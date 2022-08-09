Life Science NewsInvesting News

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery and development company focused on creating novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today issued a letter to shareholders from James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer of Mindset.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Mindset's overarching strategy since inception has been to methodically apply state-of-art drug discovery approaches in medicinal chemistry and pharmacology to known psychedelic compounds to create the next-generation of psychedelic drug candidates to better serve patients in need. In the last 6 months, our focused efforts have begun to deliver an impressive and growing series of world class innovations, partnerships, and feedback reinforcing our patent portfolio position, which collectively differentiates and establishes Mindset as the premiere biotech company working in the psychedelic space today.

I would like to take a moment to review these accomplishments:

Novel, Patent-Pending, Intranasal Platform Formulation Technology

While Mindset's focus has been on discovering novel drugs, we have further leveraged insights that we have learned around drug design techniques into complementary inventions in synthesis and, most recently, in drug delivery technology. In June of 2022, we announced our proprietary novel, patent-pending, intranasal formulation technology, which we believe has the potential for improving the administration of a wide range of central nervous system ("CNS") medications, including first and subsequent generations of psychedelic medicines. The intranasal formulation leverages Mindset's unique patent-pending platform technology and has been demonstrated to alter the pharmacokinetics profile of the active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") of first-generation psychedelic drug candidates.

The initial Proof-of-Concept ("PoC") of our intranasal technology using 5-MeO-DMT showed promising results. In a side-by-side comparison to a standard formulation, plasma exposure (Cmax, AUC and oral bioavailability (F(%)) was higher for our proprietary formulation. As such, this newly developed technology has the potential for reducing dose level, speeding uptake and out-take from the brain, and reducing peripheral side-effects, thereby enabling a more efficient, safer, and more cost-effective treatment delivery system. We look forward to broadening our validation data as we anticipate this technological advancement to be interchangeable with other known and novel psychedelic and CNS therapeutics.

The development of this proprietary formulation technology is yet another excellent example of the dedication and scientific innovation engine from the Mindset team.

Expert Partnerships

At Mindset, we also understand the immense value of strategic scientific and business partnerships with industry leading experts.

In May of 2022, Mindset engaged a UK-based Contract Research Organization ("CRO"), Clerkenwell Health , to prepare for an initial scientific meeting with regulators from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA") to discuss our initial plans for clinical development of our first psychedelic drug candidate, MSP-1014, a novel and patented second-generation psilocybin-like drug candidate. It was key for us to engage Clerkenwell Health as we make headway in progressing MSP-1014, our Family 1 lead clinical candidate, towards First-in-Human clinical trials.

Another exciting partnership for Mindset is our innovative research collaboration with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health ("CAMH"), a top psychiatric research hospital based in Toronto, Canada. We are sponsoring a preclinical study at CAMH on MSP-1014 alongside psilocybin. The study is interrogating how macro and micro doses of psychedelic compounds modulate expression levels of molecular biomarkers of brain plasticity in rats. The team expects to uncover short- and long-term changes in cFOS and BDNF expression that could underlie the long-term behavioral changes associated with a single psychedelic experience and develop molecular insights into the magnitude of effects of MSP-1014 compared to psilocybin. This collaboration will profile and build our understanding of the observed superiority of MSP-1014 to psilocybin at the molecular level.

Mindset's strategic relationships have been thoughtfully selected to drive our continued development and growth. This includes, most notably, our partnership with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development ("MSRD"), a member of the global Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies, to provide ongoing funding of development expenses and top-tier CNS expertise needed to bring clinical candidates from both Mindset's Families 2 and 4 of next-generation psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT compounds, respectively, through Phase 1a and Phase 1b human clinical trials. This partnership with Otsuka, a global leader in bringing CNS medications to market, is an yet another incredible opportunity for Mindset, differentiating us from our peers in the psychedelic space, as the first and only company, to date, to partner with big pharma and focus on new drug development.

