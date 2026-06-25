Minera Alamos Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Changes Name to Mining Americas Inc.

Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI,OTC:MAIFF) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held today.

Among the motions approved at the AGM was a resolution to change the Company's name from Minera Alamos Inc. to Mining Americas Inc. (the "Name Change") (new website www.miningamericas.gold).

The Company's securities will continue to trade under the ticker MAI on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and MAIFF on the OTCQX. The Company has received conditional approval from the TSXV for the Name Change. The TSXV will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the Name Change.

Shareholders voted in support of the election of all director nominees including Bruce Durham, Darren Koningen, Ruben Padilla, Jason Kosec, and Darren Pylot. Further to the Company's May 11, 2026 news release, the board of directors has appointed Darren Pylot as Chairman.

Darren Blasutti, CEO, commented: "We are excited to officially welcome Darren Pylot as our new Chairman, and will readily draw from his company-building expertise from his leadership at Capstone Copper as Founder, President, CEO, and later Executive Chair. We would also like to thank Jason Kosec for his time serving as Chairman and are pleased to have him remain as a Director. The name change to Mining Americas Inc. is reflective of the Company's strategy to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer."

At the AGM, shareholders also approved the Appointment of Auditor, Board Size Discretion, Annual Approval of Omnibus Incentive Plan, and Amendments to Omnibus Incentive Plan (together, the "Amended Plan"). Among other things, the Amended Plan (i) introduces performance share units as a new type of award available under the Amended Plan, (ii) consolidates the termination provisions applicable to awards, and (iii) introduces and update provisions to accommodate a potential future listing of the Company's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, all as more particularly described in the Circular. A copy of the Amended Plan is attached as Schedule "A" to the Circular, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Mining Americas

Mining Americas Inc. (formerly Minera Alamos Inc.) is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock project.

The Company also owns the Copperstone project in La Paz County, Arizona, a permitted, advanced underground gold project. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro project, an open pit heap leach gold development project in northern Zacatecas.

The Company's strategy is to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Darren Blasutti, CEO
416-306-0990 ext 208
dblasutti@miningamericas.gold

David Stewart, VP Corporate Development & Capital Markets
+1-647-294-8361
dstewart@miningamericas.gold

Website: www.miningamericas.gold

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. This information is based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. The Company's financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302879

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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