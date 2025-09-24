Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Roosen and Mr. John Burzynski as Special Advisors to Falco's Management and Board of Directors (the " Board ") in respect of marketing, financing and project development strategies. Since 2014, both have been closely involved with Falco's flagship Horne 5 Project, located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Horne 5 Project " or the " Project ") through their various roles within the Osisko group of companies. They also bring a long-standing working relationship of more than a decade with Mr. Luc Lessard, President and CEO of Falco. Under their leadership, the Osisko group of companies successfully raised over $5.0 billion in capital to advance mining assets across the development spectrum.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
September 24, 2025
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey
Sign up to get your FREE
AuKing Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
27 August
AuKing Mining
Investor Insight
AuKing Mining is advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in Queensland, with near-term production potential supported by a large land package with multiple drill targets already defined and its right to acquire 50 percent of Orion Resources through a AU$5 million earn-in. Backed by diversified copper, uranium, and critical metals assets, plus strategic partnerships, the company is positioning itself as a growth-focused, emerging mid-tier producer.
Overview
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets focused primarily on gold, but also uranium, copper, and critical minerals, across Australia, Tanzania, and Canada. The company aims to become a mid-tier producer through the acquisition and development of near-term production assets.In February 2025, AuKing Mining entered into a strategic agreement with Gage Resources, an Australian subsidiary of Beijing-based Gage Capital Management. The agreement includes a $300,000 investment by Gage, resulting in a 10 percent stake in AuKing, and the sale of two non-core prospecting licenses in Tanzania to Gage for an additional $300,000. This partnership is expected to enhance AuKing's financial position and support its ongoing exploration and development activities.
Aerial Image of Mt Freda Open Pit & Exploration Land Package
AuKing Mining further reported a major step forward for the Cloncurry Gold Project, with its partner Orion Resources signing a non-binding term sheet for US$5 million in project financing from a long-established North American lender. The facility, if completed, will support the acquisition of Cloncurry assets, feasibility and development work at the Tick Hill JV, mining at Mt Freda, and processing at the Lorena plant. This is a key milestone as it retains the right to acquire 50 percent of Orion by investing AU$5 million before June 2027, positioning the company to benefit directly from the restart of gold production and the advancement of multiple near-term development opportunities.
Company Highlights
- AuKing Mining is an exploration and development company with its primary focus being the Cloncurry Gold Project in north Queensland.
- The company also holds a diverse portfolio of exploration assets in Western Australia (Koongie Park), Tanzania (Mkuju), Canada (Myoff Creek in British Columbia and Grand Codroy in Newfoundland).
- Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships:
- Entered an earn-in agreement to acquire a 50 percent interest in the Cloncurry Gold project.
- Entered a joint venture in February 2025 with ASX-listed Cobalt Blue Holdings (CBH) whereby CBH can earn up to a 75 percent interest in the Koongie Park project in Western Australia.
- Formed a strategic partnership with a large Beijing-based resources fund, Gage Capital, in February 2025.
- AuKing is led by a highly experienced management team executing the company’s strategies to increase shareholder value.
Key Projects
Cloncurry Gold Project (Queensland, Australia)
In November 2024, AuKing Mining entered into an earn-in agreement with Orion Resources for the Cloncurry gold project in northern Queensland. This agreement allows AuKing to increase its stake in the project to 50 percent by investing AU$5 million in project funding by June 2027.
Orion’s Cloncurry Project interests, including the Mt Freda/Golden Mill mining leases. [Note the nearby Wynberg and Wallace/Wallace South gold projects are not assets being acquired by Orion]
A key component of this project is the Tick Hill Gold Joint Venture, involving AuKing, Orion Resources, and Tick Hill Mining, the current owner of the Tick Hill gold mine. The JV aims to establish a processing operation at Tick Hill, focusing initially on reprocessing the existing tailings stockpiles. A pre-feasibility study completed in 2020 outlined a processing capacity of 474,200 tonnes at 2 g/t gold over 13 months, yielding approximately 27,300 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of AU$1,493 per ounce.
In March 2025, the JV partners signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to assess the viability of processing Tick Hill's tailings and other ore materials at the Lorena processing plant, located 15 km east of Cloncurry. This initiative aims to expedite the re-commencement of gold production in the region.
The JV also plans to evaluate the feasibility of reopening the historical open pit mine at Tick Hill, with the goal of extending the project's life and enhancing gold production. An independent preliminary economic assessment has concluded that the proposed tailings retreatment plan is both technically and financially viable, recommending progression to a final feasibility study.
Through these strategic initiatives, AuKing Mining is actively advancing the Cloncurry gold project, aiming to unlock significant value and establish a sustainable gold production operation in the Cloncurry region.
The Mt Freda Complex, covering an area of no more than 6 sq kms, looking from north-west to the south-east, 30 kms south of the Lorena plant.
The Mt Freda Mining Complex is a key element in the proposed restart of mining operations at the Cloncurry Gold Project in northern Queensland. A comprehensive drilling program, consisting of an estimated 10,000 meters of combined diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling, is planned at Mt Freda to support the project’s development.
Myoff Creek
The Myoff Creek project, located in southeastern British Columbia, is a 100 percent-owned niobium and REE exploration asset held by AuKing Mining. It covers approximately 800 hectares across eight mineral claims. Historical work identified significant near-surface carbonatite mineralization spanning about 1.4 km by 0.4 km, with impressive intercepts of 0.93 percent niobium (Nb) and 2.06 percent total rare earth oxides (TREO). The zone remains open both at depth and laterally, and elevated niobium and cerium have been detected in rock chips nearly 2 km from the known mineralization, hinting at substantial upside. Positioned within a well-known mining region and easily accessible via established roads, the project is now primed for modern exploration, starting with a helicopter-borne aeromagnetic and radiometric survey to pinpoint new targets for drilling.
Project Highlights
- Full Ownership: AuKing holds a 100 percent stake in the Myoff Creek project—covering ~800 hectares across eight contiguous claims.
- Strong Historical Mineralization: Near-surface carbonatite zone (~1.4 km × 0.4 km) with high-grade intercepts: 0.93 percent Nb and 2.06 percent TREO￼.
- Open Mineralization: Zones remain open at depth and along strike; rock chips ~2 km from drilled area show elevated Nb and Ce.
- Strategic Location: Situated in a mining-friendly region, close to major operations like Highland Valley and Copper Mountain Mines
- Good Access: The site benefits from well-maintained infrastructure and road networks
- Current Exploration Underway: A helicopter-borne aeromagnetic and radiometric survey (covering 70 line-km over the tenure, potentially expanding to 7 km strike) is planned to define new drill targets
- High Potential Upside: Thick, low-impurity carbonatites (up to 200 m thick) in a critical mineral belt provide a compelling foundation for resource expansion
Halls Creek Project (Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project - Western Australia)
The Halls Creek project, also known as the Koongie Park Project, is located 25 km southwest of Halls Creek in Western Australia’s highly mineralized Halls Creek Mobile Belt. It hosts three significant deposits—Onedin, Sandiego, and Emull—with established resources in copper, zinc, gold, silver, and lead. Backed by a 2025 earn-in agreement with Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB), which can acquire up to 75 percent of the project, Halls Creek offers strong development economics, value-engineering upside, and exploration growth potential in one of Australia’s most prospective mining regions.
