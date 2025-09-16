Moody's Agentic Solutions to Automate Complex Workflows and Speed Human Decision-Making

Moody's today announced Agentic Solutions, a groundbreaking addition to its suite of AI-powered offerings designed to transform how organizations make decisions in complex, high-stakes environments. The new solutions empower organizations to act with greater speed, precision, and confidence than ever before, reshaping how risk is decoded, opportunities are identified, and decisions are made.
�For over a century, our customers have looked to Moody's for premium data, trusted insights, and cutting-edge solutions to help them make better, more informed decisions," said Rob Fauber, President and CEO of Moody's. "Agentic Solutions is a natural extension of our legacy of investment and innovation anchored in the strength of our industry leading data-estate and the depth of our people's analytical skills. By integrating agentic capabilities into the workflows of our customers, we are supercharging the speed and precision at which we can help our customers understand risk and unlock opportunity."
Built on Moody's trusted data estate covering more than 590 million global entities, Agentic Solutions coordinates AI agents that automate and optimize knowledge-intensive workflows across finance, risk, and strategy. Working together, the agents deliver specific enhancements to decision-makers, including:
- Elevated Productivity : AI-coordinated workflows transform manual processes, empowering teams to deliver executive-ready insights in minutes rather than hours.
- Reliable, Transparent Outputs : Every result is clearly sourced, auditable, and backed by rigorous data governance, providing confidence in high-stakes, compliance-heavy environments.
- Workflow Efficiency : More than 50 domain-specific agents can work in tandem, adding intelligent automation across high-value workflows such as credit assessment, portfolio monitoring, sales intelligence, and know-your-customer screening.
- Purpose-Built for Regulated Industries : Configurable deployments are designed to meet the demands of financial services, real estate, insurance, and other dynamic sectors where accuracy, transparency, and compliance are essential.
To learn more, visit https://moodys.com/agenticsolutions .
About Moody's Corporation
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com .
