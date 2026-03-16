Nebius Signs New AI Infrastructure Agreement with Meta

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced a new long-term AI infrastructure supply agreement with Meta, strengthening the collaboration between the companies.

Under the five-year agreement, Nebius will provide $12 billion of dedicated capacity across multiple locations, based on one of the first large-scale deployments of the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. Nebius will deliver this capacity starting early 2027.

Furthermore, in connection with access to these NVIDIA Vera Rubin deployments, Meta has committed to purchase additional available compute capacity across certain upcoming Nebius clusters up to a total of $15 billion over a five-year period. Nebius currently intends to sell this capacity to third-party customers of its AI cloud business, with remaining capacity to be purchased by Meta.

The agreement has a contract value of up to approximately $27 billion.

Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius , said:

"We are pleased to expand our significant partnership with Meta as part of securing more large, long-term capacity contracts to accelerate the build-out and growth of our core AI cloud business. We will continue to deliver."

Nebius's guidance for 2026 remains unchanged.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit www.nebius.com

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial and business performance, strategy, expected growth, planned investments and capital expenditures, capacity expansion plans, anticipated future financing transactions and expected financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate, " "believe, " "continue, " "estimate, " "expect, " "guide, " "intend, " "likely, " "may, " "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others: market, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; our ability to build, operate and manage our businesses to the desired scale; competitive pressures; technological developments; our ability to secure and retain clients; our ability to secure additional capital to enable the growth of the business; unpredictable sales cycles; and potential pricing pressures; as well as those risks and uncertainties related to our continuing businesses included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, which is available on our investor relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All information in this press release is as of the date hereof (unless stated otherwise). Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof and, while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Media relations: media@nebius.com
Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nebius Group NBIS NASDAQ:NBIS emerging tech investing
NBIS
The Conversation (0)
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Standard Lithium Bolsters National Security Focus by Adding Expert Critical Minerals and Defense Advisors

RZOLV Technologies Selected to Participate in Government of Canada Clean Energy Delegation to India

Streamex Corp. Appoints Christine Plummer, Former Global Controller at Coinbase and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, as Chief Financial Officer

Related News

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies Selected to Participate in Government of Canada Clean Energy Delegation to India

precious metals investing

Quimbaya Gold Appoints Dr. Mark Cruise as Technical Advisor

cleantech investing

CHARBONE confirme la livraison de nouvelles commandes d'hydrogene UHP dans l'Etat de New York, un des principaux poles technologiques americains

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Confirms the Delivery of New UHP Hydrogen Orders in New York State, One of the Main American Technology Hubs

base metals investing

CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA and Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions Commission Inserma Rare Earth Magnet Pre-Processing System in South Carolina

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties to Combine with Star Royalties to Create a Scaled, High-Growth Royalty Platform