Robust IP Portfolio

As we develop our pipeline of innovative next-generation psychedelic drug candidates, ensuring a strong IP position is an essential goal for Mindset's team. Our recent announcements validate the strength of our IP position and validate our strategy of focusing on IP from the beginning.

Most recently, the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has granted allowance for Mindset's patent application number 17/387,864, titled "3-Pyrrolidine-Indole Derivatives as Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders." Included within this application are drug candidates from Family 2, which are novel analogues of psilocybin that exhibit a range of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic improvements in pre-clinical studies. Family 2 has a potentially superior in-clinic macrodose profile to psilocybin. This issued patent and other Family 2 patent-pending applications are included within our collaboration with MSRD.

In addition, the USPTO has recently issued a Notice of Allowance for another Mindset patent application, number 17/387,845, titled, "Psilocin Derivatives as Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders." Included within this application are several drug candidates that are classified as belonging to Family 1 which are second-generation compounds with potential improvements compared to psilocybin in overall pharmacokinetic profile, effect size, safety, and manufacturing.

Mindset also filed additional provisional patent applications covering 2 classes of new chemical entities ("NCEs") that expand our next-generation DMT and 5-MeO-DMT drug candidate platforms, or Family 4, currently under development in collaboration with MSRD.

I am extremely encouraged with the progress we've made so far in bringing novel mental health therapies one step closer to patients in need. Mindset has successfully developed a leading portfolio of next generation NCEs, patent pending processes to synthesize first generation psychedelic drug candidates efficiently and cost-effectively, and a novel intranasal delivery system to improve the overall pharmacokinetic properties of first- and second-generation psychedelic drug candidates.

Over the next twelve months, we expect to launch one or more of our novel drug candidates to in-human clinical trials. Additionally, we will look to find more synergistic strategic partners that share our vision to continue to advance our growing pipeline of new drugs.

With a strong team and alliances in place to expedite our time-to-market and de-risk our drug development programs, we will continue to work hard on the research and development required to unlock new discoveries so that we can provide better insight into the pharmacological potential of psychedelic medicines, both for the industry at large and, one day, to help patients overcome a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders.

On behalf of the Mindset management team and Board of Directors, I sincerely thank you for your continued support of the company and I look forward to providing you with further updates as our progress continues.

Sincerely,

James Lanthier
CEO of Mindset Pharma

To watch a video of Mindset's CEO and CSO discussing the announcement in greater detail, please visit: https://youtu.be/nygmSLtYXlg

About Mindset Pharma Inc.
Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybins in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has a co-development agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceuticals family of companies, for its short-duration compounds, Mindset Families 2 & 4.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com .

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: MindSet@kcsa.com
Phone: 212-896-1267
​​
Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: MindSet@kcsa.com
Phone: 949-606-6585

Company Contact:
James Lanthier, CEO
Email: jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate Development
Email: jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com
Phone: 416-479-4094

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mindset Pharma Inc.MSET:CNXCNSX:MSETLife Science Investing
MSET:CNX
Mindset Pharma Receives Allowance for Patent Application Covering its Short-Duration Novel Psychedelic Medications for The Treatment of Central Nervous System Disorders

Mindset Pharma Receives Allowance for Patent Application Covering its Short-Duration Novel Psychedelic Medications for The Treatment of Central Nervous System Disorders

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has granted allowance for Mindset's patent application number 17387,864, titled "3-Pyrrolidine-Indole Derivatives as Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders." Included within this application are drug candidates that the Company classifies as belonging to Family 2, which are novel analogues of psilocybin that exhibit a range of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic improvements in pre-clinical studies.

Family 2 is included within Mindset's collaboration with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC (MSRD), a member of the global Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies. The drug candidates under this platform show strong effect size in vitro and in vivo compared to psilocybin, are potentially shorter acting, orally bioavailable and CNS penetrant.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Announces Development of Novel, Optimized, Intranasal Formulation

Mindset Pharma Announces Development of Novel, Optimized, Intranasal Formulation

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic-inspired medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company has developed a novel, patent-pending, intranasal platform formulation technology expected to deliver improved central nervous system (CNS) penetration of first and subsequent generations of psychedelic medicines.

