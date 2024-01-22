- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
NASDAQ Listing Update
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) an extension relating to the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals. The meeting previously scheduled to be held on 23 January 2024 has been rescheduled to be held on 31 January 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on 26 December 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals or CRML) rescheduled to be held on 31 January 2024
- Requested delay to accommodate potential strategic investors.
The Company is evaluating investments from strategic partners to close with the Critical Metals NASDAQ Listing.
On 26 October 2022, European Lithium announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project) with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals) which is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “CRML” (Transaction).
The Transaction is expected to be completed as soon as practicable following the conclusion of the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction (assuming the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing as set forth in the business combination agreement).
Following completion of the Transaction, EUR will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML. This announcement has been approved for release on ASX by the Board of Directors.
This announcement is intended to lift the trading halt of EUR requested on 19 January 2024.
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
European Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
European Lithium
Overview
As the global push to halt climate change gains momentum, the European Commission is looking to regionalize the battery supply chain to capitalize on the rapid electric vehicle (EV) growth and limit its dependency on other countries through heavy investment and policy changes. Europe’s electric vehicle market value reached US$29.49 million in 2021 and is projected to increase up to US$143.08 million by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 23.4 percent in that period.
Even though Europe is one of the largest global producers of motor vehicles, it currently does not have a local supply of lithium hydroxide which is heavily used in EV battery technology. According to experts, the market is set to remain in a structural shortage until 2025One company that aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain is European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8), a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe. The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
“Our aim is to be the first supplier of lithium from Europe, for Europe,” European Lithium chairman Tony Sage said.
The company is focused on its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on resources measured, indicated and inferred in zone 1 only.
The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource has the potential to double based on positive drill results in another zone on the property.
Based on the definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in March 2023, Wolfsberg Lithium Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. It is set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine. The battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) prices modeled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum. The estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion.
European Lithium has established several strategic relationships with an aim to deliver value to the Wolfsberg Lithium Project through development and during production. This includes a partnership with KMI for liaising with Austrian authorities.
The company commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan to construct the pilot plant, which was successfully completed on schedule. Anzaplan has also overseen the completion of metallurgical test work on bulk ore extractions. Testing will allow significantly higher recovery rates at the start of production as opposed to only assessing metallurgical data from the core as other mining companies often do, giving European Lithium the advantage of a streamline refinement process.
The company has support from the European Battery Alliance, GREENPEG and other government initiatives, believing it has the potential to become a major, first-to-market producer of lithium in Europe. The company also remains committed to clean production in an effort to support sustainability.
Based on the DFS, the company plans to begin the permitting process of its Wolfsberg Lithium project and prepare the mining plan for the mining authority to authorize the mine and concentrator construction. Afterward, the company will determine the approval requirements of the carbonate hydroxide conversion plant with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and then initiate the final financing plan.
European Lithium, through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW to secure the company’s first offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide from its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.
The company is aiming to commence production of lithium hydroxide from the project in 2027 — subject to funding and approvals by the Austrian government.In a bid to expand its project portfolio, European Lithium executed a binding Heads of Agreement with 2743718 Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals (TSXVRMD), to acquire 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria.
Company Highlights
- European Lithium is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.
- The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.
- The company’s focus is on its wholly owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) located in Carinthia, Austria.
- Wolfsberg is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium oxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred resources in zone one only.
- Wolfsberg’s definitive feasibility study results demonstrate potential to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- The Wolfsberg resource estimate has significant upside with the potential to double based on positive drill results.
- Through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), European Lithium signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW AG (BMW) to secure the company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Wolfsberg.
- The company has signed a binding agreement to build a Saudi Arabia-based hydroxide processing plant in partnership with Obeikan and deliver significant cost savings.
- The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
- European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition, a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp.
- European Lithium has acquired 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria and nearby the Wolfsberg Lithium Project
- The company received high-grade lithium assays from sampling undertaken at various prospects within the Eastern Alps Lithium Satellite Projects, located in Austria, which are held 20 percent by European Lithium and 80 percent by EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR).
Key Project
Wolfsberg Lithium Project
The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is a high-grade lithium project located in Carinthia in Austria. The project is 20 kilometers east of the town of Wolfsberg which is an industrial town with established infrastructure and sources of energy in place. European Lithium has a total of 54 exploration licenses, covering its two identified zones and mining licenses that may be permanently issued if conditions are met. The company recently secured additional mining licenses and extensions that grow the Wolfsberg project area to a total of 20 licenses over two mining fields, the original Andreas and new Barbara mining fields.
The property is an existing, developed exploration mine with substantial exploration and development work completed by previous owners. These projects were backed by the Austrian government and included extensive metallurgical testing, geological mapping, mining, and pre-feasibility studies in the 1980s.
The company completed its own positive PFS as well as an extensive assessment. The property features a high-grade lithium resource with an average of one percent lithium hydroxide. Additionally, it features a total measured, indicated, inferred and JORC-compliant resource of 12.88 million tonnes of lithium hydroxide in zone one only.
In 2023, European Lithium released the results of its definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, demonstrating potential high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market which is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
DFS highlights:
- Battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) production is ~8,800 tpa for 14.6 years;
- LHM opex (after byproducts) is US$17,016/t LHM on average compared to reported spot prices for LHM in February 2023 of US$79,500 DDP Antwerp;
- LHM prices modelled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum;
- Estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion @ weighted average cost of capital (WACC) 6 percent (WACC is determined by the split of debt and equity related to the BMW offtake agreement);
- Acceleration of decarbonization and energy transition in Europe combined with the rapid adoption of electric vehicles provides further upside.
Positive drill results from the 2018 drilling program confirm that zone two on the property could mirror zone one, which would double the project resource. Drilling on the property also revealed grades as high as 2.49 percent of lithium hydroxide.
European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:SZZL), a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell-down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp. European Lithium will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in Critical Metals, equivalent to approximately 80 percent of the ordinary shares in Critical Metals.
Once the business combination is completed, European Lithium will focus its activities on its existing portfolio of projects and investments, including the newly acquired Austrian Lithium Projects, consisting of 245 exploration licenses covering a total area of 114.6 square kilometers located approximately 70 kilometers north of the company’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project. The licenses cover ground that is considered prospective for lithium occurrences and initial surface sampling showing 3.98 percent lithium oxide.
The following summarizes the company’s interest in projects and investments:
- CRML – As outlined above, the company will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML upon closing of the transaction.
- Listed investments – The company holds:
- 1,180,256,849 shares (representing 11.5 percent interest) in Cyclone Metals (ASX: CLE). CLE has recently acquired 100 percent of the Block 103 magnetite iron ore project located in the Labrador trough region of Canada.
- 15 million shares in Cufe Ltd (ASX: CUF).
- Unlisted investments – European Lithium holds a 7.5-percent equity interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S, which holds an exploitation permit for rare earths in Greenland.
- Exploration assets – European Lithium has an interest in:
- Austrian Lithium Project –100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal, Klementkogel and Wildbachgraben projects covering an area of 114.6 square kilometers in total, which are prospective for lithium in Austria.
- Ukraine Projects - On 28 February 2023, the company announced that it had renegotiated the terms under which EUR will acquire European Lithium Ukraine LLC (European Lithium Ukraine), a Ukraine-incorporated company applying (through either court proceedings, public auction and/or production sharing agreement with the Ukraine Government) for 20-year special permits for the extraction and production of lithium at the Shevchenkivske Project and Dobra Project in Ukraine. On 28 February 2023, the company announced the end date to complete the acquisition has been extended to 2 November 2025.
In addition to the above, the company continues to review project opportunities in the mineral exploration area as part of its growth strategy.
