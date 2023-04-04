Murder Mystery Gaming Company, Hunt A Killer, Launches Community Round on Wefunder

Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

Hunt A Killer has announced the launch of a Community Round on Wefunder, a platform that helps founders raise capital from passionate customers, fans, or interested investors. Hunt A Killer will use the crowdsourced funds to support its future growth.

Hunt A Killer

Hunt A Killer's Community Round can be found here: https://wefunder.com/huntakiller .

Since the company's launch in 2016, Hunt A Killer has created a variety of immersive mystery, sci-fi, and horror-themed subscription, episodic, and single-play games. Hunt A Killer uses creative storytelling to immerse players into the investigation as they become detectives and use realistic clues provided in each box to crack the case. Hunt A Killer has also engaged in strategic partnerships, including with Simon & Schuster, Agatha Christie Ltd., Lionsgate, and with Scholastic for the creation of two young adult novels. Today the company is diversified across multiple sales channels including Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), online wholesale, brick and mortar, and licensing.

"As we continue to expand into retail sales, including with Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble, we know that the audience for our immersive adventures is large and strong," said Ryan Hogan , CEO of Hunt A Killer. "We are excited about this Wefunder campaign because it gives our fans and longtime community an opportunity to invest in the future of our company and share in the brand's success."

This round of investment will fund a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) led by investor John Lee , General Partner at Bambini Advisors LLC. The purpose of this SPV is to organize investors from the Wefunder site into one entity that will invest in Hunt A Killer.

"I have worked with many of the major companies in both the physical and digital game play categories so I can say with confidence that Hunt A Killer is a standout brand," said John Lee , General Partner at Bambini Advisors LLC. "The company has an engaging, proprietary game platform that draws players into an interactive, immersive experience bringing their great stories to life. I have to confess that I am an avid Hunt A Killer player and a huge believer in this company."

Hunt A Killer is 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder's platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Hunt A Killer also has announced that anyone who invests $1,000 or more will receive additional benefits that can include a lifetime membership to Hunt A Killer's Detective's Summit, the chance to be a Beta game tester, or become a character in a future story. To learn more about the campaign and make an investment reservation, please click here . Hunt A Killer strongly recommends and advises all potential investors to review the Wefunder FAQs that can be found here .

About Hunt A Killer:

Since 2016, Hunt A Killer has disrupted conventional forms of storytelling by delivering physical items, documents, and puzzles to tell immersive stories that bring people together. What started as an in-person event has now grown into a thriving entertainment company. Hunt A Killer strives to create meaningful experiences that are unbound by traditional mediums or genres, and redefine how stories are told. Find out if you have what it takes at huntakiller.com.

