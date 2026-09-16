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September 16, 2026
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well RC Drilling Program Update
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04 July 2023
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CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Initial Closing of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial closing (the "Initial Closing") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured... Keep Reading...
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Revised: Homeland Provides Exploration and Corporate Update
(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - September 17, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. (TSXV: SHL,OTC:SRCGF; OTCQB: SRCGF) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its previously submitted Plan of Operation (OpPlan) for a sonic drill program at the Red Flat Nickel Project ("Red... Keep Reading...
12h
Homeland Provides Exploration and Corporate Update
(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - September 17, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. (TSXV: SHL,OTC:SRCGF; OTCQB: SRCGF) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its previously submitted Plan of Operation (OpPlan) for a sonic drill program at the Red Flat Nickel Project ("Red... Keep Reading...
14h
Oreterra Wraps up Phase 1 Drilling at Trek South with Visible Copper Minerals and Broad Intercepts of Porphyry-Style Alteration Above Postulated Intrusion; Planning for 2027 Phase 2 Underway, Assays Pending
Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Phase 1, first-ever drill program at its Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, strategically located in B.C.'s Golden Triangle adjacent to the... Keep Reading...
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Noble Mineral Exploration to Acquire Lucas Gold Project from Canada Nickel Company
(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario September 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Purchase Agreement to acquire the Lucas Gold Project from Canada Nickel Company... Keep Reading...
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Pan Global Intersects 83 Meters of 1.74 g/t Gold, Expanding New Gold Zone at Cármenes Project, Spain
Providencia drillhole PVD16 returns 83 meters at 1.74 g/t gold from 9 meters depth, including multiple higher-grade intervals Widest high-grade intercept to date includes 4.88 g/t gold over 9 meters, 12.57 g/t gold over 2 meters, 2.65 g/t gold over 12 meters, and a peak of 32.2 g/t gold over 0.5... Keep Reading...
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