Project Highlights
- Strategic location in WA’s Halls Creek Mobile Belt, near Savannah, Copernicus and Nicolsons operations.
- Key Deposits:
- Onedin – 4.8 Mt Cu-Zn-Au-Ag-Pb resource; silver credits identified as potential economic enhancer.
- Sandiego – 4.1 Mt Cu-Zn-Au-Ag-Pb resource; scoping study (2023) shows 11-year mine life, 750 ktpa throughput, $135 million capex, $177 million pre-tax NPV, and 40 percent IRR.
- Emull – 12.2 Mt Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag maiden resource with significant expansion potential.
- Value-Engineering Upside: Cobalt Blue’s review highlights cobalt inclusion at Sandiego and a centralized processing hub concept to improve margins, extend mine life, and reduce capital intensity.
- Exploration Growth: New targets such as Sandiego North show strong copper anomalies and early drill success, offering resource growth potential.
- Earn-in Partnership: Agreement with Cobalt Blue allows it to earn up to 75 percent interest, bringing technical and financial capability to fast-track development.
Mkuju Uranium Project (Tanzania)
Mkuju is situated immediately to the southeast of the world class Nyota uranium project that was the primary focus of exploration and development feasibility studies by then ASX-listed Mantra Resources (ASX:MRU). Not long after completion of feasibility studies for Nyota in early 2011, MRU announced a AU$1.16 billion takeover offer from the Russian group ARMZ. The takeover was finalised in mid-2011.
During the latter part of 2023, AuKing Mining completed a Stage 1 exploration program at Mkuju which comprised a combination of rock chip, soil geochemistry sampling, shallow auger drilling and initial diamond drilling. Some very encouraging results were obtained from this program which have formed the basis for a 11,000 m drilling program.
Management Team
Peter Tighe – Non-executive Chairman
Peter Tighe started his career in the family-owned JH Leavy & Co business, which is one of the longest established fruit and vegetable wholesaling businesses in the Brisbane Markets at Rocklea. As the owner and managing director of JH Leavy & Co, Tighe expanded the company along with highly respected farms and packhouses that have been pleased to supply the company with top quality fruit and vegetables for wholesale/export for over 40 years. Tighe has been a director of Brisbane Markets Limited (BML) since 1999 and is currently the deputy chairman. BML is the owner of the Brisbane Markets site and is responsible for the ongoing management and development of its $400 million asset portfolio. As the proprietor of the site, BML has over 250 leases in place including selling floors, industrial warehousing, retail stores and commercial offices. BML acknowledges its role as an economic hub of Queensland, facilitating the trade of $1.5 billion worth of fresh produce annually, and supporting local and regional businesses of the horticulture industry.
Paul Williams – Managing Director
Paul Williams holds both Bachelor of Arts and Law Degrees from the University of Queensland and practised as a corporate and commercial lawyer with Brisbane legal firm HopgoodGanim Lawyers for 17 years. He ultimately became an equity partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers before joining Eastern Corporation as their chief executive officer in August 2004. In mid-2006, Williams joined Mitsui Coal Holdings as general counsel, participating in the supervision of the coal mining interests and business development activities within the multinational Mitsui & Co group. Williams is well-known in the Brisbane investment community as well as in Sydney and Melbourne and brings to the AKN board a broad range of commercial and legal expertise – especially in the context of mining and exploration activities. He also has a strong focus on corporate governance and the importance of clear and open communication of corporate activity to the investment markets.
Mark Fisher – Non-executive Director
Mark Fisher is a seasoned resources executive with more than 35 years of global experience in the mining industry. His expertise spans strategic business planning, feasibility, project management, mine engineering, and operational leadership. Fisher has a proven record of delivering profitable and sustainable outcomes that enhance shareholder value, even in complex operating environments. He held senior leadership roles with Placer Dome and Barrick Gold Corporation, including president of Barrick’s Global Copper division. In that role, he led the development strategy for a portfolio of major copper assets across South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Dr Kylie Prendergast – Non-executive Director
Dr Kylie Prendergast is a geologist and technical leader with over 25 years’ international experience in exploration, project evaluation, and commercial management across multiple jurisdictions. She is currently a non-executive director of Helix Resources and has held senior leadership roles including managing director of Felix Gold and Mining Associates, GM exploration and business development at Mawarid Mining (Oman), and senior positions with Batu Mining (Mongolia), Gold Fields, BHP Billiton, Ivanhoe Mines, and North Limited. She brings a strong track record of advancing exploration assets and creating value through both technical expertise and strategic leadership.
Nick Harding – Non-Executive Director
Nick Harding is an FCPA with over 35 years’ experience in finance, corporate governance, and company administration across the resources and agribusiness sectors. For the past 16 years, he has acted as executive director, CFO, and company secretary for multiple ASX-listed junior explorers, guiding several from early-stage exploration through to development and production. Earlier in his career, Nick held senior finance roles with WMC Resources, Normandy Mining/Newmont Australia, and Beach Energy, gaining broad exposure across gold, copper, nickel, uranium, industrial minerals, and oil and gas.
Lincoln Ho - Non-executive Director
Lincoln Ho brings over eight years of ASX-listed directorship experience, with a strong background in corporate strategy, mining exploration, and administration across both Australian and international jurisdictions. He has played a key role in guiding companies through transactions in local and overseas markets, working closely with corporate financiers in the emerging companies space. He is currently a non-executive director of Askari Metals and has previously served on the boards of Aldoro Resources, Redcastle Resources, and Red Mountain Mining.
Chris Bittar – Exploration Manager
Chris Bittar is an experienced geologist with a strong background in advancing projects from greenfield exploration through to mine-ready feasibility studies. He most recently served as senior project geologist at Pantoro Limited’s Norseman Project, overseeing near-mine exploration and resource development programs as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study. Prior to that, he held senior geology roles with Millennium Minerals (Nullagine Gold Project) and Pilbara Minerals (Pilgangoora Lithium Project), as well as exploration roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania and Northern Minerals (Browns Range rare earths project). His expertise includes managing drilling campaigns, geological interpretation, data management, and project reporting. Throughout his career, Bittar has maintained a strong commitment to workplace safety and best practice standards.
Paul Marshall – Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Paul Marshall is a chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Law degree, and a post Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance. He has 30 years of professional experience having worked for Ernst and Young for 10 years, and subsequently twenty years spent in commercial roles as company secretary and CFO for a number of listed and unlisted companies, mainly in the resources sector. Marshall has extensive experience in all aspects of company financial reporting, corporate regulatory and governance areas, business acquisition and disposal due diligence, capital raising and company listings and company secretarial responsibilities.
