C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper Project

C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper Project

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper Project

Download the PDF here.

c29 metalsc29:auasx:c29energy investingEnergy Investing
C29:AU
C29 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

C29 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
C29 Metals

C29 Metals

Uranium exploration in top producing, mining-friendly jurisdiction of Kazakhstan Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
C29 Metals shifts focus to Mayfield Copper Project

C29 Metals shifts focus to Mayfield Copper Project

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced C29 Metals shifts focus to Mayfield Copper ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Multiple New Multi-Commodity Targets

Multiple New Multi-Commodity Targets

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced Multiple New Multi-Commodity TargetsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
C29 Signs Binding HOA to Drive Growth

C29 Signs Binding HOA to Drive Growth

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced C29 Signs Binding HOA to Drive GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") and up to 19,520,350 Units at a price of C$0.14 per Unit (the " Issue... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Manhattan Showing with assay results returning uranium grades ranging from 0.72% to 8.10% U3O8 in outcrop grab samples. Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results from its 2025... Keep Reading...
Collective Metals Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Collective Metals Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the " Company " or " Collective ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration program at the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: FWB:9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration program at the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) (TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0) pleased to announce that it will commence a high-resolution ground Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey on November 1, 2025, on its Coyote Target, part of the Moonlite Project in the Athabasca... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

TSX Venture Exchange: BSKFrankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF), (FSE: MAL2), (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed an induced polarization (pole-dipole electrical... Keep Reading...

Latest News

C29 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

C29 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron

Feather Cap data review and update

100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project Achieved

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

Precious Metals Investing

Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron

Base Metals Investing

Feather Cap data review and update

Base Metals Investing

100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project Achieved

Rare Earth Investing

Donald Rare Earths Granted Federal Major Project Status

Silver Investing

BP Silver Finalizes Targets for Upcoming Drill Program at its Cosuño Silver Project, Bolivia

Graphite Investing

Camp Lode Deposit Delivers High-Grade, Near-Surface Graphite