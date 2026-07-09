Miracle-Gro to Showcase Organic Innovation at Cultivate '26 Exhibit

Miracle-Gro, the iconic gardening brand of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, will showcase its modernized and integrated organic portfolio designed to meet the lifestyle of new generations of gardeners with a full interactive display at Cultivate '26 in Columbus, Ohio.

Miracle-Gro will bring its portfolio to life at booth #345 from Sunday, July 12, to Tuesday, July 14, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Martha Stewart, the company's chief gardening officer, will make an appearance Monday, July 13, to share her "It's All Gardening" philosophy, which is grounded in applying Miracle-Gro's line of trusted organic products and care principles across indoor and outdoor growing. The Miracle-Gro exhibit will also feature Bonnie Plants, the largest grower and distributor of vegetable and herb plants in the U.S. of which ScottsMiracle-Gro is a joint-venture owner.

"Consumers increasingly view gardening as a connected lifestyle, whether tending to vegetables outdoors or growing herbs and house plants indoors," said Sadie Oldham, vice president and general manager of the Gardens business for ScottsMiracle-Gro. "Through Cultivate ‘26, we are creating a modern, home-inspired environment that helps retailers and horticulture professionals visualize greater opportunities for consumers to grow indoors and out through the entire gardening journey."

Cultivate ‘26 attendees are invited to visit Miracle-Gro for organic product demonstrations featuring the all new Raised Bed Revitalizer and new organic plant food solutions, merchandising insights, consultations with brand experts and exclusive product samples of the brand's expanded portfolio.

About Miracle-Gro

Miracle-Gro is an iconic brand of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and North America's market leader in consumer gardening products, empowering people of all ages to nurture plants and create bountiful gardens to enjoy their own piece of the Earth. Miracle-Gro's indoor and outdoor soils, plant food, potting mixes and organic solutions are among the most recognized in the gardening category. Through support of nonprofit programs and community gardening initiatives, Miracle-Gro helps fight food insecurity while inspiring generations of growers to cultivate a more beautiful, greener world. Founded in 1951, Miracle-Gro is celebrating its 75th anniversary. For more information, visit Miracle-Gro.

Media Contact:

Tom Matthews
tom.matthews@scotts.com


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