AMC and 37 GAMES Announce New Collaboration Between Puzzles & Survival and The Walking Dead!

- Today 37 GAMES, the publisher of the popular match-3 zombie mobile game Puzzles & Survival, announced an official collaboration with AMC's smash hit television series The Walking Dead to celebrate the game's two-year anniversary.

Beginning August 2 , players around the world will encounter their favorite characters and story elements from AMC's iconic television series, including fan favorites Rick Grimes and Michonne, and even the villain you love to hate: Negan and his infamous baseball bat, Lucille.

In the world of Puzzles & Survival, an unknown virus has transformed most of humanity into flesh-eating zombies. To make things worse, Negan and his band of Saviors have appeared, intimidating and subjugating any survivors unlucky enough to cross his path. Puzzles & Survival players now have an entirely new opponent to deal with.

In this crossover event, players will experience an original storyline involving Negan, with new artwork and gameplay faithful to the events of the show. Opponents are other humans, which creates a far more complex and morally ambiguous situation than battling against the undead.

But players will have the support of favorite characters from the Alexandria Safe Zone, such as Rick Grimes , Darryl Dixon , and Michonne – with the choice of siding with the survivors from Alexandria in the coming battle for freedom, or bowing to Negan and the Saviors.

AMC's The Walking Dead is a global phenomenon, that became the biggest show in the history of cable television with legions of  fans across the world. The developers of Puzzles & Survival are proud to collaborate with AMC to deliver this new and exciting experience to fans of both franchises.

Puzzles & Survival is a zombie-themed match-3 strategy which has been downloaded over 45 million times by players from around the globe. Both the Android and iOS versions of the game have received critical praise from players in both Western and Japanese markets. Additionally, Puzzles & Survival received an award for by Best Innovative Gameplay at Sensor Tower APAC Awards in 2021. The developers of Puzzles & Survival are proud to have received this award, and will endeavor to deliver even better games in the future.

This August, the Saviors will go to war against the survivors of the Alexandria Safe Zone. As the war spills over into Puzzles & Survival, players can use the code [PNSNEGAN] to earn rewards which can better prepare them for the upcoming conflict.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's current original drama series are Better Call Saul, Kevin Can F*** Himself, 61st Street, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and the forthcoming series Dark Winds, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and Tales of the Walking Dead, among others. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus . AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

SOURCE 37Games

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

NEOPETS IS BRINGING "NEOSTALGIA" TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2022 IN A BIG WAY!

Enter giveaways, win swag and purchase Neopets jewelry, plush, and MORE!

Neopets is bringing San Diego Comic-Con attendees some serious "Neostalgia" with an exciting assortment of contests, exclusive Comic-Con swag, and a variety of items available for purchase, directly onsite at booth #929!

X1 Esports Enters into Agreement to Acquire Tyrus Talent Services to Enter Creator Economy Market

X1 Esports Enters into Agreement to Acquire Tyrus Talent Services to Enter Creator Economy Market

  • Acquisition is intended to expand X1 Esports' reach into Gen Z demographic and add additional revenue streams
  • Tyrus Talent Services is a digital influencer management firm specializing in working with YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch content creators, brand ambassadors and brands across all social media channels

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), an esports portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, is pleased to announce entry into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which X1 intends to acquire Tyrus, LLC, ("Tyrus"), an influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

"The Tyrus platform expertly bridges the gap between international brands and the gaming ecosystem," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " The addition of the Company to our portfolio, will help to establish X1 as an advertising sales organization with access to some of the most sought-after content creators in the video games category."

Game On! MIKE AND IKE® Announces Three New Esports Partnerships

MIKE AND IKE® esports expansion helps support amateur players

It's a summer of fun for gaming enthusiasts, as MIKE AND IKE® announces three new esports collaborations! The go-to candy brand for gamers is teaming up with Team Liquid Esports Arena and Team Dignitas to give amateur gamers an opportunity to compete amongst some of the best players in North America and turn their passion into a profession in the esports world.

Evolution launches fourth US live casino studio, serving new Connecticut market

Evolution today announced the launch of its new Connecticut live casino studio, the company's fourth studio serving the growing regulated US iGaming market.

Like Evolution's other US studios, the new Connecticut studio provides a state-of-the-art B2B live casino solution for any operator looking to offer world-class live casino gaming to online players in this jurisdiction. Evolution has been in the market with its slots portfolio since October 2021 , and the live casino launch is the next step in its progression in Connecticut .

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with FaZe Clan Inc.

Business Combination Expected to Close July 19, 2022

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: BRPM, BRPMW, BRPMU) ("BRPM" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley Financial"), today announced that its stockholders have approved the Company's proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture.

MetaTope Partners with Moxy.io to Extend the Capabilities of Web3-based Digital Interactions

MetaTope has partnered with Moxy.io, the marketplace for Play & Earn video games, to build a gaming infrastructure for content creators to take the next step in the evolution of one's digital identity.

MetaTope, the Web3 infrastructure company building the connection between all isolated metaverses, today announced the company's partnership with Moxy.io, the middleware layer powering the next generation of video games, to build the infrastructure for games and content creators to take the next step in the evolution of one's digital identity.

