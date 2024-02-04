Multiple Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Multiple Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Multiple Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

83m at 1% Li2O from 36m Returned at Dog-Leg Target

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from the resource drilling completed during 2023 at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Highlights:

  • Further assay results received for 7,220m of extensional resource reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling completed at Ewoyaa as part of the ongoing 2023/2024 drilling programme.
  • Multiple high-grade and broad extensional drill intersections reported at the new Dog-Leg target, Okwesi, Anokyi and Ewoyaa-South 2 deposits outside of the current 35.3Mt @ 1.25% Li2O Ewoyaa Mineral Resource Estimate1 (“MRE” or the “Resource”), including highlights at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum 4m of internal dilution of:
    • GRC1020: 83m at 1% Li20 from 36m
    • GRC1017: 47m at 1.05% Li2O from 87m
    • GRC0996: 24m at 1.21% Li2O from 29m
    • GRC0994: 11m at 1.9% Li2O from 105m
    • GRC1023: 24m at 0.81% Li2O from 159m
    • GRC1020: 21m at 0.87% Li2O from 139m
    • GRC0989: 12m at 1.49% Li2O from 108m
    • GRC0983: 12m at 1.34% Li2O from 38m
    • GRC1000: 9m at 1.68% Li2O from 22m
  • Results at Dog-Leg are significant; drilling has intersected shallow dipping, near surface mineralised pegmatite bodies with true thicknesses up to 35m outside of the MRE, proving potential for significant resource growth.
  • Drilling to recommence shortly; prioritisation of the recently added 3,000m plant site sterilisation programme in support of mine site commissioning, ahead of completion of the remaining 26,500m resource growth and infill programme commenced in 2023.
Commenting on the Company’s latest progress, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:

“We are pleased to deliver further impressive assay results from drilling completed in 2023, part of the ongoing programme. These latest results from the new Dog-Leg target, Okwesi, Anokyi and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits have returned multiple high-grade and broad extensional intersections, including 83m at 1% Li2O from 36m and 47m at 1.05% Li2O from 87m at the new Dog-Leg target.

“All reported drilling results fall outside of the current MRE; pertinent in that they occur both within a new mineralised area at the Dog-Leg target and near surface at both the Dog-Leg target and Ewoyaa-South 2 deposit strike extension.

“We are excited to re-commence drilling for the 2024 season with an initial focus on 3,000m of sterilisation drilling at the proposed plant site and then the remaining meterage of the ongoing 26,500m resource drilling programme targeting Resource growth and conversion.

“We look forward to updating shareholders on our ongoing progress, including as remaining assay results for drilling completed during 2023 become available.”

New Drilling Results

Further assay results have been received for 7,720m of RC drilling from the ongoing 2023 drill programme at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project. Broad high-grade extensional drilling results have been reported at the new Dog-Leg target and Okwesi, Anokyi and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits. The reported results sit outside of the current MRE1 (refer Table 1, Table 2, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).

Further extensional drilling results have defined new mineralisation at the Dog-Leg target and extended mineralisation at depth outside of the current MRE1 at the Okwesi, Anokyi and Ewoyaa-South 2 deposits (refer Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4) respectively, including highlight intersections at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum 4m of internal dilution shown in Table 1.

Drilling aims to intersect mineralised pegmatite bodies perpendicular to strike and dip to approximate true width. This is not always achieved due to the variable nature of pegmatites or challenging drill access, with some drill intersections drilled down-dip as apparent widths. Accordingly, estimated true widths are included in the intersections table in Appendix 1.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium stockslithium explorationasx:a11lithium investingLithium Investing
A11:AU
Atlantic Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 6 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has intersected significant zones of strong lithium-tantalum mineralisation in the first three (3) holes (“First Three Holes”) of the maiden drill program at the Black Mountain Project (“Black Mountain”), in Wyoming, U.S.A.

Keep reading...Show less
Nikolaos Cacos, president and CEO of Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium Gears Up for "Transformative" 2024 with Accelerated Lithium Exploration Program

Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT) is gearing up for a milestone year as the company ramps up its drilling program at its two flagship projects in Argentina, the company’s president and CEO, Nikolaos Cacos, said.

“The real critical point will be by the middle of 2024, we will have our first resource calculation (and) that will set the company on the stage for solidifying our discovery, and sharing with the investment world the magnitude of what we have,” Cacos said.

Argentina Lithium’s game-changing US$90 million investment deal with global car manufacturer Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) in September 2023 allowed the company to accelerate exploration at its Rincon West and Antofalla projects, both of which are flagship assets.

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has executed an amending agreement with EMX Royalty Corp., the underlying claim owner of the South of Otter, Red Lake, Ontario gold project. The Agreement allows the Company to exercise its right to earn a 100% interest in the project by making the final cash payment of $25,000 based on 50% in shares (by Feb 05th) and 50% in cash (by Feb 28th).

Based on the previous 30-day volume weighted average price for Portofino shares, 176,056 shares are to be issued at a value of $.071 per share. Following this final payment, the Company will own 100% interest in the South of Otter claims, subject to a 1.5% NSR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Atlantic Lithium takes major stride towards production with grant of historic Mining Lease in respect of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

The Board of Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the December 2023 quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

Significant Polymetallic Mineralisation at Cumbre Coya Target, Picha Project, Peru

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

Related News

Gold Investing

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

Copper Investing

Significant Polymetallic Mineralisation at Cumbre Coya Target, Picha Project, Peru

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

Battery Metals Investing

Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

×