Management Team
Dietrich Wanke - Chief Executive Officer
Dietrich Wanke has more than 30 years of experience in management at the operational level for underground and open-cut mines. Wanke has held statutory positions as registered manager under the applicable mining acts in several countries and commodities, most notably gold, silver, nickel, diamonds, coal, and iron. He has lived and served professionally for mining operations in Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Sierra Leone. Wanke has managed mining operations through all phases, starting from greenfield exploration to full-scale production, as well as the extension of existing mines. Wanke currently holds a position as general manager for Marampa Iron Ore in Sierra Leone. He’s worked in the past as general manager for Tolukuma Gold Mines in Papua New Guinea, mine manager for Atlas Iron in Western Australia, technical services manager for Thiess in Indonesia. Wanke served as mine manager for Kimberley Diamonds in Western Australia, technical services manager for Lightning Nickel in Western Australia, technical director for LMV, an engineering and surveying service provider for coal mines in Germany, technical services manager, and licensed surveyor for Laubag in Germany. Wanke holds a mine engineering/mine surveying degree from Technical University Bergakademie Freiberg, a licensed mine surveyor’s certificate in Germany and first class mine manager's certificates in Western Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Melissa Chapman - CFO and Company Secretary
Melissa Chapman is a certified practicing accountant with over 14 years of experience in the mining industry. She has worked extensively in Australia and the United Kingdom, including five years as group financial controller for the Beny Steinmetz Group. Chapman has a bachelor of accounting from Murdoch University and has been a member of CPA Australia since 2000. Chapman has completed a graduate diploma in corporate governance with Chartered Secretaries of Australia.
Tony Sage - Chairman
Tony Sage has more than 35 years of experience in corporate advisory services, funds management, and capital raising, predominantly within the resource sector. Sage is based in Western Australia and has been involved in the management and financing of listed mining companies for the last 22 years. Sage has operated in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Romania, Russia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, South Africa, Indonesia, China, and Australia. He currently holds the positions of executive chairman of ASX-listed Fe and executive director of ASX-listed Cyclone Metals.
Malcolm Day - Director
Malcolm Day holds a Bachelor’s of applied science degree in surveying and mapping. Day commenced his career working in the civil construction industry for 10 years, six of which were spent in senior management as a licensed surveyor and then later as a civil engineer. Whilst working as a surveyor, Day spent three years conducting mining and exploration surveys in remote Western Australia. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Day is the managing director of Delecta (ASX:DLC).
Michael Carter - Non-executive Director
Michael Carter graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1998 with a bachelor of commerce degree, majoring in accounting and finance. Carter also completed a graduate diploma in applied finance and investment at Finsia in 2002. He is experienced in structuring corporate transactions, focusing on junior resource companies, and has also worked in ongoing corporate advisory roles with numerous ASX-listed entities over the last 18 years. Carter has been employed as a stockbroker since 1999, previously served as a director of Indian Ocean Capita’ and is currently an associate director of CPS Capital.
Maiden Filling of Pond 1 Commences at Hombre Muerto West
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025.
Project Highlights:
- Initial filling of Pond 1 commences at HMW Project
- Evaporation process to commence within two weeks (after completion of quality test); the first major step of the long-term production schedule
- Pond 1 liner installation rapidly moving forward (40% completion)
- Pond 2 earthworks construction progressing well (20% completion)
- The HMW Project is a tier one project that will produce a premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in H1 2025
- Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW in the 1st quartile of lithium industry’s cost curve
- Operating cost of $US3,510/t LCE equates to a low Li2O equivalent operating cost of SC6 $US310/t-$US350/t
- Updated resource estimate due in Q1 2024
- Glencore due diligence site visit later this week
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“Our experienced project team have been implementing a quicker route to start evaporation while construction continues for HMW Phase 1. We are taking advantage of the summer season whereby a buffer wall has been installed at the one third mark of Pond 1. The commencement of the filling of Pond 1 is another significant major milestone for the HMW project and I congratulate the entire Galan team. The initial partial evaporation process will commence in approximately 14 days with the full fill of Pond 1 remaining on track for Q1 2024.”
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. The very positive Phase 2 DFS results were announced on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).
Filling of Pond 1 commences
The liner installation process on Pond 1
The overall progression of liner installation on Pond 1
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Update at Laguna Verde
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, confirms the drilling of the second well has started in the recently commenced drilling programme at Laguna Verde.
Two drill rigs are now operating simultaneously with the first well already reaching a depth of 300 metres and samples being collected for analysis. The drilling programme at Laguna Verde aims to convert resources into reserves, to upgrade the existing JORC resource estimate of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and further establish the commercial opportunity for CTL's brine-based lithium project.
Highlights:
- First well LV07 started on 4th January and to date has reached 300 metres of the target 730 metres, the deepest target depth drilled at the project
- Second well LV11 started on 17th January with a targeted depth of 550 metres
- Two drill rigs are now operating simultaneously and running 24 hours a day to accelerate the drilling programme
- The programme has been designed in collaboration with Montgomery & Associates, a leading hydrogeology and resource evaluation consultancy
- Results from the drilling and planned pump test and reinjection tests will be reported to the market on an ongoing basis during 1H 2024
- Generation of updated JORC reserve report is targeted for July 2024
- A webinar with Executive Chairman, Steve Kesler and CEO, Aldo Boitano, will be held on Wednesday 24th January at 6:00pm (GMT) - Please register in advance here
Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium said: "After the successful fundraise towards the end of 2023, we have started off the new year with an active drilling programme to further advance our resource evaluation at the Laguna Verde lithium project.
"We are happy with the progress made already by the team at Laguna Verde and look forward to maintaining this momentum throughout the drilling programme. With more wells planned in the first half of the year, the data collected will be analysed on an ongoing basis and will feed into a JORC reserve report and will update our existing resource estimate of 1.8 million tonnes of LCE. This is yet another positive step towards increasing the commercial value of the project before we engage with strategic partners looking for a reliable supplier of lithium."
Figure 1: LV11 drill rig in place - early January 2024
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks
2022 was huge for lithium, with the battery metal setting all-time highs for the second year in a row. However, prices for lithium carbonate and hydroxide fell significantly throughout 2023.
The declines in lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices were driven by a mix of factors that have led supply to outpace demand. Decreased consumer spending in China due to an economic downturn kept electric vehicle demand low, and battery manufacturers have cut back large lithium purchases in response.
Back in July, the Investing News Network spoke with Global Lithium's Joe Lowry at the Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, and the expert said he takes a longer-term approach when it comes to pricing. “Most of the news narrative, what people pick up, tends to be the short term, but to me there's always been a seasonality in China,” he said.
For investors interested in lithium, the Investing News Network has created an overview of the top 5 Canadian lithium stocks listed on the TSX and TSXV, as well as the top 3 Canadian lithium stocks on the CSE and NEO. This list was created on January 4, 2024, using TradingView‘s stock screener, and all data was current at that time. Only companies with market caps above C$10 million for TSX and TSXV and above C$5 million for CSE are included.
TSX and TSXV lithium stocks
1. Portofino Resources (TSXV:POR)
Year-to-date gain: 150 percent; market cap: C$12.94 million; current share price: C$0.075
Portofino Resources is a lithium exploration company operating in Argentina and Canada. In Argentina, the company now wholly owns the Yergo project in Catamarca and just announced a 50/50 partnership with Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH,OTCQB:LTMCF) for the 8,445 hectare Arizaro Area IV concession in Salta. Its Canadian lithium property is the Allison Lake North project in Northern Ontario, for which it filed a technical report at the beginning of 2023, and it also holds a portfolio of gold properties in the country.
Portofino was in a state of flux coming into 2023. The company was facing a legal dispute at the Yergo project, for which it had an earn-in agreement, after the claim owner and optioner filed a notice of termination in September 2022. Portofino rejected the termination as it claimed it did not breach the agreements and was granted an injunction against the owner the following month as it assessed its options. Additionally, Portofino had been performing due diligence at on concessions at the Arizaro Salar, for which it had a memorandum of understanding with state mining company REMSA, and in February shared that it had filed a joint venture proposal for Arizaro IV.