Keep reading...Show less
Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland with large-scale exploration and near term gold production , while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions.
17 September
AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project
09 September
Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility
02 September
Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone
21 August
RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects
05 August
Cloncurry Gold Project Update
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Update
5h
Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations
Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress at its fully permitted La Estrella Coal Project in Santander, Colombia, highlighted by the arrival of key heavy equipment to support automated, mechanized operations and major advancements in camp construction for its expanding underground mining workforce.
PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states:
"We are extremely encouraged by the progress towards our revenue generating bulk sample program at our coal project. The addition of this heavy equipment represents an important step in advancing La Estrella toward efficient, mechanized, automated operations in Colombia. At the same time, the construction of our mining camps ensures we can accommodate a growing workforce that operates around the clock, three shifts per day - improving both efficiency and the rate of advance. We remain committed to building strong, sustainable project that will support long-term success for our shareholders, employees, and local communities."
Figure 1. Panzer located onsite ready to be implemented
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/267766_59ff6e16049ad908_001full.jpg
Panzer Arrives at La Estrella Coal Project
Forge Resources has taken delivery of a fully paid-for Panzer conveyor system (Figure 1), now located on-site at La Estrella. This new unit marks another step in mechanizing underground operations and reduces reliance on the combustion-powered equipment previously used for muck removal. The Panzer system will also be a key component in the extraction of coal. Operational benefits of the Panzer system includes:
- Provides safer, more efficient removal of material from underground tunnels;
- Lowers emissions and fuel costs by reducing reliance on combustion equipment;
- Enhances operational efficiency and improves worker safety.
With this investment, Forge continues to modernize its operations in Colombia, strengthening both productivity and safety. This supports the Company's strategy to advance toward streamlined, automated coal extraction.
Camp Construction Updates
The Company is pleased to report significant progress at its La Estrella coal project in Colombia, with construction of the initial mining camps now 85% complete (Figure 2 and 3). Designed to support early-stage operations, the camps include 12 rooms with capacity to accommodate more than 24 personnel. Each pair of rooms is served by a dedicated sanitary unit, with six units installed to ensure comfort and hygiene. Notably, the camp foundations have been strategically engineered to support a future second floor, allowing for seamless expansion as operational needs grow. This milestone marks a key step in advancing the La Estrella project toward full-scale development.
Figure 2. Exterior of camp under construction
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/267766_59ff6e16049ad908_002full.jpg
Figure 3. Interior of double occupancy camp accommodations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/267766_59ff6e16049ad908_003full.jpg
Construction is continuing to advance on a purpose-built Mechanical Station at the La Estrella coal project, designed to accommodate the site's energy generation systems, and pneumatic compressor. This facility will deliver a reliable and efficient power source to support underground operations, minimize reliance on external energy supply, and strengthen the overall resilience of site infrastructure. Engineered with scalability in mind, the generator room will also enable future increases in production capacity - providing the energy foundation required to operate multiple shifts daily and accelerate project development.
Flow-through Private Placement Financing Closing
Forge Resources has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") and will issue 909,092 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.55 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000.60 (the "Offering").
Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share (each a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferrable non-flow-through common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months following the issuance thereof at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share. Upon closing of the Offering, the Company paid finders fees to one finder consisting of a cash commission of $35,000.04 and 63,636 warrants exercisable for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement at a price per share of $0.55.
The gross proceeds from the Units will still be utilized for incurring Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through mining expenditures. All securities issued are subject to a statutory holder period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Finders' fees payable in connection with the Private Placement, are subject to and in accordance with the policies of the CSE.
About Forge Resources Corp.
Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company. The Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. La Estrella contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.
Qualified Person
Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"PJ Murphy", CEO Forge Resources Corp.
info@forgeresources.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Aion Acquisition. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as described or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.
Keep reading...Show less
13h
Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors
The Horne 5 Project is a world class deposit with an estimated annual production of approximately 220,000 oz Au (330,000 AuEq) over a 15-year life of mine, based on a feasibility study, effective March 18, 2021 (the " 2021 FS "). The Project also has meaningful critical and strategic minerals exposure: Falco will be one of the largest producers of copper (247M lbs) and zinc (1,190M lbs) in the Province of Québec, over the life of mine. In addition, Falco has significant high potential exploration upside with rights to +67,000 hectares of land around the Project.
Special Advisors
Mr. Sean Roosen and Mr. John Burzynski, are both founding members of Osisko Mining Corporation (" Osisko MC "), together with Mr. Robert Wares, where they spearheaded the discovery, financing, development, and operation of the Canadian Malartic mine, which achieved commercial production in May 2011. In 2014, Osisko MC was acquired by an Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Yamana Gold Inc. partnership for $4.3 billion, reaching annual gold production of over 500,000 oz Au at the time. A concurrent spin-out transaction also resulted in the creation of Osisko Gold Royalties (today more than a $9 billion company). Canadian Malartic remains one of Canada's largest gold producing mines and among the top globally, averaging over 640,000 oz Au of annual production over the 2022-2024 period.
Mr. Sean Roosen currently serves as Executive Chair and CEO of Osisko Development Corp. (" ODV "). He is also the founder, former Executive Chair and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties from its inception in 2014 until 2023. Mr. Roosen has over 44 years of experience in the mining industry, and served as President, CEO and Director of Osisko MC, where he was responsible for developing the strategic plan for the discovery, financing and development of the Canadian Malartic mine. He also led the efforts for the maximization of shareholders' value in the sale of Osisko MC. He was recognized as Mines and Money Americas "best CEO in North America" (2017) and one of the "Top 20 Most Influential Individuals in Global Mining". In prior years, he has been recognized by several organizations for his entrepreneurial successes, contributions to the mining industry and his leadership in innovative sustainability practices. Mr. Roosen is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines.
Mr. Burzynski is currently Executive Chair at Osisko Metals Incorporated and most recently served as the Chair, CEO and director of Osisko Mining Inc., where he led his team in the discovery, development, and sale of the Windfall Gold project to Gold Fields Ltd. for $2.2 billion. Mr. Burzynski has over 35 years' experience as a professional geologist on international mining and development projects. John was one of the three original founders of Osisko MC who developed and ultimately sold the Canadian Malartic mine. Among a number of other awards, Mr. Burzynski was co-winner together with partners Sean Roosen and Robert Wares of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (" PDAC ")'s "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2007 and the Northern Miner's "Mining Man of the Year" for 2009; and was again named the "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2024 for the Windfall deposit. John holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in geology from Mount Allison University, and a Master of Science in exploration and mineral economics (MINEX) degree from Queen's University.
