Mosaic Announces Phosphate Production Curtailments in Brazil

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Due to the recent sharp increase in sulfur prices, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has started activities to idle single super phosphate (SSP) production at its Fospar and Araxá facilities in Brazil.

Mosaic has also suspended future purchases of sulfur. Mosaic may review these decisions after 30 days.

Mosaic is committed to its mission of helping the world grow the food it needs while maintaining competitiveness in global markets. Mosaic's operations in Brazil play a critical role in supporting reliable fertilizer availability and global food security.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4282
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Mosaic's plans to idle SSP production at Fospar and Araxá suspend sulfur purchases, and review production plans based on market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in raw material prices, global supply and demand dynamics, operational challenges, and other risks described in Mosaic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mosaic undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