Its shares began climbing from their opening price of C$0.03 when the company released its 2023 plans on February 1, and moved higher on the completion of a C$735,000 private placement on February 27, reaching an H1 high of C$0.075 on March 3 before falling down to trade around C$0.04 in much of Q2 and early Q3.
However, Portofino’s share price took off in earnest in August following a series of announcements, such as the closing of a C$538,000 financing on August 1 and the creation of an advisory board that includes Alexander Molyneux and Blake Steele on August 4. The biggest jump came from a major update on August 14, when Portofino announced that it was executing its option to buy out its option agreements and acquire 100 percent of the Yergo project.
Its final news for the month came on August 23, when the company announced it submitted proposals for the Arizaro III and IV concessions through a public tender process. Its share price hit a year-to-date high of C$0.10 on August 30 and touched that peak again on September 21 when it closed an upsized C$965,000 financing.
Following the official closing of the Yergo acquisiton on September 26, the company shared on November 1 its pre-drilling exploration plans for the project, including expanded surface and subsurface sampling, which it said it would commence that month. Portofino’s share price ended 2023 at C$0.075.
The company’s only news so far in 2024 was the aforementioned ultimate result of the Arizaro tender: a partnership with Lithium Chile, which had also submitted an offer for the concession. The company brings exploration success and infrastructure from its nearby work to the partnership. The partners are aiming to begin drilling soon and quickly advance the project.
2. Volt Lithium (TSXV:VLT)
Year-to-date gain: 122.73 percent; market cap: C$29.97 million; current share price: C$0.245
Volt Lithium is focused on becoming a producer of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate from oilfield brines at its Rainbow Lake project in Alberta and from brines across North America using its proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology. On April 27, the company changed its name from Allied Copper to Volt Lithium, which was previously the name of the company's lithium division.
The company started 2023 with a share price of C$0.11 and has trended up significantly throughout the year. On April 6, Volt Lithium announced a breakthrough with its DLE technology. The new version, IES-300, maintains IES-200’s 93 percent lithium recoveries and reduces the amount of reagent required, lowering operating costs. The company’s share price spiked significantly on the news and stayed elevated, reaching a year-to-date high of C$0.52 on May 15.
On May 18, Volt Lithium shared its initial mineral resource report for Rainbow Lake, reporting an inferred mineral resource of 4.3 million metric tons (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent. The property has an estimated 99 billion barrels of brine with concentrations of up to 121 milligrams per liter. A week later, the company released the final results of its DLE pilot project, which included 97 percent lithium recovery from 120 mg/L and 90 percent recovery from concentrations as low as 34 mg/L.
Volt Lithium’s share price fell at the end of May and trended downwards through August, but saw a big upswing in mid-August after the company announced on August 17 it had terminated its option agreements for its two copper assets, finishing its full transition to a pure-play lithium company. It ultimately reached an H2 high of C$0.38 on September 11 following the company appointing director Lt. General Andrew Leslie as the new chair of the board.
On October 24, Volt shared that it has commissioned its permanent demonstration plant, which it says is “capable of testing oilfield brines from multiple basins across North America in real-time.” The permanent plant, which is located in Calgary, Alberta, features improvements on the pilot plant based on nanotech and water processing technology collaborations announced during the summer that allow it to process oilfield brines from across North America.
Its final news of the year came on December 14, when it released the preliminary economic assessment for Rainbow Lake, highlighting an expected operating life of 19 years with annual battery-grade lithium- hydroxide production of 1,000 MT in Phase 1, 5,000 MT in Phase 2 and 23,000 MT in Phase 3. Its share price ended the year at C$0.225.
3. Solis Minerals (TSXV:SLMN)
Year-to-date gain: 87.5 percent; market cap: C$12.74 million; current share price: C$0.15
Solis Minerals is an exploration company focused on battery metals properties in South America. The company is focused on its Estrela and recently acquired Mina Verhelma lithium projects in the Borborema province in Northeastern Brazil.
Earlier this year, news of its agreement to acquire the Jaguar hard-rock project, which has confirmed spodumene grades of up to 4.95 percent in oxidized pegmatite, resulted in a stratospheric share price jump. Trading was suspended from May 29 to June 8, during which time Solis announced the binding agreement and an AU$8.16 million funding package. When trading resumed, the company’s share price shot up to C$0.65. The first tranche of the placement, totaling AU$3,050,000, was closed on June 19, and the company began drilling at Jaguar on June 23. Its share price reached a 2023 high of C$1.04 on July 4.
However, these highs didn’t last long. The company’s trading was paused again on July 17 pending maiden drill results from Jaguar, and when trading resumed later that morning, its price plummeted by over 50 percent to close at C$0.37. In a September exploration update, Solis stated it was renegotiating its binding agreement for Jaguar to extend the due diligence period so it could better evaluate the project, but in October the company announced the negotiations failed and it had elected to withdraw from Jaguar.
That news was shared as part of its October 12 announcement that it had entered into an option agreement for the Mina Verhelma project, which includes a 12 month due diligence period. Solis began its maiden drilling programs at Estrela and Mina Verhelma in Q4. In its latest update on the exploration, the company’s executive director stated that several target areas contained visible spodumene-bearing pegmatites, and the initial holes at Mina Verhelma contained significant widths.
After the initial run in the middle of the year, Solis’ share price spent much of 2023 trending downwards, and ultimately ended the year at C$0.14.
4. Surge Battery Metals (TSXV:NILI)
{"@context":"http://schema.org","@type":"Corporation","name":"Surge Battery Metals","url":"https://www.surgebatterymetals.com","description":"Surge Battery Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of battery metal targets. It focuses on the exploration for lithium in Nevada, USA and nickel in British Columbia, Canada.","tickerSymbol":"TSXV:NILI","sameAs":[]}
Year-to-date gain: 68.83 percent; market cap: C$109.14 million; current share price: C$0.65
Surge Battery Metals is fully focused on exploring and advancing its flagship Nevada North lithium project in Nevada, US, which hosts a lithium clay deposit.
After trading under C$0.30 through the end of April, Surge’s share price broke through that level in early May, when the company reported positive results from metallurgical test work at Nevada North; it continued upward on the back of announcements regarding several contracts, including deals for hydrological studies and geological surveying.
On June 1, Surge announced a C$7.16 million private placement that included a C$5.36 million strategic investment at C$0.40 per share by American Lithium (TSXV:LI,NASDAQ:AMLI), which now owns 9.7 percent of Surge’s issued and outstanding shares. Surge’s share price hit a Q2 high of C$0.68 on June 7.
July saw Surge double its land position at Nevada North through staking and an earn-in agreement with M3 Metals (TSXV:MT), which owns adjacent claims, to a total of 5,180 hectares. The company began Phase 2 drilling at the project in August, and its share price began moving upward later that month after it announced that the first five drill cores intersected “highly favorable clay horizons.”
Surge’s share price continued its steep climb through September. The company released analytical results for the first drill hole on September 12, which showed that the highest-grade zone ranges from 3,090 to 8,070 parts per million lithium over 80 feet. The following week, the company contracted Kemetco Research to perform end-to-end process testing and trials with the goal of determining and testing the project’s optimum flow sheet. Its share price hit its 2023 high of C$1.51 on September 25.
While it descended from that high in Q4, Surge has continued to release positive news. On October 3, it entered into agreements to purchase 25 percent of the mineral rights to private lands within its project, which closed on December 7. The following month, on November 16, Surge provided an update on its 2023 drilling activities, reporting that results from its sonic drilling extended the mineralized lithium area to at least 3 kilometers by 0.7 kilometers. Five days later, the company announced that it had submitted its exploration plan of operations permit application to the Bureau of Land Management.