Luc Lessard, President and CEO of Falco commented: " We are excited to welcome Sean and John as Special Advisors to Falco's Management and Board of Directors. They have deep understanding of the Horne 5 Project and bring a wealth of industry knowledge, marketing and financial expertise and strategic insight across the gold mining sector."
Qualified Person
Mr. Luc Lessard, President & CEO, (P. Eng.) is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information contained in this news release.
About Falco Resources
Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the province of Quebec, with an extensive portfolio of properties in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt. Falco holds rights to approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the camp as a whole and includes 13 former gold and base metal mining sites. Falco's main asset is the Horne 5 project located beneath the former Horne mine, which was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. ODV is Falco's largest shareholder, with a 16% interest in the Corporation.
For more information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer, Falco Resources Ltd.
514-261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "seeks", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. These statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the projections and assumptions of the 2021 FS, including, without limitation: estimated annual production, NPV, AISC, resources and reserves, mine life and potential production from the Horne 5 Property as envisioned by the mine plan; economic assumptions and sensitivities and other operational and economic projections with respect to the Horne 5 Project, Falco's ability to obtain receipt of permits and approvals required to develop the Horne 5 Project and Falco's ability to efficiently develop and operate the Horne 5 Project based on the terms of the Operating License and Indemnity Agreement concluded with Glencore Canada Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although the Corporation believes the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Consequently, the Corporation cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Corporation are not guarantees of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
14h
T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt
Immediate Follow Up of Highest Priority Gold and Silver Targets
T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of fieldwork at the Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. Shanghai covers 27.4 sq km, lies 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and is midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related gold deposits.
Shanghai sits within the northwest portion of the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, one of North America's most active and gold-endowed mining districts, and home to the famous Klondike goldfield (Figure 1). Recent exploration of the Tombstone Gold Belt by Snowline Gold Corp (Valley project), Sitka Gold Corp (RC Gold project), Banyan Gold Corp (AurMac project) and Sanatana Resources Inc have highlighted the potential for major new gold discoveries and value creation.
Highlights:
- Proximity of Shanghai to infrastructure and competitor gold/silver projects has enabled a rapid start to field work;
- High grade gold and silver values (1.1 oz/tonne Au, 790.5 oz/tonne Ag) reported from historical trenches to be followed up immediately. Location of these trenches can now accurately be determined with modern LiDAR data;
- Project is undrilled despite sitting within multiple sites of exploration, resource estimation and mining by peer companies;
- Class 3 permit in place that enables immediate drilling, access construction and camp establishment;
- Project held by T2 Metals under option with highly regarded explorer Shawn Ryan;
This first field program by T2 Metals will comprise a helicopter-supported team to collect rock chip and soil samples in the vicinity of geochemical anomalies discovered by previous soil and rock sampling campaigns. Furthermore, the team will field check and sample historical workings which targeted high-grade silver-base metal veins of Keno Hill style (see T2 Metals' press release dated September 10, 2025). Shanghai lies only 6 km from Banyan Gold Corp's AurMac camp and 35 km from the Mayo airfield, making helicopter support from either location very efficient.
Fieldwork will focus on two distinct areas and target styles:
- Zone 1: the area covering and surrounding the historical Shanghai Silver Mine where Keno Hill - style silver ("Ag") - zinc ("Zn") - lead ("Pb") - gold ("Au") mineralization was developed underground in the 1960s by Silver Titan Mines; and
- Zone 2: areas with multi-element and gold soil anomalism that suggest the presence of intrusion related Au mineralization.
The Zone 1 target covers the Keno Hill Quartzite that lies immediately beneath the Robert Service Thrust Fault, in a geological setting that matches that of the nearby Keno Hill mines. Exploration by Silver Titan Mines Ltd at the Shanghai Silver Mine reported high silver grades from underground workings that followed veins including 9.1 m @ 1182.8 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.2% Zn (average width of 1.5 m) (Yukon Minfile 105M 028).
Trenches dug between 1960 and 1966 by Silver Titan Mines Ltd along strike from the Shanghai Silver Mine have been located utilizing an airborne LiDAR survey carried out by project partner Shawn Ryan (Figure 3). Sampling reports from these trenches (see Yukon Minfile #105M027 and Minfile #105M028) describe highly fractured quartz veins and reported grab samples which contained 1.1 oz/t Au, 790.5 oz/t Ag, 0.4% Pb, and 10.4% Cu associated with a halo of chlorite alteration (see Yukon Minfile #ARMC005629 and Doherty, R. A. 2022)*1.
Additional historical trenching has been identified using LiDAR at the Titan prospect, which lies 5.5km from the Shanghai Silver Mine in a similar setting associated with northeast trending faults beneath the Robert Service Thrust Fault (see Figure 3).
These reported samples and observations, in combination with high values of Ag, Au, Zn, and Pb in more regional soil samples, suggests potential for Keno Hill - style polymetallic mineralization (Figure 2).
Figure 1: Regional Location of the Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.
See Table 1 for additional information on resource-stage projects and supporting NI43-101 report references.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_002full.jpg
The Zone 2 target is located within the Upper Proterozoic Hyland Group Yusezyu Formation comprised of phyllite and rare calc silicate rocks that sits above the Roberts Service Thrust Fault in a setting analogous to Banyan Gold Corp's AurMac deposit. Exploration in this area will focus on broad areas where prior soil samples by partner Shawn Ryan discovered anomalous gold, antimony ("Sb"), and arsenic ("As") that are coincident with Late Cretaceous age quartz monzonite / granodiorite intrusions, referred to as "Tombstone Intrusions" (Figure 4). This association of Au-Sb-As and the presence of Tombstone Intrusions is commonly observed at other intrusion-related gold deposits including those also being explored by Sitka Gold Corp and Snowline Gold Corp.
Figure 2: Target Areas for follow up in field program based on soil geochemistry. Au-Ag-Zn association highlights "Keno Hill" style sliver mineralization below thrust fault. Zone 1 - southern; Zone 2 - northern.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Image of LiDAR data collected by Shawn Ryan that highlights historical (1960s) mechanical trenching
and access development at the Shanghai Silver Mine and Titan Prospect.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_004full.jpg
Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said "Shanghai is close to major gold projects which delivers both high prospectivity and simplified logistics. We have managed to hit the ground running utilizing local helicopter and camp facilities to follow up existing targets. The work history on the Shanghai project is limited considering its geological potential, due to private ownership by Shawn Ryan for more than 20 years. It is exciting to have the opportunity to draw together historic trench sampling that discovered high grade gold and silver, with modern LiDAR, to identify new undrilled targets."
Figure 4: Target Areas for follow up in field program based on soil geochemistry. Au-As-Sb association highlights "Tombstone Intrusion" style gold mineralization above thrust fault. Zone 1 - southern; Zone 2 - northern.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/267731_343b95f8b4801939_005full.jpg
About the Historical Shanghai Silver Mine
The Shanghai Silver Mine is hosted by the Keno Hill Quartzite immediately below the regionally extensive Robert Service Thrust fault. It lies on the northern limb of the McQuesten Antiform, presenting a mirror image of the Keno Hill camp found on the southern limb of this antiform.
