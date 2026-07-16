Molina Healthcare Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Construction Partners to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) will replace National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Construction Partners Inc. (NASD: ROAD) will replace Molina Healthcare in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 22. S&P 500 constituent Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is acquiring National Storage Affiliates Trust in a deal that is expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Molina Healthcare

MOH

Health Care

July 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

National Storage Affiliates Trust

NSA

Real Estate

July 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Construction Partners

ROAD

Industrials

July 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Molina Healthcare

MOH

Health Care

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