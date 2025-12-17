Nebius AI Cloud 3.1 Delivers Next-Generation NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra Compute with Transparent Capacity Management for AI at Scale

  • NVIDIA HGX B300 and GB300 NVL72 systems with 800 Gbps NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand — Europe's first GB300 NVL72 on this fabric — deliver next-generation performance for large-scale AI training and inference
  • New Capacity Blocks and real-time dashboard features provide transparent visibility into GPU availability, enabling precise resource planning and operational efficiency at scale
  • Aether 3.1 also delivers enhanced AI/ML developer tooling, expanded ecosystem integrations and granular enterprise-grade governance controls, accelerating time-to-value while reducing risk

Nebius today announced Nebius AI Cloud 3.1, bringing next-generation NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra compute and enhanced operational capabilities to the latest release of its full-stack AI cloud platform. Version 3.1 builds on the foundations of Nebius AI Cloud "Aether" , adding transparent capacity management and expanded infrastructure to deliver the operational visibility and resource-planning capabilities that customers need as they scale AI in production.

As customers move beyond experiments to large-scale adoption, they are identifying clear operational priorities, including real-time visibility into GPU capacity across regions, transparent resource allocation for multi-team environments, and access to next-generation compute as models grow in complexity. Nebius AI Cloud 3.1 addresses these needs across three dimensions.

Nebius is deploying NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra infrastructure globally, with NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems and NVIDIA HGX B300 systems already being used by customers. Nebius is now the first cloud in Europe to operate both platforms in production. Nebius AI Cloud is also the first provider globally to run production GB300NVL72 systems on 800 Gbps NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand interconnect — doubling throughput for distributed workloads. This, alongside hardware-accelerated networking and enhanced storage caching that eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks, further complements leading results in MLPerf® Training v5.1 benchmarks.

To meet enterprise demands for operational transparency, version 3.1 introduces Capacity Blocks and a real-time Capacity Dashboard that give customers complete visibility into their reserved GPU capacity and availability across all data center regions. Project-level quotas and new lifecycle object storage rules extend granular control over resource allocation and costs.

The Nebius AI Cloud platform ecosystem is also continuing to expand. Beyond a new native integration with Dstack, version 3.1 simplifies deployment and consumption of NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM microservices , including Boltz2, Evo-2, GenMol, and MolMIM, without requiring NGC keys or NVIDIA AI Enterprise licenses. Additional features focused on developer usability include enhanced Slurm-based orchestration with Manager Soperator, FOCUS-compliant billing exports and various console UX improvements.

The latest release also builds on Aether's enterprise-ready security foundation with object storage data-plane audit logs for HIPAA compliance, per-object access controls, and VPC security groups. Enhanced IAM with Microsoft Entra ID integration and granular service roles provide stronger governance with simplified administration, advancing the compliance capabilities that enable customers in highly regulated sectors and government to deploy production AI workloads.

Nebius will hold a technical walkthrough webinar on Nebius AI Cloud 3.1 including a live Q&A session on January 29, at 6 p.m. CET / midday EST / 9 a.m. PST. Please register here for more information.

Nebius AI Cloud 3.1 — at a glance

Next-generation compute

  • NVIDIA HGX B300 and GB300 NVL72 systems with 800 Gbps NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand
  • Hardware-accelerated networking, storage write-back caching, and expanded filesystem performance scaling
  • Leading performance in MLPerf® Training v5.1 benchmarks

Operational visibility and efficiency

  • Capacity Blocks for reserved GPU planning and tracking
  • Capacity Dashboard with real-time GPU availability across all regions
  • Project-level quotas for granular resource control
  • New lifecycle object storage rules for cost optimization

Developer productivity

  • NVIDIA BioNemo NIM microservices for Healthcare & Life Sciences workflows
  • Slurm-based scaling and Dstack native support FOCUS-compliant billing exports for FinOps integration

Security and governance

  • Audit logs with object storage data-plane events for HIPAA-compliant configurations and per-object access controls
  • VPC Security Groups for network-level protection
  • Enhanced IAM with Microsoft Entra ID login, visual SSO management, and granular service roles

Additional resources

About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack cloud infrastructure for the global AI industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS), the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America, and Israel.

Nebius AI Cloud has been built from the ground up for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary software and hardware designed in-house, Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services, and tools they need to build, tune, and run their models.

Investor Relations: askIR@nebius.com

Media Relations: media@nebius.com