During the 1960's the Shanghai Silver Mine was explored by Silver Titan Mines Ltd with close to 800 m of underground development. Assays reported from underground workings that followed veins included 9.1 m @ 1182.8 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.2% Zn (average width of 1.5 m) (Yukon Minfile 105M 028).
About the Tombstone Gold Belt
The Tombstone Gold Belt, a component of the larger Tintina Gold Province, is a highly prospective metallogenic province in the Yukon, with a range of well-known and emerging gold discoveries. The belt is characterized by a suite of mid-Cretaceous, reduced, felsic intrusions known as the Tombstone Plutonic Suite. These intrusive bodies and the surrounding host rocks have created conditions for the formation of numerous Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS). Exploration efforts have identified multiple mineralized corridors with gold hosted in sheeted quartz veins and disseminated mineralization within both the intrusive bodies and the hornfelsed country rocks.
Gold mineralization in the Tombstone Gold Belt is typically associated with a distinctive multi-element signature that includes bismuth, tellurium, and tungsten, along with arsenic and antimony. Gold-bearing fluids exsolved from cooling intrusions and preferentially deposited gold in brittle, structurally controlled environments. Both high-grade, structurally-controlled vein systems and lower-grade, bulk-tonnage deposits are known. The region hosts numerous significant deposits and is the site of recent discoveries by companies such as Snowline Gold Corp., Banyan Gold Corp. and Sitka Gold Corp.
|Project
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|Author
|Report For
|Tonnes (M)
|Au (g/t)
|Contained Gold
|Status
|Brewery Creek
|18/01/2022
|Cook. C. et al., 2022.
|Sabre Gold Mines Corp
|34.5
|1.03
|1.142 M oz
|Measured & Indicated
|36.0
|0.88
|1.018 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Preliminary Economic Assessment. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Brewery Creek Project Yukon Territory, Canada
|Eagle (Dublin Gulch)
|31/12/2022
|Harvey, N., 2022
|Victoria Gold Corp
|233.2
|0.57
|4.303 M oz
|Measured & Indicated
|36.2
|0.62
|0.724 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada
|Olive (Dublin Gulch)
|31/12/2022
|Harvey, N., 2022
|Victoria Gold Corp
|11.6
|0.97
|0.361 M oz
|Measured & Indicated
|5.5
|1.17
|206,479
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada
|Raven (Dublin Gulch)
|15/09/2022
|Jutras, M., 2022.
|Victoria Gold Corp
|19.9
|1.67
|1.071 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report On The Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada
|Blackjack (RC Gold)
|21/01/2025
|Simpson. R., 2025
|Sitka Gold Corp
|39.9
|1.01
|1.298 M oz
|Indicated
|34.6
|0.94
|1.045 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory
|Eiger (RC Gold)
|19/01/2023
|Simpson. R., 2025
|Sitka Gold Corp
|27.4
|0.5
|0.440 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory
|Airstrip (AurMac)
|28/06/2025
|Jutras, M., 2025
|Banyan Gold Corp
|27.7
|0.69
|0.614 M oz
|Indicated
|10.1
|0.75
|0.244 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada
|Powerline (AurMac)
|28/06/2025
|Jutras, M., 2025
|Banyan Gold Corp
|84.8
|0.61
|1.663 M oz
|Indicated
|270.4
|0.60
|5.216 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada
|Florin
|6/04/2025
|Simpson. R., 2021
|St. James Gold Corp.
|170.9
|0.45
|2.474 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Florin Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory
|Valley (Rouge)
|15/05/2025
|Burrell. H. et al., 2024
|Snowline Gold Corp
|75.8
|1.66
|4,047 M oz
|Indicated
|81.0
|1.25
|3.256 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Rogue Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate. Yukon Territory, Canada
Table 1: Gold Deposits in the Tombstone Gold Belt with NI43-101 References
Disclaimers
The qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.
Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties in this press release is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Shanghai property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.
*1 The reader is cautioned that the historical sampling results, while sourced from independent reports accessed from the Government of Yukon website should not relied upon and are included for context. The Company will need to conduct further exploration, and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical results.
Reference
Doherty, R. A., 2022. NI43-101 Technical Report titled "Shanghai Project Technical Report, Mayo Mining District, Yukon" dated July 15, 2022 on behalf of Targa Exploration Corp. on www.sedarplus.ca.
About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)
T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Shanghai Project in the Yukon, and the Cora Project in Arizona.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
| "Mark Saxon"
Mark Saxon
President & CEO
|For further information, please contact:
t2metals.com
1 (604) 685-93161305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
info@t2metals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release include statements regarding the potential exercise of the Option and obtaining regulatory approval for the Option, and future exploration plans for the Company on the Shanghai project. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities; risks in obtaining regulatory approval; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market risks. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267731
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
18h
Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received preliminary assay results for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at its Silver King project located in Arizona. This assay data highlights the different types of mineralization identified in the Company's news releases of August 28 th and September 15 th 2025 (Figure 1).
"These assay results confirm the exploration potential at the Silver King project," said Dr. Craig Gibson, Chief Exploration Officer. "Three samples with silver values reported as greater than 200 g/t were taken from the Silver King mine dump and from the new polymetallic vein recognized in our recent exploration program. Samples with high copper values, that also exhibit important gold values, are largely from the replacement mineralization which is similar to the type of mineralization at the nearby Magma mine."
Several of the samples have reported values that are greater than the detection limit for the analytical method used. The analytical laboratory must re-analyze these samples by a different method, and the Company is expecting to receive these overlimit assays for silver, copper, lead and zinc within about two weeks. Upon receipt of the over limit assays Prismo will issue a further news release and use this information to help prioritize targets for the further exploration, including the upcoming drilling program. Additional samples, including samples from the Ripsey Mine are currently being analyzed and results are expected in the coming weeks.
"Much of the focus of the exploration program to date has consisted of a property wide survey of historic mines and prospects surrounding the direct Silver King workings," said Gordon Aldcorn, President of Prismo". " This work has expanded our geological thinking and resulted in the recognition of several new types of mineralization at the project, providing additional targets for exploration. We are presenting the assay results for each of the exploration areas, namely the new mineralized veins (polymetallic and copper), stratigraphically controlled replacement mineralization and the area around the Silver Mine. Each of the areas will be prioritized for further exploration, including drilling. The initial phase of Prismo exploration on the Silver King project confirmed the exploration potential in several areas. Our upcoming drill program is currently in the permitting stage and is anticipated to be advanced shortly. "
Figure 1 . Geologic and land map of the Silver King project showing newly described polymetallic vein in magenta (Ag-Pb-Zn), copper vein in green (Cu-Ag) and stratigraphically controlled replacement mineralization in red. The strongly altered intrusion with stock work quartz-pyrite veining is indicated by the crosshatch.
