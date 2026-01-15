Morgan Stanley Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The results are now available on the Firm's Investor Relations website at www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir/earnings-releases . The results will be filed on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 15, 2026, which will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

The 4Q25 Strategic Update Presentation will be available at approximately 8:25 a.m. ET at https://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-844-886-2200 (domestic) and 1-646-307-1096 (international); the passcode is 400700. Playback will be available via webcast on our website.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430
Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352

