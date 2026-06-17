Neo Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

 Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO,OTC:NOPMF) (OTCQX: NOPMF) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the results of the matters put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders, as described in the management information circular dated May 13, 2026, as set out below. A total of 25,437,202 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 60.58% of the outstanding common shares on the record date. 

Shareholders voted as follows:

Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon

Outcome of
Vote

Common Shares Voted

For

Withheld

1.

Election of Directors

In respect of the election of the following directors of the
Company to serve until next annual meeting of the shareholders
of the Company:



Edgar Lee

Elected

96.93 %

3.07 %

Rahim Suleman

Elected

99.87 %

0.13 %

G. Gail Edwards

Elected

81.53 %

18.47 %

Hua Du

Elected

99.03 %

0.97 %

Jonathan Evans

Elected

98.74 %

1.26 %

Paul Mascarenas

Elected

97.88 %

2.12 %

2.

Re-Appointment of Auditors

Approved

99.83 %

0.17 %

3.

Approval of Amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Approved

97.55 %

2.45 %

4.

Approval of Amendments to the Shareholder Rights Plan

Approved

99.42 %

0.58 %

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in Canada, Estonia, China, Germany, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as a dedicated research and development centre in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. In making the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on its current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of the Transaction, including the risks of a material adverse change to the Company's assets or revenues, or risks of unknown liabilities that may arise.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/17/c5937.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Neo Performance MaterialsNEO:CCTSX:NEOrare earth investing
NEO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Chain with icons of a cart, circuit, ship, factory and box on a blue hexagonal background.

Ucore Partners with Sumitomo to Expand Western Rare Earths Supply Chain

Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF) has signed a strategic cooperation framework with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas to source raw and refined materials in furtherance of its efforts to construct an allied supply network independent of Chinese processing dominance.Under an agreement... Keep Reading...
Rare earth metal.

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 7 Countries

The outlook for rare earths is supported by strong supply and demand fundamentals as the world heads into a new economic era with a focus on clean energy and technological advancements.But with supply chain worries rising, it’s worth knowing which countries have the highest rare earths reserves.... Keep Reading...
French flag.

USA Rare Earth Commits 175 Million Euros to French Expansion

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) plans to invest up to about 175 million euros through 2030 to expand its permanent magnet, metal and alloy manufacturing operations in France. The investment, which is projected to create more than 300 jobs within the French rare earths ecosystem, builds upon the... Keep Reading...
Blue flags with yellow stars wave in front of modern glass buildings under a clear blue sky.

EU Prepares Rare Earths Stockpiles as China Tightens Grip on Strategic Minerals

The EU is laying the groundwork for its first joint stockpile of critical minerals, racing to secure vital defense and technology components as China prepares to aggressively restrict its domestic mining output.Reuters reported that the EU has included tungsten, rare earth metals and gallium to... Keep Reading...
Sheets of printed US$100 bills over a cylinder on a printing press.

Critical Metals to Acquire European Lithium in US$835 Million Deal

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) has announced a proposed US$835 million all-stock acquisition of its Australian joint venture partner European Lithium (ASX:EUR,OTCQB:EULIF). The primary operational catalyst for the merger is the complete consolidation of the Tanbreez rare earths project in... Keep Reading...
Microchips, ore, batteries and a toy tank on overlapping US and Chinese flags.

Rare Earths Market Update: Q1 2026 in Review

From powering the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to anchoring modern defense systems, rare earths are the invisible engine of 2026’s global economy. But with supply chains caught in a geopolitical tug-of-war, the race for ex-China sourcing has... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Gecko Mineral Resource Update

Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong results

Dual Purpose Rig Booked for Horn Island Drilling

Related News

cleantech investing

Trading Halt

base metals investing

Gecko Mineral Resource Update

precious metals investing

Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong results

precious metals investing

Dual Purpose Rig Booked for Horn Island Drilling

base metals investing

Redstone Acquires Gold and Critical Mineral Projects in WA

gold investing

Gold Price Dips Back Below US$4,300 as New Fed Chair Holds Rates Steady

gold investing

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver, PGMs — My Summer Price Outlook