Surge released diamond drilling assays on December 5. Diamond drilling can test greater depths than sonic, and it intercepted multiple layers of lithium mineralization deeper than 130 meters from the surface. The higher-grade intervals, including one grading 7,630 parts per million, were found nearer the surface.
The company’s final news of 2023 came on December 12, when it announced further mineral processing test work, which will cover the full extractive process and produce lithium carbonate. Its share price, which hit a quarterly low of C$0.47 on November 30, saw a rebound following the news and ended the year at C$0.79.
Surge shared its plans for 2024 in a January shareholder update, some of which are the completion of its maiden mineral resource estimate and test work in Q1, a 2024 drill program and the release of a preliminary economic assessment. On January 9, the company released its final 2023 diamond drilling results, which will be used for the MRE.
5. Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET)
Year-to-date gain: 67.57 percent; market cap: C$1.16 million; current share price: C$9.92
Patriot Battery Metals is an exploration and development company that is focused primarily on advancing its CV5 and CV13 pegmatites at its Corvette lithium property, which is located in Quebéc’s James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region. In July 2023, the company released its first mineral resource estimate for CV5, which made it “the largest lithium pegmatite mineral resource in the Americas and the 8th largest globally.”
After climbing through January following high-grade assays from 2022 exploration, Patriot’s share price hit a Q1 high of C$17.17 on February 6 when it announced that holes from its 2023 winter drill campaign extended the CV5 pegmatite by at least 400 meters to 2.6 kilometers. As of May 1, a series of further results from the campaign had extended it to 3.7 kilometers.
The company’s share price moved higher through much of May. Wildfires in Quebéc delayed the start of Patriot’s summer/fall exploration work, which included drilling and surface exploration aimed at further delineating the CV5 and C13 pegmatites and testing other pegmatite clusters. The campaign finally began on June 14, and the company’s share price hit a year-to-date high of C$17.53 two days later.
On July 4, Patriot shared that heavy liquid separation testing on core samples from CV13 indicate that a dense media separation process can be used for the pegmatite body. The testing returned spodumene concentrate grades of 6 percent and up with lithium recoveries over 70 percent. The company saw similar results for its CV5 pegmatite in February, and it believes this means material from both can be jointly processed.
On July 30, the company released the aforementioned initial resource estimate for CV5, which included all drill holes from the winter program, with an inferred resource of 109.2 million MT at 1.42 percent lithium oxide. The next day, Patriot announced that Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was investing in Patriot at a price per share of C$15.29 for a total of approximately C$109 million, much of which would be used to accelerate development of Corvette.
Patriot’s share price trended downwards through Q3 alongside the descending lithium price. The company ramped up drilling and exploration during the quarter, including an initial eight hole drill program at the CV9 pegmatite and work aimed at extending the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites towards each other to test a possible connection.
On September 24, Patriot announced that drilling extended CV5 by 650 meters to the west, bringing it to 4.35 kilometers of continuous strike length and within 3.15 kilometers of CV13. The company released the assays from this drilling and infill drilling on November 12, and revealed the widest mineralized intercept seen at CV5, a 172.4 meter interval grading 0.93 percent lithium oxide. Only 1.8 meters of the interval did not contain pegmatite.
As for CV13, in October Patriot announced it had discovered a new near-surface high-grade zone, with one interval grading 2.86 percent lithium over 8 meters, including 5.03 percent over 4.3 meters. Its vice president of exploration stated that the results support “the interpretation that (CV5 and CV13) share the same ‘plumbing’ system.” Patriot released initial results from its maiden drilling at CV9 on November 22, and it also made a significant discovery, with three drill hole intervals showing spodumene-bearing pegmatites with lengths of 70, 76 and 100 meters.
Patriot announced the completion of its 2023 drill program on December 17, which it said “firmly demonstrated the world class scale of the system at Corvette.” Its share price, which had spent much of Q4 trading between C$9 and C$11, ended the year at C$9.93. Its first news of 2024 was the beginning of the 2024 winter drill campaign, which will include 10 drill rigs and cover at least 45,000 meters of drill core. The company plans to release a maiden mineral resource estimate for CV13 and an updated one for CV5 this year.
CSE lithium stocks
1. Eureka Lithium (CSE:ERKA)
Year-to-date gain: 420 percent; market cap: C$23.13 million; current share price: C$0.52
Eureka Lithium wholly owns 1,408 square kilometers of land prospective for lithium and cesium within the Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf lithium camps in Northern Quebéc’s Nunavik region. The properties, which it acquired in April, were staked through research conducted by prospector Shawn Ryan.
Eureka began Phase 1 exploration at the properties on July 6 funded by C$6.6 million in gross proceeds from its private placement closed in June. The exploration was being conducted by a team of LCT pegmatite prospectors equipped with an array of technology to speed discovery. On July 18, the company announced that initial field work at the New Leaf Camp had already encountered more pegmatites than had been previously mapped.
The company’s share price had already rocketed upwards on the acquisition news, and the placement and exploration updates drove it to a 2023 peak of C$1.14 on July 19. Following Phase 1 work at Raglan West and Raglan South, Eureka chose to focus Phase 2 exploration at its Raglan West property, and in October announced it received approval for its initial drill program.
In late December, Eureka announced it had signed a letter of intent to option 100 percent of the Lac La Motte lithium project in Abitibi, Quebéc, which is drill ready and accessible during the winter. The company said that, should it enter into a definitive agreement following its due diligence period, it intends to test target areas in the coming months while Raglan West is inaccessible. Eureka’s share price ended 2023 at C$0.51.
2. Nevada Lithium Resources (CSE:NVLH)
Year-to-date gain: 91.67 percent; market cap: C$47.52 million; current share price: C$0.23
Nevada Lithium spent 2023 exploring and advancing its Bonnie Claire lithium project in Nevada. Previously a 50/50 joint venture with Iconic Minerals (TSXV:ICM), in January 2023 the two companies agreed to an arrangement that would consolidate project ownership under Nevada Lithium, which was completed in July.
In February, the company announced that marketable battery-grade lithium carbonate was successfully produced from Bonnie Claire’s core material, a key milestone for the company. Its share price climbed through June to a 2023 high of C$0.36 on June 27, a week after Nevada Lithium closed a C$6.2 million financing connected to the arrangement.
To support a prefeasibility study in 2024, the company focused on exploration in the second half of 2023, beginning diamond drilling in September, a seismic reflection survey in October and sonic drilling in November. The first results from diamond drilling extended the project’s high-grade mineralization, and results from its seismic survey identified a new target, a north-south trending fault zone. Nevada Lithium’s share price ended 2023 at C$0.235.
3. Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY)
Year-to-date gain: 54.05 percent; market cap: C$8.42 million; current share price: C$0.285
Beyond Lithium is a project generator that spent 2023 exploring a substantial portfolio of 63 greenfield lithium projects in Ontario, Canada. Its strategy is to complete Phase 1 exploration at each property, and then from there select which properties to move to Phase 2 exploration. Beyond also optioned the Victory project in October, which contains the Last Resort and Bounty Gold spodumene pegmatites.
Its share price rose substantially in late June and continued climbing to a high of C$0.52 on July 14. Beyond announced on July 18 that it had finished its Phase 1 exploration at 39 of the properties and selected 10 to move forward. As of the end of the first exploration season, those numbers had reached 50 and 18, respectively.
The company released follow up news on multiple significant discoveries at the projects, including a new LCT pegmatite intrusive stock at its Cosgrave Lake project and a new spodumene bearing pegmatite zone that sampled up to 4.54 percent lithium oxide at its Ear Falls project. The successful discovery led the company to expand the Ear Falls project by around 600 percent to over 20,000 hectares.
The company followed up these discoveries with further exploration. In November, Beyond announced results from its grab sampling at Cosgrave Lake indicated the proximity to what could be a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone, and in December, the company shared prelimary results from its stripping and drilling at Ear Falls, which extended the zone it discovered by 50 percent. Additionally, grab samples from its Victory project revealed high-grades of lithium oxide, with those from Last Resort assaying as high as 5.11 percent and from Bounty Gold as high as 3.48 percent.
