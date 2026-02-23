The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
February 23, 2026
Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project
Sign up to get your FREE
Raptor Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
09 January
Raptor Resources
An Exploration & Development Company with Copper Resources + Base Metals Offering Significant Potential in Critical Metals Keep Reading...
19 February
Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester
Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 February
Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester
Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
6h
Red Metals Corp Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2538 at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 1-4
Visit Red Metals Corp (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) at Booth #2538 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026. About Red Metals CorpRed Metal Resources Ltd. is... Keep Reading...
7h
Bahia Metals Corp. To Present at Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference
Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company advancing the Mangueiros sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt project in Bahia State, Brazil, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth... Keep Reading...
13h
Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services
Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the engagement of Jeminii Finance Inc. (DBA as Jemini Capital), for investor relations and marketing services, effective February 19, 2026. Over a minimum four-month term, Jemini... Keep Reading...
14h
Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 23, 2026 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR: TSX.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to report the discovery of high-purity free milling gold within the gold-mineralized veins from the newly... Keep Reading...
14h
Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement
Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of up to 833,334 flow-through units in the capital of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit and up to... Keep Reading...
22 February
Cygnus targets resource growth with start of new drilling and geophysics programs
Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada HIGHLIGHTS: Cygnus sets up value drivers for 2026 with exploration and resource growth a high priority At Cedar Bay, Downhole Electromagnetics (‘DHEM') is in progress to identify follow-up targets from recent intersections1 such as: 28.9m at 2.5g/t AuEq... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Raptor Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00