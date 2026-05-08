Nation Gold Announces Approval of Electronic Clearing and Settlement in the US Through DTC

Nation Gold Announces Approval of Electronic Clearing and Settlement in the US Through DTC

Nation Gold Corp. (CSE: NATN) (OTCQB: NATNF) (the "Company" or "Nation") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States.

DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

Mr. Mark Bailey, CEO & Director of Nation Gold, commented, "Achieving DTC eligibility is a significant step forward for Nation, as it simplifies trading for our U.S. investors and expands access to a broader audience. This milestone aligns with our commitment to enhancing liquidity and shareholder value, making it easier and more efficient for investors to participate in the growth of our Company."

About Nation Gold Corp.

Nation Gold Corp. is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. The Company recently acquired a 100% interest in the Bonito Project in the Nogal-Bonito Mining District of New Mexico, USA. The Bonito Project was formerly in production in the late 1800s and has seen limited modern exploration, most recently in the 1980s and 1990s by Pioneer Metals and Placer Dome. The Company is led by a team of mining, exploration and capital markets professionals focused on acquiring potential multi-million-ounce precious metals deposits in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Cattle Creek Project located near Vernon, BC. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.nationgold.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company

Mark Bailey, CEO & Director

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Mark Bailey, CEO & Director
Tel: (360) 319-4668
Email: info@nationgold.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of DTC eligibility to meaningfully impact trading liquidity or investor participation; changes in regulatory requirements or policies in Canada and the United States; general economic and capital market conditions; and other risks related to the Company's business and the trading of its securities. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, risks related to the recording of the claims for the Bonito Project which may delay or impair the ability of the Company to complete its intended work programs, risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks; and general economic conditions. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, unless otherwise required pursuant to applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296606

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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