Beyond applied for exploration permits, including drilling and stripping, for both Victory and Ears Falls on December 22. The company’s share price ended the year at C$0.305. Most recently, it released assays from its drilling at Ear Falls on January 16.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Beyond Lithium is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
More Exceptional Metallurgical Results from McDermitt
In mid-November 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) announced results from beneficiation of composite samples from the Company’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project located in Oregon, USA, and noted that acid leaching of beneficiated samples was underway1.
- Excellent lithium (Li) extraction rates from acid leaching of beneficiated McDermitt ore
- Li extraction from composite samples averaged 93% (250µm) and 94% (75µm)
- Li extraction from all units exceeds 98% with higher acid additions
- Leaching of a bulk sample is underway to enable downstream testwork
- Samples have been shipped to POSCO for parallel leach testwork
Jindalee is pleased to advise that initial results from acid leaching of the beneficiated samples have been received, with extremely high lithium extraction rates recorded from both the 250µm and 75µm leach feeds using 500kg sulphuric acid per tonne of leach feed. The 250µm leach feed was also leached with a higher strength acid (850 kg/t leach feed) and returned exceptional extraction rates (>98.5%) for all units (Table 1).
Table 1 – Maximum Lithium Extraction at variable feed sizes and acid strengths - Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 (* calculated)
The leach testwork extended for up to four hours with most of the Li extraction occurring in the first hour. Optimised lithium extraction and acid addition rates will be incorporated into the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).
Leaching of a bulk composite has commenced to provide lithium in solution for downstream testwork. Beneficiated samples (250µm) have also recently been shipped to POSCO Holdings (NYSE: PKX) (POSCO) for testwork, pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with POSCO in February 20234.
Discussion
In July 2023 Jindalee shipped approximately 700kg of drill core to Hazen (Colorado, USA) for metallurgical testing, with this testwork being managed by global engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance (EPCM) company Fluor Corporation (Fluor). The core samples were selected from Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 within the Indicated portion of conceptual Pit Shell 6 (nominal 43 years); these units carry elevated lithium grades and selective mining of these units has the potential to deliver significantly higher-grade material (when compared to the Mineral Resource Estimate average grade) for processing (Figure 1) (Table 2)2.
Figure 1 – Schematic Section C-C’ with completed drilling, simplified geology and conceptual Pit Shell 6 (nominal 43 years). (Note: lateral projection onto section plane and 3x vertical exaggeration may cause distortion)
Head assays for these samples were announced in October 20233 with Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 averaging 1,790 ppm Li, 34% higher than the average McDermitt Mineral Resource grade (1,340 ppm Li)2. Results from attrition scrubbing (beneficiation) of a composite sample of McDermitt ore (250µm cut-size) were announced mid- November 2023, recording 92.0% Li recovery with 25.3% mass rejection and the lithium grade to leach increasing to 2,107 ppm Li1.
The acid leaching testwork now being reported was conducted on both 250µm and 75µm leach feed sizes using 500 kg/t (and 850 kg/t for 250µm leach feed). A composite sample (representing a nominal life-of-mine average feed) was also tested using the two leach feed sizes, recording very high lithium extraction rates using 500 kg/t. Lithium extraction from the coarser (250µm) leach feed was 92.9% and compares favourably with the extraction rate (94.0%) achieved from the finer (75µm) leach feed (Table 1).
Next Steps
Acid leaching of a bulk composite sample is currently underway to provide lithium in solution for downstream work. Results from this testwork will feed into the PFS which is expected to be completed mid-2024.
Samples from Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 have been beneficiated (250µm) and shipped to POSCO for parallel leach testwork, pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with POSCO.
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 5 ASX Lithium Stocks
After reaching all time highs last November, prices for lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate spent much of 2023 falling, with Q2 being the only time they saw some strength.
Weak Chinese demand played a large part in lithium's story last year, as the country's economy stumbled. Despite that setback, many experts remain optimistic about the commodity's future, and some lithium companies are seeing growth on the back of the industry's positive long-term outlook, meaning a tough market in the short term could be a buying opportunity.
Mergers and acquisitions were a theme last year. The biggest news was Australian lithium miner Allkem's merger with Livent. The resultant company, Arcadium Lithium (ASX:LTM,NYSE:ALTM), began trading in December. Two companies on this top gainers list also had big news related to potential acquisitions — while one has fallen through, the other is making its way through the final steps.
Those weren't the only thing driving lithium companies' share prices last year, however. Other companies on the list saw substantial gains in 2023 on the backs of news such as major property acquisitions and significant discoveries.
Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the top five ASX-listed lithium companies by year-to-date gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on January 5, 2024, and includes companies that had market caps above AU$10 million at that time. Read on to learn more about their activities so far this year.
1. Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8)
Year-to-date gain: 2660 percent; market cap: AU$831.06 million; current share price: AU$0.69
Wildcat Resources is a lithium and gold explorer with an eye on Australia’s top mining provinces. The company’s lithium projects are its Tabba Tabba lithium-tantalum project and its Bolt Cutter lithium project in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
Wildcat’s share price spent early 2023 trading around AU$0.03 before it took off on May 17 when the company entered into a binding agreement to acquire Tabba Tabba, which was last explored in 2014. By the end of Q2, its share price had climbed AU$0.155, and it continued to move upwards through the majority of Q3. Following early surveying and field work that identified new pegmatites, Wildcat spent July and August drilling to discover priority targets. On September 18, Wildcat released the first assays from the exploration, which confirmed “high-grade lithium mineralisation from surface in northern and central pegmatite clusters.”
The company’s share price began Q4 at AU$0.49. On October 12, Wildcat completed its 100 percent acquisition of Tabba Tabba and shared the second batch of assays, highlighting the Leia pegmatite in the central cluster. However, it was the third batch of results released on October 22 — which included an interval at Leia of 85 metres grading 1.5 percent lithium oxide — that sent the company’s share price climbing to new heights.
Significant announcements continued coming in the following weeks. On October 26, Wildcat announced multiple changes to its leadership team, including the transition of non-executive director AJ Saverimutto to managing director and CEO, and on October 31, it announced that Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) had become a substantial shareholder and now held a 19.85 percent stake in Wildcat after Global Advanced Metals, once Wildcat’s largest shareholder, sold its stake to MinRes.
The company’s share price climbed to a year-to-date high of AU$0.915 on November 5, which saw the release of its annual general meeting results and assays from Leia that included multiple thick, high-grade intervals with a highlight of 180 metres grading 1.1 percent lithium oxide. Days later, on November 9, Wildcat announced it successfully raised AU$100 million in a placement that included investments from major institutions and its own shareholders. Among other things, the proceeds will go towards accelerating drilling and development studies at Tabba Tabba, as well as exploration at Bolt Cutter and its other projects.
Following its November highs, the company’s share price trended downwards near the end of the month before stabilizing in December, ultimately closing the year at AU$0.695. Wildcat’s final Tabba Tabba news for 2023 came on December 20, when it released the first diamond drill results at the Leia pegmatite. These results continued the trend of thick, high-grade mineralization, with five holes containing stretches between 92 to 135 metres. At that time, Leia had been extended to 2.2 kilometres in strike with a width of 180 metres open. To start 2024, Wildcat recommenced exploration with an upgraded work camp.
2. Latin Resources (ASX:LRS)
Year-to-date gain: 113.64 percent; market cap: AU$698.45 million; current share price: AU$0.24
Latin Resources is focused on exploring its Salinas pegmatite project in Brazil’s Aracuai lithium province, which hosts the Colina, Colina West and Fog’s Block targets. Latin Resources expanded the project by over 350 percent in February, when it acquired tenements covering 29,940 hectares in the region. It also owns the Catamarca pegmatite project in Argentina and an 18 percent interest in Solis Minerals (TSXV:SLMN,OTCQB:SLMFF), a battery metals company in South America.