New Mineralized Veins (polymetallic and copper veins)
As previously reported in Prismo ' s news release of August 28, 2025, the Company geologists identified two previously undescribed veins in the area surrounding the historic glory hole developed on the original exposure of high-grade silver at the Silver King deposit. The assay results confirm the visual inspection and indicate that there are two distinct veins, one with abundant silver, lead and zinc and the other with copper and silver values.
These veins provide additional exploration targets outside of the area of historic mine workings and may provide information on the controls to mineralization in the pipelike mineralized body.
Table 1. Assay results for selected samples from newly identified veins at the Silver King project.
|
Sample
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu %
|
Pb %
|
Zn %
|
Sb ppm
|
Bi ppm
|
Ba ppm
|
Hg ppm
|
New polymetallic vein
|
544509
|
|
26
|
0.02
|
0.17
|
0.07
|
562
|
0.1
|
140
|
0.14
|
544510
|
0.03
|
>200
|
>1.0
|
>1.0
|
>1.0
|
7788
|
0.3
|
>10000
|
12.84
|
Cu vein
|
544553
|
0.005
|
183
|
0.31
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
21.6
|
0.5
|
157
|
0.18
|
544554
|
0.009
|
198
|
0.29
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
24.5
|
0.6
|
92
|
0.02
|
544504
|
|
44
|
0.10
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
396
|
0.2
|
524
|
0.13
Stratigraphically Controlled Replacement Mineralization
Several samples were taken along the stratigraphic horizon that hosts replacement and skarn mineralization in numerous small workings. Several samples assayed more than 1% copper and generally contain elevated gold values.
Figure 2. Copper assays for samples taken at the Silver King project.
The m ineralization in this area is similar to that at the Magma mine. It is exposed in several historic mine workings with abundant oxide copper minerals, mainly malachite . These were developed along a northeast dipping limestone horizon near the contact with a quartz diorite intrusion and quartzite . It is located along the same structural and stratigraphic trend of the Magma mine located 0.6 to 1.5 kilometers to the southwest. The largest occurrence, at the Black Diamond mine in the eastern portion of the claim block, was developed on a large outcrop of abundant specular hematite and malachite replacing a limestone bed (Fig. 2) .
Table 2. Assay results for selected samples from the replacement area at the Silver King project.
|
Sample
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu %
|
Pb %
|
Zn %
|
Sb ppm
|
Bi ppm
|
Ba ppm
|
Hg ppm
|
Cu replacement zone
|
544501
|
0.01
|
3
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.03
|
1.9
|
0.4
|
171
|
0.13
|
544502
|
0.47
|
7
|
>1.0
|
-
|
0.02
|
0.8
|
71.8
|
30
|
|
544505
|
0.03
|
5
|
0.75
|
-
|
0.01
|
2.9
|
3.2
|
22
|
0.05
|
544507
|
2.26
|
25
|
>1.0
|
-
|
0.23
|
0.4
|
33.5
|
12
|
0.01
|
544508
|
0.73
|
12
|
>1.0
|
-
|
0.28
|
0.4
|
29.1
|
12
|
0.03
|
544552
|
|
35
|
0.14
|
>1.0
|
>1.0
|
114
|
0.5
|
24
|
2.11
Figure 3 . Map showing Silver King project and nearby mineral deposits. The Silver King deposit is located three kilometers from the Resolution Copper deposit (a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP) and the high-grade Magma mine, a former copper and silver producer.
Around The Silver King Mine
Two samples were taken of mineralized fragments from the dump around the Silver King workings. Samples 544514 is composed of selected fragments of quartz vein material with variable amounts of sulfide minerals including stromeyerite (AgCuS), freibergite (CuAgSbS) and base metal sulfides. Sample 544517 is composed of stockwork veins and breccia with about 50% wall rock fragments. These two compositions are believed to represent the dominant types of mineralization that will be encountered in and adjacent to the pipelike Silver King mineralized body.
Table 3. Assay results for selected samples from the Silver King mine.
|
Sample
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu %
|
Pb %
|
Zn %
|
Sb ppm
|
Bi ppm
|
Ba ppm
|
Hg ppm
|
Silver King mine
|
544514
|
1.07
|
>200
|
0.59
|
0.44
|
0.63
|
337
|
3
|
>10000
|
1.7
|
544517
|
0.04
|
>200
|
0.09
|
0.26
|
0.43
|
377
|
0.2
|
>10000
|
15.66
Several additional elements are important in characterizing the different types of mineralization. The high silver in the Silver King mineralization is associated with gold, copper, lead, zinc and antimony as well as barium and mercury. The copper replacement mineralization contains important gold along with bismuth.
Figure 4. Silver assays for samples taken at the Silver King project.
Figure 5 . Gold assay values for the Silver King exploration program.
Table 4. Locations for samples mentioned in the text.
|
Sample
|
Location
|
Type/width (m)
|
E WGS84
|
N WGS84
|
544501
|
Black Diamond
|
1.0
|
492,698
|
3,687,650
|
544502
|
Black Diamond
|
Grab
|
492,633
|
3,687,623
|
544504
|
Collapsed shaft
|
Dump
|
492,217
|
3,687,916
|
544505
|
Replacement zone
|
0.75
|
492,318
|
3,687,521
|
544507
|
Replacement zone
|
Dump
|
492,054
|
3,687,431
|
544508
|
Replacement zone
|
0.7
|
491,986
|
3,687,334
|
544509
|
Polymetallic vein
|
2.0
|
491,833
|
3,687,546
|
544510
|
Polymetallic vein
|
Dump
|
491,863
|
3,687,565
|
544514
|
Silver King Mine
|
Dump
|
491,855
|
3,687,907
|
544517
|
Silver King Mine
|
Dump
|
491,855
|
3,687,907
|
544552
|
Replacement zone float
|
Selected
|
491,928
|
3,688,043
|
544553
|
Silver King Mine
|
0.4
|
492,037
|
3,687,881
|
544554
|
Silver King Mine
|
0.4
|
492,037
|
3,687,881
Exploration Next Steps
Prismo has submitted a plan of operations for the drill program with the Forest Service. The drill permit is expected by the end of October. A drill program is planned for Silver King, with a minimum of 1,000 meters initially. This first phase of the drill program is designed to test the upper half of the steeply dipping pipelike Silver King mineralized body as well as potentially mineralization adjacent to the dense stockwork that was the focus of historic mining. Follow up drilling will expand on the initial program based on the results and also include separate targets outside of the historic mining area, such as the polymetallic vein mentioned above. The discovery of the two mineralized veins and porphyry style mineralization has resulted in Prismo evaluating a larger drill program to test those targets.
QA/QC
Samples were analyzed by SGS, an internationally recognized analytical lab, with preparation at the Tempe, Arizona facility and analyses at the Burnaby laboratory. Prismo inserts controls samples consisting of standard pulps and coarse blanks in the sample stream for QA/QC purposes and also utilizes the labs internal control samples.
