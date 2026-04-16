Moody's Agentic Solutions Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced that its Moody's Agentic Solutions (MAS) workflows are now available in AWS Marketplace. Available now with the MAS Credit Memo workflow, and with additional credit and compliance capabilities to follow, Moody's decision-grade intelligence is accessible directly within AWS Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

"As AI accelerates the pace of decision-making, the need for trusted, explainable intelligence has only increased," said Helen Rider, Head of Global Sales at Moody's. "By making our AI-powered Credit Memo workflow available in AWS Marketplace, we're meeting customers where they work and helping them move faster while maintaining rigor, transparency, and confidence."

MAS Credit Memo applies Moody's proprietary data, ratings, research, and risk insights through an advanced agentic workflow that transforms the traditionally manual, knowledge-intensive process of Moody's customers creating credit memos into a more automated and consistent experience.

At the core of the workflow is Moody's context layer the structured, governed bridge that delivers the right connected intelligence, in the right context, in the right place, so that AI produces trusted outputs that can be acted upon. Designed for regulated, high-stakes environments, the workflow helps institutions produce credit memos that are faster to generate, standardized in structure, and grounded in Moody's trusted intelligence with outputs that are explainable and traceable to underlying source data.

The effectiveness of AI-enabled workflows depends on the quality, structure, and governance of the intelligence that underpins them. Moody's connected intelligence– spanning 600 million entities, 2 billion ownership links, and major domains of financial risk – provides the trusted context layer that makes AI outputs valid, explainable, and auditable.

Making the Credit Memo workflow available in AWS Marketplace simplifies discovery and deployment for institutions already building with Amazon Web Services (AWS), accelerating time to value without requiring new platforms or custom integrations. The workflow is designed to run natively on AWS as a complete, production-ready solution, delivering Moody's decision-grade intelligence directly into credit workflows wherever users are building and operating.

Availability in AWS Marketplace reflects Moody's commitment to embedding decision-grade intelligence directly into the infrastructure where financial institutions are already building.

To learn more, visit http://www.moodys.com/agenticsolutions .

About Moody's Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com .

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans and prospects for Moody's business and operations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Stockholders and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information in this document are made as of the date hereof, and Moody's undertakes no obligation (nor does it intend) to publicly supplement, update or revise such statements on a going-forward basis, whether as a result of subsequent developments, changed expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Factors, risks and uncertainties as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause Moody's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in greater detail under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Moody's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC or in materials incorporated herein or therein. Stockholders and investors are cautioned that the occurrence of any of these factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, which could have a material and adverse effect on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition.

For Moody's Communications :
Joe Mielenhausen
Moody's Corporation
+1 212-553-1461
Joe.Mielenhausen@moodys.com

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