At the end of March, Latin Resources signed a memorandum of understanding with two Minas Gerais state government entities that will help the company as it develops Salinas and support building a lithium battery sector in the state. The government has designated Salinas a priority project. In April, the company completed a private placement of AU$37.1 million.
On June 20, Latin Resources released an updated resource estimate for the Colina deposit that increased its previous resource by 241 percent, which sent the company's share price flying upward from AU$0.20 to AU$0.28 over the following days. On June 28, it announced discoveries of two spodumene-rich pegmatites, indicating a “‘district scale’ lithium corridor within Latin’s tenements” that extends up to 26 kilometres southwest of the Colina deposit. Latin Resources’ share price continued climbing over the following month and hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.42 on August 3.
That month, the company released further high-grade assays as well as the results of metallurgical testing of Colina ore using dense media separation, which yielded spodumene concentrate grading 5.5 percent lithium oxide at a 93.1 percent recovery rate. Latin Resources ended Q3 by releasing a preliminary economic assessment for Colina, which it is now referring to as the Colina project. According to the document, the mine would have a two stage plan with anticipated Phase 1 annual production of 405,000 tonnes of 5.5 percent lithium spodumene concentrate with first production in 2026.
On October 29, the company announced that it had received a significant amount of interest in offtake partnerships for its future lithium since the release of its PEA, and was now beginning an offtake partner process to assess proposals.
In the second half of November, the company announced a new major spodumene discovery at Salinas, dubbed Planalto, and shared further high-grade results from Colina. Although its share price fell through much of that month, it turned around in December with the release of its updated mineral resource estimate for Colina and a maiden inferred estimate for Fog’s Block. The former’s resource is up 41 percent over June’s estimate, now reaching 63.5 million tonnes grading 1.3 percent lithium oxide, and the latter’s resource measured 6.8 million tonnes grading 0.9 percent.
Latin Resources ended 2023 with a share price of AU$0.285. The company plans to begin diamond drilling Colina and Fog’s Block in January and work towards another resource estimate update and its definitive feasibility study expected in mid-2024.
3. Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM)
Year-to-date gain: 41.51 percent; market cap: AU$38.43 million; current share price: AU$0.08
Previously Auroch Minerals, Future Battery Minerals changed its name in March to reflect its focus on lithium and nickel. The company has been particularly focused on its lithium projects, the wholly owned Kangaroo Hills hard-rock project in Western Australia and the 80 percent owned Nevada claystone project in Nevada, US.
FBM’s share price began climbing in late March as the company released news from its exploration. At Kangaroo Hill, the company’s Phase 1 drilling intersected thick, high-grade lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites, and its diamond drilling completed in May identified seven high priority targets, FBM announced on June 7, including Big Red and Rocky.
At Nevada, the company discovered high-grade lithium claystone in April at the Western Flats prospect, and began Phase 2 drilling targeting three prospects on June 5. FBM’s share price hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.13 on June 12.
The Nevada drilling confirmed that its Lone Mountain prospect hosts shallow, thick lithium-bearing claystone, and the company described the results as exceptional, with one highlight of 179.8 metres grading 766 parts per million lithium. Big news came for Kangaroo Hills as well; on August 23, FBM shared that results from its Phase 3 drilling at Kangaroo Hills indicated “a far greater lithium-bearing system at the Rocky and Big Red Prospects than originally anticipated” and significantly increased the project’s size and tonnage. On September 14, FBM announced it received firm commitments for a AU$7.6 million placement to fund exploration at both its projects, and the company’s share price climbed to match its previous high that day.
FBM spent Q4 completing further drilling at both of its project, aiming to extend the strike of the pegmatite swarm at Kangaroo Hill’s Big Red and Rocky prospects and test the Lone Mountain claystone target at Nevada, respectively. While FBM continued to release results during the quarter, its share price began falling in mid-October, a month that also saw multiple board members retire and a shift in leadership as Nick Rathjen became managing director and CEO and Mike Edwards stepped down to become a non-executive chairman.
It fell further on November 15 alongside the release of assays from Phase 3 drilling at Rocky, in which FBM reported that while the Rocky prospect has a shallow continuous mineralized system, compared to the Big Red prospect, it is thinner and lower grade on average. The company said it planned to focus on extending Big Red to the north, as well as drill further targets in that region. To that end, on December 18, the company released results of its optimised resistivity survey that covered Kangaroo Hills’ northern region. The survey identified the Big Red North and Big Red West targets and extended the larger Big Red strike length to over 2.2 kilometres, and also expanded and refined other existing targets.
FBM ended 2023 with a share price of AU$0.073. In Q1 2024, the company intends to begin drilling some of the northern targets at Kangaroo Hills and to release the maiden mineral resource estimate for Nevada.
4. Lithium Power International (ASX:LPI)
Year-to-date gain: 36.59 percent; market cap: AU$357.04 million; current share price: AU$0.56
Lithium Power International is a lithium company focused on bringing its Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile’s portion of the Lithium Triangle to production. The project is the country’s “largest, most advanced and fully permitted pre-construction lithium project,” according to LPI. While Maricunga was previously a joint venture, the company consolidated 100 percent ownership of it in December 2022.
Coming into 2023, LPI’s share price was falling alongside the price of lithium, and it continued moving down through Q1 before stabilizing in March and gaining through May. In April, the Chilean government announced its National Lithium Policy, which would see the country increase its involvement in and speed the development of its lithium industry through its state mining company Codelco. The news initially brought uncertainty for lithium companies working in the region, including miners Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and SQM (NYSE:SQM).
LPI made a statement to shareholders with regards to the news, stating it had been in discussions with Chilean authorities, and provided shareholders with in depth information on how the policy related to its own assets. Additionally, it said it planned to work with the Chilean government on Stage 2 of Maricunga to create “the first example of a public-private alliance under the new parameters established by the new policy.”
The company announced it was selling its wholly owned subsidiary Western Lithium, which owned the Greenbushes lithium project in Western Australia to Albemarle for AU$30 in order to focus fully on Maricunga. The sale was finalized on July 3.
The company’s share price trended downwards through mid-September, when it reached a 2023 low of AU$0.225. However, this turned around by the end of the month. On September 28, released its annual shareholder report and separately addressed media speculation about a potential deal between LPI and Codelco, stating the two entities were in discussions and Codelco had been granted due diligence. Its share price spiked to AU$0.35 that day, and continued climbing in mid-October on further media speculation.
On October 18, LPI announced that it had officially entered into a binding scheme implementation deed in which Codelco will acquire 100 percent of its shares at a price of AU$0.57 each.
In the release, LPI CEO and Managing Director Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro stated, “The transaction provides certainty for LPI shareholders when compared to a stand-alone development scenario … and in the context of an uncertain economic outlook more broadly.” Following the news, the company’s share price spiked to AU$0.53 and remained at those heights to end the year at AU$0.55.
The next steps are a shareholder vote, which is scheduled for January 23; an approval by the treasurer on behalf of the Chilean government, for which the deadline was extended to February 9; and a second court meeting for the official approval on February 13. If everything progresses as planned, the scheme will be implemented on February 23.
5. Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR)
Year-to-date gain: 23.92 percent; market cap: AU$3.86 million; current share price: AU$1.58
Liontown Resources is constructing its Kathleen Valley lithium project, which is expected to begin production in mid-2024. The company commenced open-pit mining operations with the first blast at Kathleen Valley’s Mount Mann open pit on February 3, 2023.
Liontown made significant progress throughout 2023 at Kathleen Valley, including awarding necessary contracts for operations. For example, on May 10, it awarded the full open-pit mining services contract for the mine’s two open pits, and on July 19, it awarded the contract for spodumene and direct-shipped ore haulage.
The biggest came on August 17, when the company awarded the contract for underground mining services to Byrnecut. It is valued at about AU$1 billion over four years, a total that includes “operating costs, sustaining capital and capital associated with operating the underground mine,” according to Liontown.
A big storyline for Liontown last year was a potential acquisition by Albemarle. Liontown’s share price rocketed upward from AU$1.53 to AU$2.57 on March 28, when the company rejected a takeover bid from the lithium major at a price per share of AU$2.50. Liontown had previously rejected offers of C$2.20 and C$2.35 from Albemarle. Its share price remained elevated and hit a year-to-date high of AU$3.15 on June 16.
In September, Albemarle made a final non-binding offer of AU$3 per share, and Liontown’s board stated that if a binding proposal was made at that price it would unanimously recommend that shareholders accept the offer. However, the situation changed in October — Hancock Prospecting, which is owned by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, increased its stake in Liontown in stages to ultimately reach 19.9 percent, a significant enough holding to allow her to block the deal. As such, the lithium major withdrew its proposal on October 15 due to what it called “growing complexities” with the deal. Liontown’s share price plunged on the news to under AU$2.00 and ended the month at AU$1.56.
In the chair address for Liontown’s AGM on November 30, Chair Tim Goyder shared the company’s outlook moving forward.
“(We are) looking at an independent future once more. A position we are entirely comfortable with,” he said. “We had done all the preparation for the debt and equity package and were able to execute promptly following Albemarle's withdrawal. With funding locked in, we are in a position to complete the construction of the Kathleen Valley project … (and) the project remains on schedule.”
Since then, Liontown announced on December 4 that it secured a 10 year agreement for port access to export its lithium spodumene from the Port of Geraldton, which was the final agreement the company needed for its supply chain. It will have options to extend the agreement by an additional 10 years and 3 years. After falling to a low of AU$1.23 that day, the company’s share price ended 2023 at AU$1.65.
FAQs for investing in lithium
What is lithium?
Lithium is the lightest metal on the periodic table, and it is used in a wide variety of applications, including lithium-ion batteries, pharmaceuticals and industrial applications like glass and steel.
How do lithium-ion batteries work?
Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries work by using the flow of lithium ions in the battery's cell to power a device.
A lithium-ion battery has one or more cells, depending on the amount of energy storage it is capable of, and each cell has a positive electrode and negative electrode with an electrolyte separating them. When the battery is in use, lithium ions flow from the negative electrode to the positive electrode, running out of power once all have transferred. When the battery is charging, ions flow the opposite way.
Where is lithium mined?
Lithium is mined from two types of deposits, hard rock and evaporated brines. Most of the world's lithium production comes out of Australia, which hosts the Greenbushes hard-rock lithium mine. The next-largest producing country is Chile, which like Argentina and Bolivia is located in South America's Lithium Triangle. Lithium in this famed area comes from evaporated brines, including the Salar de Atacama. Lithium can also be found in sedimentary deposits, but currently none are producing.
Where is lithium found in Australia?
Australia is the world’s top producer of lithium, and the country’s lithium mines are all located in Western Australia except for one, which is Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) Finniss mine in the Northern Territory. Western Australia accounts for around half of global lithium production, and the state is looking to become a hub for critical elements.
Who owns lithium mines in Australia?
Several companies own lithium mines in Australia, including some of the biggest ASX lithium stocks. In addition to the entities discussed above, others include: Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) with its Pilgangoora operations; Arcadium Lithium with the Mount Cattlin mine; Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium (HKEX:0358), which owns the Mount Marion mine alongside Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF); and Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466), which is a partial owner of Greenbushes via its stake in operator Talison Lithium.
Who is Australia’s largest lithium producer?
Australia’s largest lithium producer is Albemarle, which has interests in both the Greenbushes and Wodgina hard-rock lithium mines. Greenbushes is the world’s largest lithium mine, and Albemarle holds 49 percent ownership of operator Talison Lithium’s parent company. Albermarle also has 60 percent ownership of Mineral Resources’ Wodgina mine, and owns the Kemerton lithium production facility as part of a 60/40 joint venture with Mineral Resources.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Oceana Lithium
Overview
A lot can change in two years — just look at Brazil.
Best described as a bit player in the lithium space only two years ago, the country has since become one of the premier destinations for lithium exploration and development. It all started with the runaway success of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML, TSXV:SGML). Since then, multiple high-profile mining companies have established themselves in the country.
This growth is unlikely to stop anytime soon, particularly in light of recent investments into Brazil's battery manufacturing sector by companies including BorgWarner and Inventus Power. Within the next several years, Brazil could become a major global supplier. That's good news for the lithium market, as we are rapidly approaching the point at which demand will greatly outstrip supply.Oceana Lithium (ASX:OCN) is well-positioned to get us past that point — and to tap into Brazil's fast-growing lithium mining industry. An early-stage exploration company with significant opportunity for discovery across its three lithium projects, Oceana's flagship Solonópole project displays considerable promise. The company also maintains highly prospective projects in both Australia and Brazil.
Oceana's acquisitions were no accident. The company's well-informed exploration strategy stems from veteran geologists and mining professionals with decades of experience between them. It's already identified multiple exploration targets across all three projects, all of which are highly prospective and known to contain lithium.
Company Highlights
- Oceana Lithium is an early-stage exploration company with significant discovery opportunities.
- The company maintains three strategic and highly prospective lithium projects in Australia, Canada and Brazil — all tier-one mining jurisdictions.
- Brazil in particular is an emerging international destination for lithium, with multiple promising discoveries in recent years.
- Recent investments in battery manufacturing within the country also present a huge opportunity for lithium exploration.
- Oceana's well-informed exploration strategy is helmed by geologists with considerable experience, including James Abson, Uwe Naeher, and Renato Braz Sue.
- The company has committed to embracing Indigenous peoples and values within its project areas with the goal of sustainable critical minerals development that honours the lives, memories, sacred sites, traditions and hopes of landowners.
- The company is well-funded to advance exploration on all its projects, with $6 million in cash following a well-supported private placement in July 2023.
- Investors can expect strong newsflow over the coming months, as drilling is underway in Brazil and on-ground exploration has commenced in Canada.
Key Assets
Solonópole Lithium Project
Located three hours by sealed road from the major port of Fortaleza, Oceana's Solonópole project consists of eight permits covering 114 square kilometers of highly prospective ground. Detailed field mapping by Oceana's Brazilian subsidiary Ceara Litio has identified a significant mineralized pegmatite corridor within the company's claim. The permits also cover several historic artisanal mining sites previously tapped for lithium, tantalum, niobium and tin.
Highlights:
- A Historic Artisanal Hotbed: Oceana has identified more than twenty small-scale artisanal mines during field exploration. Mining at these sites only reached depths of a maximum of 10 meters due to the need to blast hard rock material.
- Mineralisation: Oceana has a body of data that suggests high-grade mineralization at Solonópole, including:
- A regional geological review completed in 2012 by the government Geological Survey DNPN confirmed spodumene, lepidolite, and amblygonite as the main lithium-containing minerals.
- A regional reconnaissance program completed by a previous explorer which collected 246 grab samples in 2016 and 2017 containing:
- Lithium oxide (Li2O): 9 percent.
- Tantalum (Ta): 1 percent.
- Niobium (Nb): 1 percent.
- Tin (Sn): 1,000 ppm.
- Beryllium (Be): 2.5 percent.
- First-pass soil geochemistry results highlighting the presence of residual soil anomalies.
- An Ideal Location: Solonópole is situated in one of Brazil's two historic lithium mining regions, giving Oceana access to experienced labour and extensive pre-existing infrastructure. The project is also well-suited for exploration activities, as it is arid and sparsely-populated farmland.
- Experienced In-country Team: Oceana has invested heavily in developing an in-house exploration team headed by experienced resident geologist Renato Braz Sue and a strong corporate and legal management team based in Belo Horizonte headed by Cintia Maia and Carolina Carvalho who are both fluent in English.
- Exploration Work: Large-scale infill soil sampling program was conducted in March 2023 collecting 5,500 soil samples, and first pass 2,000-metre RC drilling program across priority targets was completed in August 2023. Phase 1 RC drilling campaign identified new lithium target zones. Last nine RC drill hole assay results from shallow scout drilling campaign confirmed new lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets for deeper drilling in un-weathered zones at Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados.
Map showing completed RC scout drill holes at Bom Jesus de Baixo Prospect
Napperby Lithium Project
A large-scale lithium project situated in Australia's Northern Territory, Napperby covers 1,160 square kilometers. The 100 percent owned project is also located within the Northern Arunta pegmatite province, expected to soon become a hotbed of mining and exploration. It displays similar geology to the Pine Creek pegmatite province, which is itself the site of the Finniss Project, owned by Core Lithium (ASX:CXO).
Early-stage fieldwork at Napperby is ongoing.
Highlights:
- A Prime Location: Napperby is accessible via both the Stuart Highway and Tanami Highway. It's also close to Central Australian Railway with access to the port city of Darwin. Rio Tinto Resources (ASX:RIO) also owns a large application immediately to the south of Napperby.
- Confirmed Pegmatites: Historical exploration of the region identified multiple pegmatite dykes with both tin and tantalum mineral occurrence. Additionally, a 2005 analysis by the Northern Territory Geological Survey confirmed these as LCT pegmatites.
- Oceana has completed a hyperspectral survey to acquire high-quality data over the project area.
- Soil geochemical program completed reveals several large linear lithium anomalies, some of which are on the strike extension of pegmatite outcrop.
- Significant Mineral Potential: Napperby has the potential to host several other rare and valuable resources alongside lithium, including rare earth elements, tantalum and uranium.
Management Team
Caue Araujo - Chief Executive Officer
Caue Araujo is a qualified Australian-Brazilian geologist and an experienced mining industry professional. Following his early training with Vale in Brazil, his subsequent roles have included general manager of SRK Consulting Brazil, regional director of investment and business planning at Hatch for Australia and Asia, and more recently, global general manager – mine finance with mining industry advisory group Palaris Australia. He has a strong aptitude for the technical and economic evaluation of mineral resource projects, having been involved in the development of numerous projects during his career working with finance providers and equity investors including emerging lithium miners and mine gate concentrate producers.
Caue is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has an MBA (project management, business and finance) from Ibmec University, Brazil. Through his diverse experience, Caue has refined his abilities to lead and manage multi-disciplinary teams. He is well acquainted with key chemical companies, battery producers and EV manufacturers in the supply chain and their requirements to secure environmentally responsible long-term sources of lithium supply.
James Abson - Senior Exploration Manager
James Abson is a geologist with over 28 years of experience in multi-commodity mining and mineral exploration and has held various positions from public company vice-president of exploration to CEO. Abson has been involved in the exploration and technical and financial assessment of various lithium pegmatite projects globally, including the Arcadia lithium project in Zimbabwe (later sold in April 2022 to Chinese interests for an underlying value in excess of $530 million). His most recent position was chief geologist and exploration manager for Bikita Minerals’ lithium mine in Zimbabwe, where his primary responsibility was hard-rock resource exploration (spodumene, lepidolite, petalite, pollucite and tantalum) and in-pit reserve expansion.
Abson provides technical and strategic input to the company’s board of directors and technical oversight and leadership to the exploration team to establish and guide exploration targeting, program execution, project development strategy and evaluation and assessment of new project opportunities.
Renato Braz Sue - Exploration Manager, Brazil
Renato Braz Sue is a veteran geologist with over 25 years of exploration and project development experience in his native Brazil and internationally, having worked in numerous terranes and commodities including LCT minerals, copper-lead-zinc in VMS-style environments, gold, nickel, quartz and manganese. His experience includes planning and execution of exploration programs from early to advanced stage and mine expansion projects and providing technical leadership for project feasibility studies and evaluation.
Braz Sue has worked in senior roles in various states in Brazil for junior, mid-tier and major national and international partner companies including Yamana Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Horizonte Minerals, CVRD/Phelps Dodge, Xstrata/Jaguar Mining, Eldorado Gold Corp and Cougar, Brazil. He brings to the Company deep local knowledge and established relationships with professional service providers as well as local landowners.
Uwe Naeher - Exploration Manager, Canada
Uwe Naeher has over 30 years’ experience in a wide range of terrains and deposit types in all aspects of exploration. He is an expert in granite-hosted ore deposits and mineralization in pegmatites, having worked for the past 15 years in the African Great Lakes region in the DRC, Rwanda and Burundi.
Jerome (Gino) Vitale - Non-executive Chairman
Jerome Vitale is a corporate executive and public company director with over 30 years experience in operational, investment banking and advisory roles in the mining and mineral resource sector both in Australia and Internationally.
Vitale is a chartered accountant, a senior fellow and former vice-president of Financial Services Institute of Australia (FINSIA) and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. During the mid-2000’s he was invited onto the ASX Corporate Governance Review Committee and has a practical perspective on best practice governance compliance for small to mid-cap companies.
Dr. Qingtao Zeng - Non-executive Director
Doctor Qingtao Zeng has been extensively involved in the lithium exploration and development sector and is well-connected with potential off-take partners having acted as intermediary for the supply or purchase of spodumene concentrate for a number of producers. He has been engaged as a consulting geologist in a range of geological and commercial environments.
Dr. Zeng completed a PhD in geology at the Centre of Exploration Targeting (CET) of University of Western Australia in 2013. He has published several academic papers on structure control orogenic gold systems in different geological scales, and is a member of AUSIMM and Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). He is currently Managing Director of Australasian Metals Ltd, and a non-executive Director of Kodal Minerals plc, MetalsTech Ltd and Winsome Resources Ltd.
Simon Mottram - Non-executive Director
A resident of Brazil, Simon Mottram is a geologist with 28 years’ experience predominantly in base and precious metals. Mottram has held both executive and senior management positions with several successful mining companies in various countries. He has progressed multiple discoveries through to commercial production and has been responsible for several significant exploration successes.
Mottram is currently president of TSX-listed nickel and PGM explorer Bravo Mining Corp and previously an executive director of Avanco Resources, purchased on market by mid-tier Australian copper producer OZ Minerals for $440 million in 2018, and subsequently acquired by BHP. Mottram is an Australian and British national and a permanent resident of Brazil, where he has lived for the majority of the last 12 years and is fluent in Portuguese. He has previously acted as both CP or QP for various ASX and TSX listed companies, is a fellow of the AusIMM, and a graduate of Melbourne RMIT University.
Dan Smith - Company Secretary
Dan Smith has more than 15 years’ experience in financial markets, including 10 years experience with ASX Listing Rules compliance and corporate governance.
Smith is a fellow member of the Governance Institute of Australia and holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Curtin University. He acts as company secretary for numerous ASX, AIM and NSX-listed companies and is non-executive chairman of rare earths explorer DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6).
Cintia Maia - Company Administrator, Brazil
Cintia Maia is manager, corporate and director of the company’s Brazilian operating subsidiary, Ceará Litio Mineração Ltda. She is an experienced corporate manager and administrator and a qualified accountant with over 20 years’ experience.
Maia is familiar with reporting requirements for Australian public companies, having previously worked as CFO for GRD Minproc, AMEC Canada and a number of other mining and industrial companies. She brings a wealth of practical experience to her role as the Company’s senior corporate officer in Brazil.
Carolina Carvalho - Manager Corporate Affairs, Brazil
Carolina Carvalho is an experienced corporate lawyer, having spent more than 15 years working with medium and large multinationals operating in Brazil. She has worked in mergers and acquisitions, tax planning and strategic business development across a number of industries including mining.