Qualified Person
Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. The historic data presented in this press release was obtained from public sources, should be considered incomplete and is not qualified under NI 43-101, but is believed to be accurate. The Company has not verified the historical data presented and it cannot be relied upon, and it is being used solely to aid in exploration plans. References to mineralization at the Magma Mine and Resolution Copper deposit is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Silver King property.
About the Silver King
Discovered in 1875, the Silver King mine was one of Arizona ' s most important historic producers, yielding nearly 6 million ounces of silver at grades of up to 61 oz/t. The Silver King mine sits only 3 km from the main shaft of the Resolution Copper project — a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP and one of the world ' s largest unmined copper deposits with an estimated copper resource of 1.787 billion metric tonnes at an average grade of 1.5% copper (1) . The unique land position is fully surrounded by Resolution Copper ' s claim block, offering strategic upside. Selected samples from small-scale production in the late 1990s returned grades as high as 644 oz/t silver (18,250 g/t) and 0.53 oz/t gold (15 g/t), indicating that high-grade mineralization remains.
(1) https://resolutioncopper.com/about-us/
About Prismo Metals Inc.
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King, Ripsey and Hot Breccia projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.
Please follow @PrismoMetals on , , , Instagram , and
Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
Phone: (416) 361-0737
Contact:
Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alain.lambert@prismometals.com
Gordon Aldcorn, President gordon.aldcorn@prismometals.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as " intends" or " anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results " may", " could", " should", " would" or " occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the timing, costs and results of drilling at Silver King.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain appropriate funding to finance the exploration program at Silver King.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the ability to raise capital to fund the drilling campaign at Silver King and the timing of such drilling campaign.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
18h
Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed
Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it's Maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, is progressing on track and on budget, with three of the five main targets now having some initial drilling and work continuing toward completion of the current program. This update follows the Company's August 6, 2025 announcement marking the start of the program and August 19 and September 10 news releases chronicling the progress of the program.
Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The maiden drill program has been indicating consistency with past mining, and targets are progressing with positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The property Operator, Riverside operations team is handling the current exploration program working with the local rancher and the drilling company to efficiently complete the first phase of this exploration program."
The first hole at the Union Mine target was drilled southeast beneath historic workings, cutting through the Clemente and Caborca formations-both key host units for past mining at Union as described in the filed NI 43-101 report on SEDAR+ by Questcorp Mining (https://www.sedarplus.ca/csa-party/records/document.html?id=48299afdea2a73385e0513ce830753e11ddf957ee61888b81d46e76fa281ac17).
The hole ended in the Caborca Formation, encountering the distinctive microconglomeratic carbonate unit that historically hosted mineralization at the bottom of the Union Mine. Samples from this hole have been delivered to Bureau Veritas in Hermosillo, Sonora, for gold fire assay, with pulps to be sent to Vancouver, Canada, for ICP-MS analysis with 4-acid digestion to determine silver, base metal, and multi-element values. This consistent analytical approach has been applied since the outset of the Union program to ensure comparability across results.
Drilling then moved to the northern part of the project, testing two target areas: the El Cobre Mine area and the North Union Mine area. Here, holes were oriented perpendicular to stratigraphy and toward interpreted feeder zones along pre-mineral fault structures, primarily within the Clemente Formation. Drilling in these areas has intersected more quartzite than initially modeled, with extensive hematitic oxides-an encouraging sign for potential gold mineralization, possibly linked to sulfides that have been oxidized through supergene weathering. Historic mining in the district targeted oxides only, leaving sulfide zones untested. Riverside plans to evaluate this potential beneath past workings across four target areas: Union Mine, El Cobre, North Union, and Famosa.
The program has now moved south to the Famosa target, where two initial holes are planned to test beneath and along strike from historic workings toward a steeply west-dipping, north-south-trending fault structure, as well as into host rocks on either side of this major structural feature. Famosa produced gold historically, with reported grades exceeding ½ oz/ton Au in archived records referenced in the NI 43-101 report. The Company is encouraged by the target's potential and is eager to advance drilling here.
Once this initial campaign is completed, follow-up work will integrate assay results, ongoing surface programs, additional induced polarization (IP) surveys, and refined geological interpretations based on stratigraphy and structure observed in drilling. The greater-than-expected quartzite content in the Clemente Formation supports the evolving model of fracture- and quartz-pyrite veinlet-hosted gold mineralization, which will help sharpen targeting at the Union Project. Core from all drilling has been logged, saw-cut, and half-core samples sent for assay, with remaining halves retained for reference and cataloging.
The Company looks forward to completing the Famosa drilling, receiving the pending assay results, and providing further updates as this program progresses.
Figure 1. Geologic map with the tenure of the Union internal concession shown in pink. Manto and chimney type CRD targets are shown as red polygons. Riverside now controls all mineral tenures on this map. The drill program will focus on the Union Mine and areas north of the Union Mine with the initial drill work.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/267723_25b092fc440cbaba_001full.jpg
Figure 2. Cross section looking west with conceptual drill targets and schematic drillhole traces. Assays from Riverside's sampling of rock dump materials from the two mine areas are labeled in black. Red areas are interpreted as manto and chimney target bodies that are now well defined and drill ready. Assays shown on figures 1 and 2 have been previously released and disclosed as summarized below the geochemical QA/QC and in published NI 43-101 Report that Questcorp published 2025 on SEDAR+.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/267723_25b092fc440cbaba_002full.jpg
Qualified Person & QA/QC:
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry', P. Geo (BC) a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
Rock samples from previous exploration programs discussed above at the Project were taken to the Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Hermosillo, Mexico for fire assaying for gold. The rejects remained with Bureau Veritas in Mexico while the pulps were transported to Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, BC, Canada for 45 element ICP/ES-MS analysis using 4-acid digestion methods. A QA/QC program was implemented as part of the sampling procedures for the exploration program. Standards were randomly inserted into the sample stream prior to being sent to the laboratory.
About Questcorp Mining Inc.
Questcorp Mining is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Saf Dhillon
President & CEO
Questcorp Mining Inc.
saf@questcorpmining.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 2V6.
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding completion of survey work at the North Island Copper project. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267723
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
23 September
Vertex Minerals Limited Ore Production Update - Reward Gold Mine
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the establishment of multiple mining fronts in the Reward Underground Mine. The Company is employing multiple mining methods to diversify risk and maximise head grade. These include airleg gallery and shrink stoping, jumbo cut and fill stoping and narrow vein longhole open stoping.
- Stoping of the 1670 airleg stope is well underway with production over the last 5 days of 125 tonnes mined and processed. Today, concentrates from gravity processing are being further concentrated prior to delivery to the gold refinery.
- Commencement of drilling of the 1438 longhole stope commenced on 23 September and the Company expects to be blasting this stope within the next two weeks. Figures 3* and 4* illustrate the stope design targeting production of 660 tonnes at a conservatively estimated grade of 6 g/t Au.
