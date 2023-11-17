Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Energy Fuels Announces Sale of Secured Convertible Note and Receipt of Payment in Full for Prior Sale of Alta Mesa ISR Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Neo Battery Metals

NEO Battery Materials: Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material


NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM; OTCQB: NBMFF) is positioning itself as a low-cost, high-performance silicon anode material supplier for EV lithium-ion batteries. The company’s patented technology, called NBMSiDE®, offers cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art graphite anode materials. NBM is aiming to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.

NBM claims NBMSiDE® could manage and resolve the volume expansion problem by coating the silicon particles with mechanically durable nanomaterials such as elastic polymers and carbon nanotubes. There are currently eight patents issued and pending for this technology across various jurisdictions.

Key Technology: NBMSiDE\u00ae​Key Technology: NBMSiDE®

NBMSiDE® is paving the way for cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries, which can drive down the EV costs and ultimately increase EV adoption. The company aims to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.

Company Highlights

  • NEO Battery Materials is a Canada-based battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EV), electronics and energy storage systems.
  • The company’s patented technology, called NBMSiDE®, offers cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art graphite anode materials. NBM is aiming to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
  • NBM is positioning itself as a low-cost, high-performance silicon anode material supplier for EV lithium-ion batteries. NBM’s ability to manufacture silicon anode materials economically and efficiently is a vital point of differentiation from existing competitors.
  • NEO Battery Materials has signed more than 60 NDAs with global-tier companies, including battery cell manufacturers, EV automakers, electronics manufacturers and high-profile battery supply chain companies. With these parties, NBM is conducting more than 20 active material evaluations to strike milestone joint development, collaboration and offtake agreements.
  • The company is planning to construct commercial plants both in Canada and South Korea to manufacture NBMSiDE®. Further, NBM is aiming to build additional plants in the U.S. and Europe to establish itself as a global top 10 silicon anode supplier in the EV battery industry.

This Neo Battery Materials profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM; OTCQB: NBMFF to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:nbmcleantech investingCleantech Investing
NBM:CC
NEO Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NEO Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM)

NEO Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Appointed Silicon Anode & All-Solid-State Battery Expert, Dr. Jae Ha Woo, as New Chief Science Officer
    • High-Impact Research Leading to Major NASDAQ-Listed Battery Materials Company Licensing Dr. Woo's Patented Technology
  • Former Scientific Research Engineer at General Motors Global R&D Centre
    • Development in Nanostructured Silicon Anode Materials with Artificial Solid Electrolyte Interphase, Battery Performance Optimization, and Electrode Synthesis

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is highly pleased to announce Dr. Jae Ha Woo as NEO's newly appointed Chief Science Officer (" CSO ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • NBM Korea Co. Officially Certified as Innovation Growth Venture Enterprise under South Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups
  • Accepted into Most Stringent Classification Out of 4 Certification Categories
    • Enables South Korean Institutional Investors to Participate in Financings
    • Entitled to Receive Various Benefits from Tax Reduction, Financial Support & Technology Support
  • Certified after Rigorous Monthslong Due Diligence with 15+ Evaluation Criteria
    • Includes Technology Innovation Impact, Competitiveness, Expertise, Growth Potential

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that NBM Korea Co. (" NBMK ") has been officially certified as a Venture Enterprise in the Innovative Growth category under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the pricing of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). NEO will issue a minimum of 12,187,500 up to a maximum of 15,625,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,900,000 CAD up to a maximum of $5,000,000 CAD. Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Units offered will be immediately freely tradeable, not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Negotiating Silicon Anode Bulk Orders & Establishing R&D Collaboration

NEO Battery Materials Negotiating Silicon Anode Bulk Orders & Establishing R&D Collaboration

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Negotiating with 3 EV Supply Chain Companies for Silicon Anode Bulk Orders
    • R&D Centre Operating at Full Capacity from Sample Demand Upsurge & To Fill Sizeable Orders Sequentially
  • Establishing Trilateral Research Collaboration with South Korean Research Institute & Prominent Engineering University
    • 1) Research for Performance Enhancement, 2) Product Development & 3) Non-Dilutive Funding Applications
  • Discussing with South Korean Provincial Government for Grant Opportunity

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce 1) negotiations for additional bulk orders with 3 EV supply chain companies & 2) the initiative to form a research collaboration with a South Korean research institute and a prominent engineering university.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Provides Operational Updates on R&D Expansion Facility

NEO Battery Materials Provides Operational Updates on R&D Expansion Facility

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Initiated Relocation Process to R&D Expansion Facility – Gyeonggi Technopark Located in Ansan Science Valley
  • Streamlined Workflow to Upsize Silicon Anode Production Capacity and Material Evaluation Pipeline
    • To Hire Specialized Labor and to Install New Equipment for Accelerated Optimization Process
  • Strategizing to Ink Multiple Joint Development and Collaboration Agreements with R&D Capacity Increase

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to provide operational updates on relocating to Gyeonggi Technopark & upsizing production and R&D capacity to establish milestone agreements with established battery supply chain players.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
windmills in green field

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Cleantech?

As climate change becomes increasingly pressing, many investors are considering cleantech's potential.

The term "cleantech" refers to any technology that aims to reduce environmental impact while delivering equal or better results than traditional technologies. This can involve shifting away from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources like wind or solar power, reducing waste, treating wastewater and many other innovations.

Cleantech alternatives are now being used in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, waste management and energy production. Cleantech also involves monitoring carbon levels.

Keep reading...Show less
solar panels on side of road

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Australia faces a looming energy crisis driven by a combination of unfavourable conditions and challenges in the energy market. The situation, however, provides an opportunity for the country to diversify its energy sources, increasing its renewable and green energy generation capacity and reducing fossil fuel reliance in the process.

This market has created an ideal playing ground for Australian renewable and green energy producers, for whom the opportunities and incentives have never been greater.

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Central Perth Location for WA’s First Public Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce it has reached an in-principle agreement with the City of Perth for the development of WA’s first publicly available Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station (Refuelling Station).

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

WA’s Electricity Grid Constraints Highlight Strategic Advantage of the Bristol Spring Project

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) engaged independent specialist energy and resources consultancy ResourcesWA, to undertake an assessment (the Report) of Western Australia’s major electricity network, the South West Interconnected System (SWIS).

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 30 September 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Logo for Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC)

Forward Water Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NEO Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Ultra Lithium Inc. Appoints Directors

Real Matters Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

​​I​ntercept of 4.7% Copper Over 11 Metres in Latest Drill Hole into El Pilar Porphyry, Cuba

Grant of Highly Prospective Licences for Lithium - Amended

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Inc. Appoints Directors

Gold Investing

​​I​ntercept of 4.7% Copper Over 11 Metres in Latest Drill Hole into El Pilar Porphyry, Cuba

Lithium Investing

Grant of Highly Prospective Licences for Lithium - Amended

Copper Investing

TNC Placement to Fund Great Australia Mine Restart and Copper Exploration

Resource Investing

$25 million Institutional Placement to Accelerate High- Grade Growth Strategy

Lithium Investing

Gerardo Del Real: I Still Love Lithium and Uranium, Now it's Gold's Time Too

Oil and Gas Investing

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Hydrogen?

×