Mosaic Acquires the Historic Golden Island Project

Mosaic Acquires the Historic Golden Island Project

Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) ("Mosaic" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a letter of intent ("the Transaction") with a group of prospectors ("the Prospectors") to acquire 100% of Golden Island project (Île D'Or) ("the Property"). The Property, with a rich history of mining exploration dating back nearly a century, consists of 31 contiguous claims located in Tiblemont Township, NTS map sheet 32C06, near Senneterre in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Quebec.

The Golden Island project is accessible year-round via Regional Road 113, which connects the towns of Val-d'Or and Senneterre. The property is located on Tiblemont Island (see map) and is accessible by boat from the Tiblemont Lake boat launch just before the town of Senneterre. The site contains the remains of the former Tiblemont Island gold mine. This mine was discovered in the early 1930s but never reached commercial production.

Historical Work and Resources

Extensive work was undertaken following the discovery of the property, then known as "Mining Concession 282," in 1932 by Dr. Theodore Koulomzine, a renowned geologist/geophysicist, until its abrupt abandonment at the outbreak of World War II in 1939. During this period, Tiblemont Consolidated built a camp with multiple permanent buildings, all of which are now gone. Nearly 3,350 linear meters of trenches were dug, as well as a three-compartment vertical shaft sunk to a depth of 155 meters. A 360-meter-long adit was also driven into the hillside at lake level, subsequently connected to the shaft at the 100-meter level. Underground development extends to 1,800 meters at the 360 ​​and 485-meter levels. A 5-ton mill was also in operation. Documents from that time indicate several gold-bearing zones located near the surface that could be mined using open-pit methods. A resource estimate, not compliant with Regulation 43-101, indicates 391,000 tons at a grade of approximately 2.8 g/t at a depth of just under 60 meters (GM41028). Multiple exploration programs have been carried out in previous years. Notably, in 1982, SOQUEM completed a short program of 8 drill holes (1,150 meters), three of which were drilled in the main zone. (See Table 1)

The resource estimates described in this document are considered historical resources and do not comply with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Company does not consider the historical estimate to be a current mineral resource and does not assert that any or all of the mineralization described will be subsequently converted into mineral resources or mineral reserves defined in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

Table 1 – Drilling Results - SOQUEM 1982 (GM38876)

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Zone
82-2 63,5 81,2 17,7 1,18 Main
Including 75,6 81,2 5,6 2,99
And 111,18 137,10 25,9 1,42
Including 111,18 123,50 11,7 2,09
82-6 56,1 70,5 14,4 1,25 Main
Including 56,1 61,3 5,2 2,01

67,6 70,5 2,9 2,97
82-8 40,4 53,5 13,1 1,49 Main
Including 46,8 51,9 5,1 2,39

 

It should also be noted that drill hole 82-5, located approximately 1 km northwest of the main zone, intersected a 4.7-meter interval grading 1.31 g/t Au. This drill hole is associated with the same magnetic anomaly as the one linked to the main shaft.

2024 Exploration Campaign

An exploration session using an underwater drone allowed for the clear photographic identification of quartz veins and veinlets in the gallery walls. The strength of the rock has prevented the gallery from collapsing, even after nearly a century. Sampling work carried out in the fall of 2024, supervised by Mr. Jean Gagnon, geologist, focused on a series of gold-bearing veins located southeast of the old mining shaft. A total of 25 selected samples were collected (see Table 2), both from the old trenches and from outcrops.

During the 2024 sampling, the presence of numerous quartz veins was noted in the area surrounding the trenches and the former main shaft. Further fieldwork will be necessary to map and sample all of these veins, which appear to form a gold-bearing corridor several tens of meters wide. The gold-bearing zone is in contact with a high-amplitude magnetic anomaly several kilometers long trending in a northwest-southeast direction.

Table 2 – Best Samples Results (Fall 2024)

Samples
Description UTM E UTM N g/t Au
O0292983
Outcrop of granodiorite with a quartz vein 329610 5348025 4,58
O0292984
Outcrop of granodiorite with a quartz vein 329622 5348018 3,89
O0292988
Zone T, Old N-S trench, greenish coating possibly malachite, cubic PY, 329625 5347992 7,50
O0292991
Former trench, E-W contact zone, Vn QZ and granodiorite, tr CPY, coarse PY. 329632 5348009 101,19
O0292993
Outcrop of granodiorite, presence of a vertical vein, outcrop that has never been broken. 329628 5348043 17,94
O0292994
Occurrence of granodiorite (never broken), Vn QZ tension, vertical, small gold grains in AK, approximately 17 g/t. 329627 5348042 56,69
O0292998
Granodiorite with quartz vein, trace of pyrite, drilling area of ​​zone Z. 329834 5348245 96,13
O0293000
Resampling of the block area containing sample O0292985 329627 5348020 55,31

