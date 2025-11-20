Morgan Stanley Sustainable Signals: Global Survey Shows Institutional Investors Maintain Positive Outlook on Sustainable Investing

- Majority of asset owners (86%) and asset managers (79%) expect proportion of sustainable assets to increase over next two years
- Concerns rising around data availability, regulatory guidance and political uncertainty compared to a year ago
- Sustainability seen by institutional investors as a differentiator and important to managing investment risk
- Physical climate risks expected to have a major impact on asset prices in next five years, with climate adaptation solutions now ranking among top priorities
The majority of asset owners and managers globally expect allocations to sustainable funds to increase in the next two years, according to a new "Sustainable Signals" report by the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing . Conducted in August and September 2025, the survey polled more than 900 institutional investors across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific all of whom currently or plan to practice sustainable investing to assess attitudes, motivations and emerging trends in the space.
When asked about the allocation of their assets to sustainable funds over the next two years, 86% of asset owners said they expect the proportion to grow, a six percent increase from 2024. This is similar to asset manager expectations, as 79% anticipate an increase in AUM over the same period. Asset owners cited strong financial performance of sustainable investments as their top reason for the expected increase, followed by the established track record of sustainable investing. For asset managers, the growth in AUM is expected to come from existing clients increasing their allocations, with further potential for new mandates and first-time allocations.
"In our latest global survey of institutional investors, the majority expect to increase their proportion of assets in sustainable funds – with financial performance and a maturing track record driving these allocations," said Jessica Alsford, Chief Sustainability Officer and Chair of the Institute for Sustainable Investing at Morgan Stanley. "Similar to individual investors and corporates surveyed in this year's Sustainable Signals series, asset owners and asset managers anticipate growing impacts from climate risk in the coming years and are aligning their priorities to mitigate these challenges."
Both asset owners and managers share growing concerns around external factors impacting sustainable investing. In 2025, respondents were more likely to rate a range of concerns as very significant (38%) compared to the year before (25%). Data availability and consistency remains the most significant issue, followed by regulatory guidance and political uncertainty.
Additional findings from the survey include:
- Key Differentiator – Asset managers and asset owners see sustainable investment options as a key differentiator when awarding or winning mandates. Over 80% of both groups also see sustainability as an important part of managing investment risks.
- Climate Risk – Over 75% of institutional investors expect physical climate risk to have a "major impact" on asset prices in the next five years. Accordingly, more than half of respondents deem climate resilience a core part of their risk-return model for sustainable investments.
- Top Investment Priorities – Investors remain focused on emissions-related solutions across regions, with energy efficiency and renewable energy ranked as the top two investment priorities for investors globally. Climate adaptation now ranks third, up from sixth in 2024.
The Sustainable Signals series was launched in 2015 and measures the views of individual investors, institutional investors and corporates on sustainable investing. View the full results of the latest survey here .
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
About Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing
The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing (The Institute), established in 2013, aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of sustainable finance across capital markets. The Institute produces thought leadership and develops partnerships and programs to inform and empower clients, investors and the next generation of sustainability leaders. For more information about the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing, visit www.morganstanley.com/sustainableinvesting .
Disclosures:
This material was published in November 2025 and has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. This material was not prepared by the Morgan Stanley Research Department and is not a Research Report as defined under FINRA regulations. This material does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of persons who receive it.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (collectively, "Morgan Stanley"), Members SIPC, recommend that recipients should determine, in consultation with their own investment, legal, tax, regulatory and accounting advisors, the economic risks and merits, as well as the legal, tax, regulatory and accounting characteristics and consequences, of the transaction or strategy referenced in any materials. The appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives. Morgan Stanley, its affiliates, employees and Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors do not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Individuals should consult their tax advisor for matters involving taxation and tax planning, and their attorney for matters involving legal matters.
Past performance is not a guarantee or indicative of future performance. Historical data shown represents past performance and does not guarantee comparable future results. Certain statements herein may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond our control. In addition, this report contains statements based on hypothetical scenarios and assumptions, which may not occur or differ significantly from actual events, and these statements should not necessarily be viewed as being representative of current or actual risk or forecasts of expected risk. Actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Morgan Stanley speak only as to the date they are made, and Morgan Stanley does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made. Because of their narrow focus, sector investments tend to be more volatile than investments that diversify across many sectors and companies.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in declining markets.
Certain portfolios may include investment holdings deemed Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") investments. For reference, environmental ("E") factors can include, but are not limited to, climate change, pollution, waste, and how an issuer protects and/ or conserves natural resources. Social ("S") factors can include, but not are not limited to, how an issuer manages its relationships with individuals, such as its employees, shareholders, and customers as well as its community. Governance ("G") factors can include, but are not limited to, how an issuer operates, such as its leadership composition, pay and incentive structures, internal controls, and the rights of equity and debt holders. You should carefully review an investment product's prospectus or other offering documents, disclosures and/or marketing material to learn more about how it incorporates ESG factors into its investment strategy.
ESG investments may also be referred to as sustainable investments, impact aware investments, socially responsible investments or diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") investments. It is important to understand there are inconsistent ESG definitions and criteria within the industry, as well as multiple ESG ratings providers that provide ESG ratings of the same subject companies and/or securities that vary among the providers. This is due to a current lack of consistent global reporting and auditing standards as well as differences in definitions, methodologies, processes, data sources and subjectivity among ESG rating providers when determining a rating. Certain issuers of investments including, but not limited to, separately managed accounts (SMAs), mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may have differing and inconsistent views concerning ESG criteria where the ESG claims made in offering documents or other literature may overstate ESG impact. Further, socially responsible norms vary by region, and an issuer's ESG practices or Morgan Stanley's assessment of an issuer's ESG practices can change over time.
Portfolios that include investment holdings deemed ESG investments or that employ ESG screening criteria as part of an overall strategy may experience performance that is lower or higher than a portfolio not employing such practices. Portfolios with ESG restrictions and strategies as well as ESG investments may not be able to take advantage of the same opportunities or market trends as portfolios where ESG criteria is not applied. There is no assurance that an ESG investing strategy or techniques employed will be successful. Past performance is not a guarantee or a dependable measure of future results. For risks related to a specific fund, please refer to the fund's prospectus or summary prospectus.
Investment managers can have different approaches to ESG and can offer strategies that differ from the strategies offered by other investment managers with respect to the same theme or topic. Additionally, when evaluating investments, an investment manager is dependent upon information and data that may be incomplete, inaccurate or unavailable, which could cause the manager to incorrectly assess an investment's ESG characteristics or performance. Such data or information may be obtained through voluntary or third-party reporting. Morgan Stanley does not verify that such information and data is accurate and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, timeliness, or completeness when evaluating an issuer. This can cause Morgan Stanley to incorrectly assess an issuer's business practices with respect to its ESG practices. As a result, it is difficult to compare ESG investment products.
The appropriateness of a particular ESG investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives. Principal value and return of an investment will fluctuate with changes in market conditions.
© 2025 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Members SIPC. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120483044/en/
Media Relations:
Carrie Hall
Carrie.Hall@morganstanley.com