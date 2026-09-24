Moody's Named #1 in Chartis RiskTech100® for Fifth Consecutive Year

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced its fifth consecutive top ranking in the Chartis RiskTech100 ® 2027 report, with 18 individual category wins spanning risk management, banking, insurance, and data and analytics.

The RiskTech100 ® is Chartis Research's annual flagship assessment and benchmarking tool for risk technology providers. Moody's sustained run at the top of the rankings reflects its approach to helping customers address evolving risks and embrace new technologies to manage them.

"Being named #1 once is an achievement. Being named #1 five years in a row says something more about who we are as a company," said Christina Kosmowski, Chief Executive Officer of Moody's Analytics. "This recognition reflects the depth of expertise across Moody's and the work our teams do every day to help organizations navigate risk, complexity, and change. We're honored to be recognized by Chartis and grateful to everyone across Moody's who helped make this possible."

In addition to being ranked #1 overall, Moody's was recognized across 18 categories, reflecting the breadth of Moody's data, analytics, software and risk intelligence capabilities.

  • Overall Strategy
  • Overall Banking
  • Overall Insurance
  • Supply Chain
  • Artificial Intelligence for Wholesale Banking
  • Credit Risk Intelligence
  • Co-Pilot and Intelligent Dashboards – Banking
  • Co-Pilot and Intelligent Dashboards – Insurance
  • Cross Industry Credit and Counterparty Data
  • Credit Data – Wholesale
  • Credit Data – Collateralized Loan Obligation
  • Credit Risk for the Banking Book – Wholesale
  • ALM: Hedging and Risk Management
  • Credit Portfolio Management
  • Current Expected Credit Loss
  • Natural Catastrophe Risk Solutions and Tools
  • Risk Management as a Service – Insurance
  • Construction Lending

"Moody's continues be the provider of broad intelligence, with full 360-degree coverage including research, data, software and tools, along with varied delivery mechanisms, particularly in the wholesale part of the credit value chain," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Moody's coverage is global and includes deep sectoral expertise (real estate, structured credit, etc.) combined with regional focus."

Chartis Research seeks out organizations that drive business performance through effective risk management, governance, and compliance. Their team spent nearly a year talking to vendors, technology buyers, and end users before making selections for the RiskTech100 ® 2027.

For more information about Moody's, visit https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/about-us/awards/moodys-and-the-chartis-risktech100-2027.html .

About Moody's Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

For Moody's Communications :
Joe Mielenhausen
Moody's Corporation
+1 212-553-1461
Joe.Mielenhausen@moodys.com

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