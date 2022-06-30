Life Science NewsInvesting News

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid Chief Financial Officer Mr. George Ragogna states, "The company continues to focus on reducing operating overheads while we continue to re-purpose our existing certified food facility in Pitt Meadows, BC to optimize production of plant-based entrees. We have made positive strides for the Company in several areas including securing an exclusive ten (10) year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd, Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer. This 10-year exclusive manufacturing agreement can be extended for a further ten (10) year period.

The facility build-out will allow for the production of up to twenty (20) tons of plant-based entrees daily for the majority of our standard plant-based offerings, but as much as thirty (30) tons of plant-based production daily for certain products. This translates to a manufacturing capacity potential of over $30,000,000 CDN annually. Our manufacturing facility remains a cornerstone to the future of the Company as we expect to drive revenue from not only our Company branded products, but also through private label and contract manufacturing clients.

Ragogna continues, "The Company is focused on penetrating the plant-based market both in food service and retail channels. Initially, the Company focused on food service, developing a network of distributors that include national distribution partners such as Sysco Canada and Gordon Food Services (GFS). The Company recently engaged one of Canada's leading foodservice brokers, Tri-Elite Marketing to represent PlanteinTM across Canada. Food service was our initial focus, producing successes such as a national listing for our plant-based nuggets and tenders with Denny's Canada and Bar One restaurants".

The Company recently launched PlanteinTM, the Company's retail line of plant-based entrees. In this regard, the Company has secured exclusive rights for the PlanteinTM trademark for Canada from Flexitarian Foods. The term for licensing the PlanteinTM trademark is for ten (10) years with a ten (10) year renewal option, matching the term of the exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement from Flexitarian Foods. Our initial PlanteinTM launch focuses on eight (8) plant-based entrees including a plant-based; Burger; Crispy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and the Phishy Fillet.

While we continue to progress with the build-out of our facility, our combination of brokers, distributors and internal sales staff continues to work towards increasing our sales in both food service and retail channels. All manufacturing equipment has been ordered, however, continued supply chain issues have delayed shipment of certain components of the manufacturing line which is pushing out the completion date of the facility. As such we have taken proactive measures with our strategic partners, Flexitarian Foods, and have ordered additional containers of product to support our aggressive sales strategy."

Company CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, "The Company recently attended three (3) significant industry tradeshows that have been on a hiatus for the past two (2) years due to the pandemic. Being able to sample our delicious entrees in tradeshow settings has made a huge difference, generating significant interest in our PlanteinTM line of plant-based offerings. Tradeshows attended include; Western Canada's largest natural, health and organics trade event, Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) tradeshow; Grocery & Specialty Food West, Canada's leading western grocery trade fair; and the Planted Expo, Canada's largest plant-based consumer event of the year. These shows affirmed our belief that we have a winning product line and we have seen an increase in sales activity from retailers, food service outlets as well as consumers buying directly through the PlanteinTM website (www.plantein.ca).

Ragogna concludes, "The Company continues to make plant-based food manufacturing our priority. We firmly believe that the plant-based category has a bright future and as a manufacturer, we are well positioned to penetrate this market. Senior management is reviewing all operations and continues to create and execute a detailed strategic plan that focusses our attention on our core plant-based manufacturing business while reducing or eliminating operations that are not contributing to the growth of the Company".

During this reporting period, Covid-19 uncertainty negatively affected sales of existing product lines as well as impaired launches of new product lines. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a global pandemic resulting in governments worldwide, including the Canadian government, to enact extensive measures in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. These measures, which include social distancing, travel restrictions, outright travel bans, and closures of non-essential businesses including restaurants, created a challenging period for the Company.Naturally Splendid recorded a net loss and comprehensive loss of $3,269,452 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with a net loss of $4,659,642 during the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in net loss and comprehensive loss was attributed to the decrease in selling and distribution expenses.

Gross profit margins increased by 3.4 percent of sales in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with the year ended December 31, 2020. This is due to the increased profit margins in the new plant-based sales. The company's sales decreased by approximately $812,600 from the comparative period. During the year ended December 31, 2021, selling and distribution expenses decreased by approximately $560,000 largely due to a decrease in production (facility costs, quality assurance and lab testing) and production wages, which were offset by the government wage subsidy received during the year. Administrative expenses decreased by approximately $896,000 predominantly from corporate promotions and share-based payments. The decrease was attributed to a reduction in investor relations activity and the reduction of share-based payments.

