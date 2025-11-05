Nation Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares

Nation Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares

Nation Gold Corp. (NATN: CSE) (the "Company" or "Nation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 14, 2025 and October 28, 2025, raising gross proceeds to the Company of $675,000 (the "Offering") by the issuance of 9,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of the Company at a purchase price of $0.075 per Share.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital, and to evaluate and pursue potential new project opportunities. The Company did not pay any finder's fees in connection with the Offering.

The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the rules of the Exchange. In addition, the securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to contractual escrow restrictions and will be released from escrow pursuant to the following schedule: (i) 25% on the date that is 4 months following the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"); (ii) 25% on the date that is 8 months following the Closing Date; (iii) 25% on the date that is 12 months following the Closing Date; and (iv) 25% on the date that is 16 months following the Closing Date.

The participation of certain insiders of the Company in the Offering constitute related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such insider participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities distributed to the insiders does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Nation Gold Corp.

Nation Gold Corp. is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC with a 100% interest in the Cattle Creek Project located near Vernon, BC. The Company is led by a team of mining, exploration and capital markets professionals focused on acquiring multi-million ounce precious metals deposits in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions.

Through the identification and acquisition of mineral properties with exploration potential, the Company's mission is to target unrecognized value opportunities in assets located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.nationgold.ca.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Darren Tindale, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel: (604) 376-3567
Email: stonerockltd@gmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Offering; the Company's ability to complete the Offering and receive acceptance from the Exchange to the completion of the Offering; and the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the Company does not complete all or any part of the Offering; the Company does not receive regulatory acceptance to the Offering and general economic conditions. Accordingly the actual events may differ martially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, unless otherwise required pursuant to applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273325

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nation Gold Corp ComNATN:CNXCNSX:NATNGold Investing
NATN:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nation Gold Corp Com

Nation Gold Corp Com

Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his outlook for gold and silver as prices continue to consolidate. "At the end of this cycle, I've long predicted that we're going to get to a US$6,000 to US$8,000 (per ounce) price range, whenever that... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on a table in front of U.S. hundred dollar bills and stacked coins.

WGC: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025

Investor appetite for safe-haven assets resulted in a record quarter for gold demand in Q3 2025, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report.The WGC published its Gold Demand Trends Q3 report on October 30, which clearly demonstrates that investor demand for gold is exploding as... Keep Reading...
Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources

Keep Reading...
Gold bars, coins, and cash with financial chart and green arrows in the background.

Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results

Global gold producers reported robust third-quarter earnings on the back of record bullion prices. The yellow metal surged to its all-time high of US$4,379.13 on October 17, 2025, coming off the back of rising geopolitical and economic tensions that reignited safe-haven demand.The metal broke... Keep Reading...
LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 7,700-metre Summer 2025 drill exploration program at the 100%-owned Ishkõday Project,... Keep Reading...
Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Drilling Confirms Discovery Status at Horse Heaven’s Golden Gate Target with Three Consecutive Holes Ending in Mineralisation, Identifying the Large Intrusion-Related Gold System Only 16km from the Stibnite Gold Project (PPTA.NAS)

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) (“Resolution” or “Company”) is pleased to report that its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten- Silver Project (“Horse Heaven” or the “Project”), Idaho, USA (Figure 1) has delivered additional broad intervals... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Boundary Zone, Copper Dome Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia