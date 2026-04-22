Myriad Uranium Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Myriad Uranium Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M,OTC:MYRUF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on April 27th, 2026 at 02:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-myruf/.

CEO Thomas Lamb will discuss the Company's recently announced Phase II drill program at its Copper Mountain, Wyoming project, the new comprehensive NI 43-101 Technical Report on Copper Mountain, the imminent acquisition of the remaining 25% of Copper Mountain via merger with Rush Rare Metals (CSE: RSH), and the sale of 90% of the Red Basin, New Mexico project to venture capital-backed Subatomic for US$2.5 million — alongside a strategic alliance the Company will be entering into with Subatomic.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. holds a 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA, with a definitive agreement in place to acquire the remaining 25% interest from Rush Rare Metals Corp. Copper Mountain hosts multiple historic uranium deposits and past-producing mines, including the Arrowhead Mine (approximately 500,000 lbs U₃O₈ produced). The district saw extensive exploration and development by Union Pacific in the late 1970s, including approximately 2,000 boreholes and advanced mine planning prior to uranium market downturn conditions in 1980. Union Pacific is estimated to have invested approximately C$117 million (2024 dollars) in exploration and development at Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, USA, but has entered into an agreement to sell the project to Subatomic, a new venture backed by leading U.S. technologists. Myriad will retain a 10% free carried interest and enter into a strategic alliance with Subatomic.For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Myriad Uranium Corp.
Thomas Lamb, CEO
1-604-418-2877
tlamb@myriaduranium.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

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