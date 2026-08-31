Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing Acquires Florida Seniors Housing Portfolio

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI), announced today the acquisition of a Class A seniors housing portfolio located in the Orlando and Tampa metropolitan areas. The portfolio includes two communities comprising 300 independent living, assisted living and memory care units serving residents in Central Florida. AgeWell Senior Living, a Florida-based seniors housing operator, will continue to operate the communities.

Commenting on the acquisition, Will Milam, Head of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing U.S., said: "This investment reflects our focus on high-quality seniors housing supported by durable, highly visible demand driven by long-term demographic trends. Together with AgeWell, we believe these modern communities are well positioned to serve the evolving healthcare and lifestyle needs of seniors in Central Florida by offering residents a continuum of care alongside resort-style amenities."

"We are proud to continue our stewardship of these outstanding communities alongside a new relationship with Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing," said David Mills, President & COO, AgeWell Senior Living. "Together, we remain committed to delivering exceptional care and service to residents and their families while building on the strong foundation established at both communities."

Funds managed by MSREI have been actively investing in seniors housing since 2022 and today maintain ownership interests in 13 senior living communities across the United States. This acquisition expands MSREI's seniors housing portfolio and reflects the firm's continued focus on partnering with experienced operators to invest in high-quality communities in markets supported by favorable demographic trends.

About Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing is the global private real estate investment management business of Morgan Stanley. One of the most active property investors in the world for over three decades, MSREI employs a patient, disciplined approach through global value-add / opportunistic and regional core / core-plus real estate investment strategies. With 17 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, regional teams of dedicated real estate professionals combine a unique global perspective with local presence and significant transaction execution expertise. MSREI currently manages $58 billion of gross real estate assets worldwide on behalf of its clients.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations Contacts:

Devon Burgess
212.762.0811
Devon.Burgess@morganstanley.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Morgan Stanleymsnyse:msfintech investing
MS
The Conversation (0)
Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (“Heritage” or the “Company”) further to its Visible Gold Occurrence in ML3800-003 Press Release dated July 29, 2026, and ML3800-004 Press Release dated August 20, 2026 is pleased to announce confirmation of high-grade gold mineralization within a zone... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing

Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of strong porphyry-style alteration (epidote, garnet) with local bornite, chalcopyrite and magnetite mineralization in hole TS26-06 at the... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Strengthens Corporate Development and Investor Communications with Key Appointment and ICG Engagement

GoldInxs Strengthens Corporate Development and Investor Communications with Key Appointment and ICG Engagement

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Tara Asfour as Vice President Corporate Development and Communications. The Company also announces that it has entered into an engagement with Indigenous Collaboration Group Ltd.... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold Announces Nomination of Ashley Kates to the Board of Directors for Upcoming AGM

Blue Jay Gold Announces Nomination of Ashley Kates to the Board of Directors for Upcoming AGM

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY,OTC:JAYGF) (OTCQB: JAYGF) (FSE: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the nomination of Ashley Kates to the Company's Board of Directors. The nomination is being made in connection with the Company's upcoming annual general meeting, which is... Keep Reading...
Aventis Energy Highlights Uranium Fertile System at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Highlights Uranium Fertile System at the Corvo Uranium Project

Highlights Uranium-Fertile System: Analytical results from the Company's first-ever drill campaign at Corvo confirmed anomalous* uranium in all nine (9) completed drill holes. Results returned a total of fifty-five (55) metres of weakly anomalous uranium (>10 ppm U, partial), including... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldera Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Programs Targeting Multiple Gold Discovery Opportunities in Ontario and New Brunswick

Nevgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For Mineral Resource Estimate on the Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

precious metals investing

Gold and Silver's Next Leg: Expert Strategies for the Coming Precious Metals Boom

gold investing

Goldera Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Programs Targeting Multiple Gold Discovery Opportunities in Ontario and New Brunswick

zinc investing

Zinc Price Hits 4-Year High as Silver and Lead Credits Rewrite Mine Economics

precious metals investing

Nevgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For Mineral Resource Estimate on the Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

base metals investing

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Initial 183-H2 Well Results