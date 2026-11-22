Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP), its private infrastructure investment platform, today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell StraitNZ (the Company), a New Zealand-based integrated transport, logistics and ferry company, to Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients.
StraitNZ manages multiple daily freight and passenger services across the Cook Strait in New Zealand. StraitNZ is one of only two Cook Strait ferry operators, connecting New Zealand's national highway system from the North Island to the South Island. Since MSIP's investment in March 2022, the Company completed a full fleet refresh, introduced three-year CPI-linked take-or-pay freight contracts, rolled out dynamic passenger pricing, secured multi-decade port lease extensions and delivered strong EBITDA growth.
"StraitNZ demonstrates MSIP's ability to identify high-quality essential infrastructure businesses and create value through active ownership and disciplined execution," said Mark McLean, Managing Director and Co-Head of Asia-Pacific investing for MSIP. "Over our ownership period, we have worked alongside management to strengthen the Company's commercial proposition, improve operational performance and position StraitNZ for sustainable long-term growth."
Through its ferries and nationwide road freight network, StraitNZ provides an essential freight and passenger link, connecting customers, communities and businesses across New Zealand's supply chain. Services are expected to continue as normal while the transaction is completed.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.
About Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) is a leading global private infrastructure investment platform with approximately $17 billion in capital commitments since inception. Founded in 2006, MSIP has invested in a diverse portfolio across transportation, digital, energy transition, and water and waste. MSIP targets assets that provide essential public goods and services with the potential for value creation through active ownership. For further information about Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, please visit Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.
Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2.1 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
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Alyson Barnes: alyson.barnes@morganstanley.com