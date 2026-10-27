Modal Raises $750 Million in Series D Round: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 27th

  • Modal boosts valuation to $15.75 billion
    • The company also announced that it crossed $1 billion in annualized run rate.
    • Modal builds AI building blocks allowing developers to create a wide range of applications.
    • CEO Erik Bernhardsson will join NYSE Live to discuss what's fueling the company's rapid growth.
  • ClioCon 2026 gets underway from Boston
    • Annual event is hosted by legal practice software firm Clio.
    • It's bringing together lawyers, industry leaders, and technology businesses.
    • Clio CEO Jack Newton will join Taking Stock to deliver his biggest takeaways from the event.
  • Earnings season underway while Fed kicks off two-day policy meeting
    • UPS and Coca-Cola delivered their latest quarterly figures this morning.
    • NYSX components Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon will report this week.
    • The FOMC meeting kicks off today, with policymakers due to announce their decision on interest rates Wednesday afternoon.

Opening Bell
Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) celebrates its 35th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Ingevity at the NYSE on October 26

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modal-raises-750-million-in-series-d-round-nyse-content-update-302920743.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/27/c1990.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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