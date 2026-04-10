Mogotes Announces Grant of Options

Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG,OTC:MOGMF) (FSE: OY4) (OTCQB: MOGMF) ("Mogotes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted 350,000 stock options to purchase common shares exercisable at a price of $0.33 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years to a director of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Mogotes Metals Inc.

Mogotes Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company exploring for copper and gold in the prospective Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. Mogotes flagship project, Filo Sur, adjoins the large Filo del Sol Copper-gold-silver discovery, and is along the same N-S trending belt as the Filo Del Sol – Aurora and NGEx Minerals Lunahuasi and Los Helados copper-gold deposits.

For further information, please contact:

Mogotes Metals Inc.
Allen Sabet, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (647) 846-3313
Email: info@mogotesmetals.com

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Twitter: https://x.com/mogotesmetals

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292035

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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