Myriad Uranium Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M,OTC:MYRUF) (OTCQB: MYRUF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at the Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.

Thomas Lamb, President and CEO, will be present on February 27th at 11:20 AM Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's strategy, recent developments and next-phase initiatives.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company which holds a 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs U3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain, and the Project has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, which has a near-surface mineralisation, with significant upside potential. Our Crux Investor overview page including recent interviews can be viewed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here . News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here. News releases regarding chemical assays of 2024 Copper Mountain drilling can be viewed here and here. A news release detailing a comprehensive assessment of Copper Mountain's uranium endowment by Bendix Engineering for the US Department of Energy published in 1982 can be viewed here.For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

For further information:
Myriad Uranium Corp.
Thomas Lamb
President and CEO
+1 (604) 418-2877
tlamb@myriaduranium.com
www.myriaduranium.com

