NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 27th
- Modal boosts valuation to $15.75 billion
- The company also announced that it crossed $1 billion in annualized run rate.
- Modal builds AI building blocks allowing developers to create a wide range of applications.
- CEO Erik Bernhardsson will join NYSE Live to discuss what's fueling the company's rapid growth.
- ClioCon 2026 gets underway from Boston
- Annual event is hosted by legal practice software firm Clio.
- It's bringing together lawyers, industry leaders, and technology businesses.
- Clio CEO Jack Newton will join Taking Stock to deliver his biggest takeaways from the event.
- Earnings season underway while Fed kicks off two-day policy meeting
- UPS and Coca-Cola delivered their latest quarterly figures this morning.
- NYSX components Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon will report this week.
- The FOMC meeting kicks off today, with policymakers due to announce their decision on interest rates Wednesday afternoon.
Opening Bell
Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) celebrates its 35th anniversary of listing
Closing Bell
Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modal-raises-750-million-in-series-d-round-nyse-content-update-302920743.html
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/27/c1990.html