Naturally Splendid recorded sales of $763,796 during the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $1,576,408 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company's sales decreased by approximately $813,000 from the comparative period. The Company had decreased sales in its private-label bars and bites business by approximately $790,000 and other branded products decreased by approximately $5,000. Branded hemp products decreased by approximately $65,000 and its new Natera Sport products decreased by approximately $149,000. The Company had sales of approximately $211,000 in its new Plant-based products.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, selling and distribution expenses decreased by approximately $560,000 largely due to a decrease in production (facility costs, quality assurance, lab testing and reduced production) and production wages which were offset by the government wage subsidy received during the quarter. Administrative expenses decreased by approximately $896,000 mainly from share-based payments and corporate promotions. The decrease was attributed to a reductionin investor relationsactivity due to the pandemicand the reduction of corporate salaries from the government wage subsidy.

The cost of sales during the year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, were $681,615 and $1,576,408 respectively. The company gross margin percentage was 10.8 percent of sales during the year ended December 31, 2021.

The company continued its sales mix with exports of bulk seeds and launching its new plant-based products. The bulk hemp seeds sold at a lower gross margin percentage than compared with the plant-based products and private label sales. The company will continue to focus on its higher-margin products and new commercial opportunities. Gross profits for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $82,181 (11 percent of sales) compared with $142,930 (7 percent of sales) for the year ended December 31, 2020.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

$

$

Statements of Loss Data

Revenue

763,796

1,576,408

Cost of sales

(681,615)

(1,460,279)

Gross Profit

82,181

116,129

Selling and distribution expenses

(713,810)

(1,274,349)

Administrative expenses

(2,637,737)

(3,534,307)

Net income (loss)

(3,141,931)

(4,659,642)

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss)

Per Share

(0.01)

(0.03)

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-570-0902 (ext. 101)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N - Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
Fax: (604) 465-1128
E-mail : info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707296/Naturally-Splendid-Reports-Year-End-Results-for-2021

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Naturally Splendid EnterprisesTSXV:NSPEmerging Tech Investing
NSP:CA
Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Naturally Splendid Enterprises


Keep reading...Show less
Plantein Presenting at Canada's Largest Plant-Based Event

Plantein Presenting at Canada's Largest Plant-Based Event

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce we will be presenting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Planted Expo Vancouver on June 4 and June 5, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Center

Planted Expo is Canada's largest plant-based event of the year, focused on consumers looking to add more plant-based choices to their daily diets. Planted Expo expects more than 15,000 plant-based enthusiasts to attend this two-day event.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Provides Default Status Report

Naturally Splendid Provides Default Status Report

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) today is providing a status update in accordance with its obligations under the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), which require the Company to provide bi-weekly updates until such time as the Company is current with its filing obligations under Canadian securities laws. As previously announced, the Company is subject to a management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the directors and executive officers of the Company from trading in or acquiring securities of the Company until two full business days after the Company files its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications. The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company

The Company advises that aside from the British Columbia Securities Commission granting the MCTO: (i) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's April 14, 2022 news release; (ii) it intends to continue to comply with the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203; and (iii) except as previously disclosed, there are no subsequent specified defaults (actual or anticipated) within the meaning of NP 12-203.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Announces National Food Service Broker Agreement With Tri-Elite Marketing

Naturally Splendid Announces National Food Service Broker Agreement With Tri-Elite Marketing

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce the Company has executed a National Food Service Broker Agreement with Vancouver based Tri-Elite Marketing Ltd. (Tri-Elite), to market the Company's plant-based entrees, PlanteinTM, across Canada

Tri-Elite will focus on securing food service listings across Canada for the Company's extensive line of plant-based, meat alternative entrees. Tri-Elite will be participating with Naturally Splendid at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show this weekend, April 23rd and 24th, promoting the PlanteinTM line to its many existing clients and looking to make connections with new opportunities. Industry experts consider the CHFA trade shows the number one source of presenting new products to retailers doing business in Canada.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
George Ragogna Appointed CFO

George Ragogna Appointed CFO

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Ragogna has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Bryan Carson

Mr. Ragogna has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory compliance for the Co-operators Group Limited, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative with $56.4 billion in assets under management.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see news release dated November 23, 2021 and December 23, 2021) by issuing 37,348,532 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,120,455.96 (the "Second Tranche"). In total, the Company has issued 109,032,378 Units for gross proceeds of $3,270,971.34 under the entire private placement financing. The Financing has been oversubscribed by $270,971.34

Each Unit in the Second Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Announces Letter of Intent

Billy Goat Brands Announces Letter of Intent

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the food technology sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") dated June 30, 2022 with Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ").