 

Terms of the Agreement

Under the Transaction, the Company has the option to acquire up to 100% of the Property on the following terms:

Date
 Cash

 Shares

Warrants

Interest 
Signature $ 150,000

5,000,000

2,500,000*

25%
2027 $ 125,000
$ 300,000**

 

50%
2029 $ 125,000
$ 300,000**

 

75%
2031 $ 125,000
$ 300,000**

 

100%
 
 

 

 

 
Total : $ 525,000
$ 1,150,000

2,500,000

 

 

* Warrants exercisable at $0.10 for 24 months

** 15-day VWAP of Mosaic's share price

Mosaic also agrees to pay an ounce-based bonus upon filing a resource estimate compliant with NI 43-101 standards with a minimum grade of 1.4 g/t Au and a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au.

  1. A payment of $1.20 per ounce up to 250,000 ounces ($300,000).
    • $300,000 in Mosaic shares (15-day VWAP).

  2. A payment of $0.75 per ounce from 250,001 to 500,000 ounces ($487,500 including the $300,000 mentioned above).
    • $600,000 in shares (15-day VWAP) including the shares mentioned in A).

  3. A payment of $0.50 per ounce from 500,001 ounces onwards (no maximum).
    • $1 million in shares (15-day VWAP).

The prospectors will hold a 1% NSR royalty on all mining claims. Globex Mining Enterprise holds a 1% GMR on 5 claims and a 2% GMR on 12 claims. 50% of the royalty on these latter 12 claims (1%) is redeemable for the sum of $600,000.

Mosaic may accelerate the exercise of the option at any time and will be the manager of the work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information of Mosaic Minerals Corporation included in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of Mosaic Minerals and qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 respecting information concerning mining projects ("Regulation 43-101").

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) with properties in the province of Quebec.

Source :
Jonathan Hamel
President and CEO
jhamel@mosaicminerals.ca

This release contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the Arrangement. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based includes, among others, that the conditions to closing of the Arrangement will be satisfied and that the Arrangement will be completed on the terms set out in the definitive agreement. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein include, without limitation: that the remaining conditions to the Arrangement will not be satisfied; that the business prospects and opportunities of the Company will not proceed as anticipated; changes in the global prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of exploration and development; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs of such projects, and the future prices for the relevant minerals. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY US NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE TITLES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273239

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Mosaic Minerals Corp.MOC:CNXCNSX:MOCGold Investing
MOC:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Mosaic Minerals Corp.

Mosaic Minerals Corp.

Keep Reading...
Gold bars on a table in front of U.S. hundred dollar bills and stacked coins.

WGC: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025

Investor appetite for safe-haven assets resulted in a record quarter for gold demand in Q3 2025, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report.The WGC published its Gold Demand Trends Q3 report on October 30, which clearly demonstrates that investor demand for gold is exploding as... Keep Reading...
Gold bars, coins, and cash with financial chart and green arrows in the background.

Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results

Global gold producers reported robust third-quarter earnings on the back of record bullion prices. The yellow metal surged to its all-time high of US$4,379.13 on October 17, 2025, coming off the back of rising geopolitical and economic tensions that reignited safe-haven demand.The metal broke... Keep Reading...
LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 7,700-metre Summer 2025 drill exploration program at the 100%-owned Ishkõday Project,... Keep Reading...
Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Drilling Confirms Discovery Status at Horse Heaven’s Golden Gate Target with Three Consecutive Holes Ending in Mineralisation, Identifying the Large Intrusion-Related Gold System Only 16km from the Stibnite Gold Project (PPTA.NAS)

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) (“Resolution” or “Company”) is pleased to report that its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten- Silver Project (“Horse Heaven” or the “Project”), Idaho, USA (Figure 1) has delivered additional broad intervals... Keep Reading...
Trigg Minerals Managing Director Andre Booyzen.

Trigg Minerals Poised for 2027 Production as Push for Domestic Critical Minerals Supply Heightens

As global supply chains tighten under China’s growing dominance in critical minerals, Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF) is moving quickly to advance its Antimony Canyon and Tennessee Mountain projects toward production by 2027.In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Managing... Keep Reading...
Golden and silver pawns with handshake block in center, symbolizing cooperation.

Major Mining Merger: Coeur to Buy New Gold for US$7 Billion

Coeur Mining’s acquisition of New Gold represents one of the largest consolidations in the North American mining sector in recent years.Mid-tier precious metals miner Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announced on Monday (November 3) it plans to acquire New Gold (TSX:NGD,NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in an all-stock... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Smackover Lithium Files Maiden Inferred Resource for Its Franklin Project in East Texas, Containing the Highest Reported Lithium-in-Brine Grades in North America

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Base Metals Investing

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Northern Quebec

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs