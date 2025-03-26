New Age Exploration Limited

NAE Wagyu Drilling and Strategic Developments

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Wagyu Gold Project in the Central Pilbara, WA, as well as a key leadership appointment that will enhance the Company’s technical expertise.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drilling at the Wagyu Gold Project continues to plan, with the first six Reverse Circulation (RC) holes completed at Target 6. The drill rig will now move to Target 10 to test further mineralisation.
  • NAE has successfully completed a placement for $360k, on the same terms as the previous capital raise, further strengthening the funding of the Wagyu drill program
  • Peter Thompson has been appointed as Chief Geologist, taking on a strategic leadership role in directing the Company’s exploration activities during this critical phase

Drilling Update

The RC drill program at Wagyu is progressing on schedule, with the first six planned holes completed at Target 6. The RC rig has performed well, reaching target depth in all holes to date. The drill rig is now being mobilised to Target 10, another high-priority area where NAE aims to confirm further gold mineralisation extensions. These drilling efforts are a continuation of NAE’s systematic exploration strategy following promising results from previous Air Core (AC) drilling.

Share Placement

The Company is pleased to announce it has raised $360K through a placement on the same terms as the previous capital raise. This funding will underpin the continued expansion of drilling activities at Wagyu and support additional exploration work aimed at unlocking the project’s full potential.

NAE Executive Director Joshua Wellisch commented:

"We are pleased with the steady progress of our Wagyu drill program, which we are looking to continue delivering encouraging results. The strong support from investors in our latest placement reinforces confidence in the project's potential and allows us to accelerate our exploration efforts further. With drilling advancing at Target 10, we remain committed to systematically testing our highest-priority targets."

Figure 1: Location Map showing NAE’s Wagyu Gold Project (E47/2974) in the Gold Mineralisation Corridor shared with De Grey’s significant gold Mineral Resources, including Hemi, Mt Berghaus and Calvert.

The Hemi Gold Mineral Resource was last updated by De Grey Mining on 14 November 20241. The estimate is for 264Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 11.2Moz, which can be broken down into 13Mt @ 1.4g/t for 0.6Moz, 149Mt @ 1.3g/t Au Indicated for 6.3 Moz, and 103Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 4.3 Moz Inferred. 14 November 2024 – ASX:DEG Hemi Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024

NAE confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in De Grey’s reported Mineral Resources referenced in this market announcement. To NAE’s full knowledge, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Figure 2: Drill rig at Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara, WA (March 2025)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from New Age Exploration Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:naeasx stocksgold investingresource stocksprecious metals investing
The Conversation (0)

Yukon Metals Announces C$5M Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES/

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTC: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Co-Agents ") to act as co-agents in connection with a "best efforts" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$5 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold

NevGold Discovers Further Significant Gold-Antimony Results: 2.46 g/t AuEq Over 86.9 Meters (1.11 g/t Au And 0.30% Antimony), Including 5.75 g/t AuEq Over 12.8 Meters (1.83 g/t Au And 0.87% Antimony), and Also Including 6.77 g/t AuEq Over 6.7 Meters (2.29 g/t Au And +1% Antimony) at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Keep reading...Show less

YUKON METALS ANNOUNCES UP TO C$5M BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES /

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC) (FSE: E770) (OTC: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Co-Agents ") to act as co-agents in connection with a "best efforts" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$5 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Reports Surface Sample Results and New Zone

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals: Advancing a District-scale Gold Asset and Near-Producing Mill in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Keep reading...Show less

Freeport Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on May 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2025. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX's financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

WOA receives R&D Tax Rebate

Trading Halt

Aurum hits 83m@4.87 g/t Au at 1.59Moz Boundiali Project

Trading Halt

Related News

Agriculture Investing

WOA receives R&D Tax Rebate

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 83m@4.87 g/t Au at 1.59Moz Boundiali Project

Battery Metals Investing

Convertible Note Financing of up to A$2.0 Million

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks in 2025

Lithium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks in 2025

Uranium Investing

Dark Star Initiates Exploration Program and Announces Filing of Technical Report on Ghost Lake Property Located in the Central Mineral Belt of Newfoundland and Labrador

×