The LOI contemplates a Proposed Transaction, whereby the Company would acquire all issued and outstanding securities of Kojo by way of a share exchange agreement. Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Greenlane Renewables Announces New Chief Financial Officer

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has hired Monty R. Balderston to be Chief Financial Officer, effective July 18 2022.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Mr. Balderston joins Greenlane with over 25 years of experience in progressively senior financial leadership positions, including the role of Chief Financial Officer, in both public and private companies spanning mechanical equipment provisioning and installation, civil construction, industrial supply, maintenance services, and diversified energy services. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta . Mr. Balderston began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and for the last five years was the Chief Financial Officer with Mosaic Capital Corporation where he oversaw all financial reporting processes and strategic planning, including budgeting, forecasting and acquisitions.

"We are excited to have Monty join the Greenlane team, as he brings an extensive background in corporate finance and senior executive leadership," said Brad Douville , President and Chief Executive Officer. "His background in senior finance and accounting roles, including capital markets experience with equity and debt financings, as well as mergers and acquisitions, will add significant value not only to our team but to our shareholders as well."

Lynda Freeman , the Company's current Chief Financial Officer, who is resigning from the post to spend more time with her young family, will remain in her position until Mr. Balderston's appointment. Following his appointment, Ms. Freeman will continue with Greenlane on a part-time basis in an alternate role, ensuring a seamless transition. "I would also like to thank Ms. Freeman for her dedication and professionalism and we wish her all the best as she shifts her focus to family," said Mr. Douville.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables. com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c6426.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting and Completion of Review

dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting and Completion of Review

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders, which was completed today (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was held virtually via TSX Trust Company's virtual meeting platform. A total of 107,783,677 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"), representing 28.25 % of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. dynaCERT 's shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors and the re‐appointment of BDO Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company.

The votes in respect of each of these items were held via ballot, the results of which were as follows:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Enters Research Agreement to Identify Novel Targets for Cancer Treatment

BriaCell Enters Research Agreement to Identify Novel Targets for Cancer Treatment

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced a research collaboration agreement with Harvard Medical School in support of a project led by Joan S. Brugge, PhD, a faculty member. The project aims to discover new targets that may lead to the development of novel anti-cancer treatments.

The research collaboration will focus on the discovery and development of novel targets to enhance tumor cell responsiveness to chemotherapy and immunotherapies in specific cancers including lung, head and neck, cervical, and bladder cancers. The research team at Harvard Medical School is led by Joan S. Brugge, PhD, who is the Louise Foote Pfeiffer Professor of Cell Biology and Co-Director of the Ludwig Cancer Center.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include coverage of Q2 sales results and a detailed progress update on the 2022 Growth Priorities, with specific focus on the VINIA scale-up progress in the USA and on the Company's Cannabis market entry strategy into North America.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Results of AGM and Appointment of New Director

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ) a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at 7 and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 20, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxy votes received from shareholders, the results were as follows:

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Nominees:


% For


% Withheld






Sean Krakiwsky


96.566 %


3.434 %

Martin Burian


95.592 %


4.408 %

Werner Gartner


99.852 %


0.148 %

Michal Okoniewski


99.852 %


0.148 %

Guido Cloetens


95.628 %


4.372 %

Rene Lenggenhager


99.852 %


0.148 %

Kham Lin


99.609 %


0.391 %

Shareholders voted 99.85% in favor of setting the number of directors at seven, 99.6% in favor of appointing Ernst & Young LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration and 98.1% in favor for the approval of an amended stock option plan of the Company.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to welcome Kham Lin to Nanalysis's Board of Directors with immediate effect following shareholder approval at the Meeting.

Mr. Lin is currently a Managing Director at Nanalysis and was formerly the President and Chief Executive Officer of KPrime Technologies before the Company's acquisition by Nanalysis.  Over twenty plus years, Mr. Lin built KPrime, into a manufacturing representative business for global companies like Agilent Technologies, Metrohm USA , Sartorius LPS Division, and Leidos.  KPrime has a portfolio of sales and services in scientific detection and measuring equipment, financing, and asset management for chemical and security industries.  Mr. Lin resides and works in Calgary, Alberta, Canada but also splits time in Phoenix, Arizona at KPrime Headquarters.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares.  Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-results-of-agm-and-appointment-of-new-director-301574013.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c9517.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×