14.0 0.90 12.6 0.52
incl. 110.0 116.0 6.0 0.90 5.4 0.74
Bo_RC_22/25 284.0 348.0 64.0 tbd [2] - [2] 0.12
incl. 316.0 332.0 16.0 tbd [2] - [2] 0.21

 

Notes: [1] Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, true widths are not estimated and only downhole lengths are reported. [2] True widths are unknown.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/265932_59740f4fd42498c1_001.jpg

Figure 1 – Drill collar plan showing planned holes for the ongoing 5,728 m RC campaign at the Borralha Project. The red outline delineates the main mineralized breccia zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/265932_59740f4fd42498c1_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/265932_59740f4fd42498c1_002.jpg

Figure 2 – Geological Cross-Section for hole Bo_RC_17/25.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/265932_59740f4fd42498c1_002full.jpg

Geologic Interpretation

The geologic interpretation indicates that the Santa Helena Breccia is expanding: the combination of broad medium-grade intervals and discrete high-grade intercepts points to a larger, better-connected breccia body than previously modeled. Priority vectors for follow-up include the west-dip high-grade trend (Bo_RC_14/25 and Bo_RC_15/25) and the northern wider deep lode (Bo_RC_22/25), which will guide near-term drilling and feed the Q4 2025 MRE and subsequent PEA workstreams.

Next steps

Ongoing drilling continues to target west-deep and northern extensions while tightening spacing across the MRE backbone. Additional assays from completed holes will be released as received and validated. The program remains aligned with the timeline toward an updated MRE (Q4 2025) and PEA thereafter.

Technical Information and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Drilling was completed using reverse-circulation (RC). All sample bags were pre-labelled with a unique internal sequence number used consistently for the assay sample and corresponding reject. Sampling was conducted on 2.0 m intervals for analytics. For each 2.0 m interval, two 1.0 m reject samples were also collected as representative splits. Splitting was performed at the rig via a rotary splitter integral to the RC cyclone.

Sampling followed pre-prepared sample lists that recorded downhole metreage, sequence, and the placement of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) and field duplicates. CRMs were inserted at a rate of 1 in 20 samples (5%) and field duplicates at 1 in 20 samples (5%), arranged so that every 10th sample alternated between a CRM and a duplicate.

Analytical and reject samples were boxed at the drill site and transported by company personnel to the project core/logging facility. Analytical samples were stored on labelled pallets pending direct shipment to ALS's preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain. Pulps and rejects were subsequently stored securely in the project logging room.

At ALS Seville, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, riffle-split to ~250 g, and pulverized using hardened steel to 85% passing 75 μm. Pulps were shipped to ALS Loughrea (Ireland) for analysis. The primary analytical method was ME-MS81 (lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish). Base metals were also reported using ME-4ACD81 (four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over-limit tungsten results were re-assayed using W-XRF15b (lithium borate fusion with XRF). Analytical results were delivered directly by ALS to the Company via secure electronic transfer.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein.

Where reported, metal factor (m·%WO₃) is the product of interval length and grade and is provided as supplemental context only. Primary disclosure remains the reported grade and interval length (and true width where known).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades (0.3%-1.0% WO₃) but is more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite, which is the focus of Allied, can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades (~0.15%-0.25% WO₃) economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a wolframite deposit with 0.4% WO₃ over 3 metres can be more profitable than a scheelite deposit with 0.7% WO₃ over the same interval due to lower processing costs and higher recovery rates.ii

In Western exploration drilling, tungsten grades typically range from 0.3% to 1.0% WO₃.iii The cut-off grade for economic viability is generally around 0.1% WO₃, with highly efficient operations able to mine at grades as low as 0.08% WO₃. Skarn deposits, a common deposit type, typically range from 0.34% to 1.4% WO₃, with intercepts of 0.4% WO₃ over 1-5 metres considered very good and 0.7% WO₃ over 1-3 metres considered very high-grade.iv Intercept lengths can range from 0.6 metres to over 100 metres, with longer intercepts at strong grades generally preferred for economic mining.

Published exploration results in Western jurisdictions demonstrate the standards for wolframite, with reported intercepts such as ~9-15 m @ 0.6-0.8% WO₃, ~18 m @ 1.0% WO₃, and typical intervals of 1-5 m @ 0.25-0.5% WO₃. A result like 0.5% WO₃ over 3 metres is generally considered strong within Western tungsten exploration benchmarks, especially for wolframite tungsten mineralization.v

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes. vi As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Wolframite tungsten grades, ranging from 0.2% to 1.0% WO₃ are strong global wolframite benchmark values. The Company's focus on wolframite ensures lower processing costs and higher recoveries, supporting project economics even at lower grades. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's strong grades, low-cost processing advantages, and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to support robust project economics in a rising-demand market. vii

*The results and intercepts referenced are drawn from publicly available disclosures of third-party mineral projects and are presented for industry benchmarking and comparison purposes only. Allied has no interests in those projects or entities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

ABOUT Allied Critical Metals

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

Please also visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Offshore construction platform with cranes on calm blue sea.

Trump’s Deep-Sea Mining Push Gains Momentum with Bahrain Backing

US President Donald Trump’s push to build an American stockpile of critical minerals from the seabed has gained fresh momentum with Bahrain throwing its weight behind a California startup.

According to a Financial Times report, Bahrain has agreed to sponsor Impossible Metals, a Silicon Valley startup that wants to mine a patchwork of zones in the Pacific Ocean spanning about 75,000 square kilometers.

As the situation currently stands, US companies cannot directly obtain licenses through the Jamaica-based International Seabed Authority (ISA), the body that regulates deep-sea mining in international waters.

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Critical Metals Announces its Fall 2025 Marketing Schedule

Allied Critical Metals Announces its Fall 2025 Marketing Schedule

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce its upcoming fall 2025 marketing and investor engagement schedule, which includes international conferences and on-site investor tours of Borralha and Vila Verde, its two high grade tungsten projects located in northern Portugal.

General (Ret.) James A. "Spider" Marks, director of the Company's U.S. subsidiary stated, "I am eager to see Allied continue to raise its profile and connect with its new and existing investors to help expedite Allied's business plan while securing a stable safe supply chain of tungsten for western countries. This is especially critical during this time of ever-increasing threats showcased in China's recent military parade and meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea. Now more than ever, western nations need to work together to secure stable supply chains of critical minerals such as tungsten."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

One holder of Warrants exercised an aggregate of 50,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 50,000 common shares of the Company. The specific Warrants held and exercised by the one warrantholder were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.30 per Warrant, resulting in proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$15,000.00 upon such exercise.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