- Preparation for establishment of a cut and fill stope in Decline 3 (1720 Stope) are progressing, with stripping of backs and installation of ground support underway to allow jumbo access for ore production in October.
- The mining team are preparing a development heading on the Amalgamated vein. This is part of the strategy of placing capital access development on veins outside ofthe resource, to quickly advance exploration by mining.
- Electrical power is now distributed to all development and stoping fronts. This has taken longer than planned due to delays in delivery and commissioning of specialised equipment suitable for small development headings.
- Underground radio communication is now installed and operational mine wide. The installation is to best practice reaching all working areas.
- A new Aramine loader was delivered on 23 September 2025 and is now being fitted out for tele-remote operations.
- Reward ore will be processed via the gravity only gold processing plant located at the entry to the mine. No chemicals are used in ore processing to produce gold.
- The underground mine ore will, over time, provide high grade feed to the gravity plant.
- Vertex aims to have developed multiple mining fronts, with over around 400m of strike to achieve continuous feed to the plant. The production ramp up is continuing
The first of these fronts is the 1670 Shrink Stope (airleg), which is now in production. The focus of this stope is low tonnage but high-grade ore.
The second mining front is the establishment of the 1438 Longhole stope, with drilling commencing on 23 September 2025. Figure 3* illustrates an oblique view of the stope while Figure 4* shows a typical drill plan section with the high-grade Mica 1 and Mica 2 veins within the design.
Longhole stoping is a mechanised and highly productive mining method that minimises development requirements. The 1438 includes two high grade veins within the stope which maximises extraction of the resource. The aim of longhole stoping is to provide base load production for gravity processing.
To support longhole stoping the Company has taken delivery of an Aramine 350D loader which is presently being fitted with RCT's remote controlled system, allowing the loader to be remotely piloted for bogging out longhole stopes.
The third mining front is the 1720 cut and fill stope which will utilise jumbo production to mine highgrade Mica and Mica 2 veins. New ground support is presently being installed, and stoping is expected to commence in October 2025.
The fourth mining front is capital development on the Amalgamated Vein as shown in Figure 9. This drive is designed to duplicate and parallel the existing access drive to the Reward Shaft, which will allow the mining of stopes along the existing access drive. It is important to note that capital development is placed on veins outside of the resource and in areas where there is no drilling. This strategy expedites exploration and new discovery through the geological sampling of the developing face and the Company expects that sections of this development will be economic to process and add to gold production. Additional development headings will commence as mine scheduling allows.
Vertex is in the early stages of the underground mine's development. The production ramp up has been delayed largely due to issues in delivery and commissioning of high voltage electrical equipment, however the decision to install 11,000 Volt power distribution will provide outstanding benefit over the entire mine life. Vertex is now into increasing production from the underground mine and anticipates continuous improvement in gold production over the remainder of the year.
The processing of gold ores without the use of chemicals continues to be optimised, with the focus on improving recovery as we switch from processing surface stockpiles to higher grade underground ore.
The Vertex Mining Team aims to exceed the highest safety and environmental standards as we transition to 100% underground mining.
*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/728Z10U7
- Stoping of the 1670 airleg stope is well underway with production over the last 5 days of 125 tonnes mined and processed. Today, concentrates from gravity processing are being further concentrated prior to delivery to the gold refinery.
- Commencement of drilling of the 1438 longhole stope commenced on 23 September and the Company expects to be blasting this stope within the next two weeks. Figures 3* and 4* illustrate the stope design targeting production of 660 tonnes at a conservatively estimated grade of 6 g/t Au.
- Preparation for establishment of a cut and fill stope in Decline 3 (1720 Stope) are progressing, with stripping of backs and installation of ground support underway to allow jumbo access for ore production in October.
- The mining team are preparing a development heading on the Amalgamated vein. This is part of the strategy of placing capital access development on veins outside ofthe resource, to quickly advance exploration by mining.
- Electrical power is now distributed to all development and stoping fronts. This has taken longer than planned due to delays in delivery and commissioning of specialised equipment suitable for small development headings.
- Underground radio communication is now installed and operational mine wide. The installation is to best practice reaching all working areas.
- A new Aramine loader was delivered on 23 September 2025 and is now being fitted out for tele-remote operations.
- Reward ore will be processed via the gravity only gold processing plant located at the entry to the mine. No chemicals are used in ore processing to produce gold.
- The underground mine ore will, over time, provide high grade feed to the gravity plant.
- Vertex aims to have developed multiple mining fronts, with over around 400m of strike to achieve continuous feed to the plant. The production ramp up is continuing
The first of these fronts is the 1670 Shrink Stope (airleg), which is now in production. The focus of this stope is low tonnage but high-grade ore.
The second mining front is the establishment of the 1438 Longhole stope, with drilling commencing on 23 September 2025. Figure 3* illustrates an oblique view of the stope while Figure 4* shows a typical drill plan section with the high-grade Mica 1 and Mica 2 veins within the design.
Longhole stoping is a mechanised and highly productive mining method that minimises development requirements. The 1438 includes two high grade veins within the stope which maximises extraction of the resource. The aim of longhole stoping is to provide base load production for gravity processing.
To support longhole stoping the Company has taken delivery of an Aramine 350D loader which is presently being fitted with RCT's remote controlled system, allowing the loader to be remotely piloted for bogging out longhole stopes.
The third mining front is the 1720 cut and fill stope which will utilise jumbo production to mine highgrade Mica and Mica 2 veins. New ground support is presently being installed, and stoping is expected to commence in October 2025.
The fourth mining front is capital development on the Amalgamated Vein as shown in Figure 9. This drive is designed to duplicate and parallel the existing access drive to the Reward Shaft, which will allow the mining of stopes along the existing access drive. It is important to note that capital development is placed on veins outside of the resource and in areas where there is no drilling. This strategy expedites exploration and new discovery through the geological sampling of the developing face and the Company expects that sections of this development will be economic to process and add to gold production. Additional development headings will commence as mine scheduling allows.
Vertex is in the early stages of the underground mine's development. The production ramp up has been delayed largely due to issues in delivery and commissioning of high voltage electrical equipment, however the decision to install 11,000 Volt power distribution will provide outstanding benefit over the entire mine life. Vertex is now into increasing production from the underground mine and anticipates continuous improvement in gold production over the remainder of the year.
The processing of gold ores without the use of chemicals continues to be optimised, with the focus on improving recovery as we switch from processing surface stockpiles to higher grade underground ore.
The Vertex Mining Team aims to exceed the highest safety and environmental standards as we transition to 100% underground mining.
*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/728Z10U7
About Vertex Minerals Limited:
Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.
Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited
Contact:
Roger Jackson
Executive Chairman
Tully Richards
Technical Director
tully@vertexminerals.com.au
News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
AuKing Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00