Mindset's novel intranasal formulation technology leverages its unique platform technology, a common feature of several of Mindset's leading psychedelic drug candidates, altering the pharmacokinetics profile of the active pharmaceutical ingredient. The proof of concept (PoC) of this novel formulation demonstrates improved CNS penetration compared to standard formulations of 5-MeO-DMT. Data also demonstrates increased CSF exposure relative to plasma in comparison to a standard formulation by a factor of approximately 3. With this unique formulation technology, there is potential for reducing dose level, speeding uptake and out-take from the brain, and reducing peripheral side-effects, thereby enabling a more efficient, safer, and more cost-effective treatment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma and Top Psychiatric Research Hospital, CAMH, Enter Innovative Collaboration to Build Molecular Profile of MSP-1014 Compared to Psilocybin

Mindset Pharma and Top Psychiatric Research Hospital, CAMH, Enter Innovative Collaboration to Build Molecular Profile of MSP-1014 Compared to Psilocybin

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company has entered into an innovative research collaboration with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health ("CAMH"), a top psychiatric research hospital based in Toronto, Canada. Mindset will sponsor a preclinical study at CAMH on its lead asset, MSP-1014, a novel and patented second generation psilocybin-like compound that is being prepared for First-in-Human studies alongside psilocybin.

Single psychedelic experiences can cause both short- and long-term behavioral changes in humans and the mechanisms of these are relatively under explored. The study will interrogate how macro and micro doses of psychedelic compounds modulate expression levels of molecular biomarkers of brain plasticity in rats. The team expects to uncover short- and long-term changes in cFOS and BDNF expression that could underlie the long-term behavioral changes associated with a single psychedelic experience and develop molecular insights into the magnitude of effects of its lead compound, MSP-1014, compared to psilocybin. Dr. Anh Dzung Lê, Senior Scientist and Head of Neurobiology of Alcohol Lab in the Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute at CAMH, will lead the study, supported by Dr. Douglas Funk, a Project Scientist in the CAMH Neurobiology of Alcohol Lab

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTING and REPLACING Cybin Announces Up to USD$35 Million At-The-Market Equity Program

CORRECTING and REPLACING Cybin Announces Up to USD$35 Million At-The-Market Equity Program

First paragraph, first sentence of release should read: Cybin Inc. ( NEO: CYBN ) (NYSE American: CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows Cybin to issue and sell up to USD$35,000,000 of common shares (Instead of Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows Cybin to issue and sell up to USD$35,000,0000 of common shares).

The updated release reads:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin Announces Up to USD$35 Million At-The-Market Equity Program

Cybin Announces Up to USD$35 Million At-The-Market Equity Program

Cybin Inc. ( NEO: CYBN ) (NYSE American: CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows Cybin to issue and sell up to USD$35,000,0000 of common shares (" Shares ") in the capital of the Company from treasury to the public, from time to time, through the Agents (as defined below). All Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market" distributions as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions directly through the Neo Exchange Inc. (the " NEO Exchange "), the NYSE American LLC or any other "marketplace" (as defined in National Instrument 21-101 Marketplace Operation) upon which the Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Cybin intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for growth opportunities and working capital initiatives.

Distributions of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms and conditions of an "at-the-market equity" distribution agreement (the " Distribution Agreement ") dated August 8, 2022 that the Company entered into with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (collectively, the " Agents "). The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and August 5, 2023 unless earlier terminated in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Shares under the ATM Program and there can be no assurance as to when such sales will be completed, if ever. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in Cybin's sole discretion and in accordance with the Distribution Agreement. As any Shares distributed under the ATM Program will be issued and sold at the prevailing market price at the time of the applicable sale, prices may vary among purchasers through the duration of the ATM Program. The completion of sales of Shares under the ATM Program will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the listing of such Shares on the Neo Exchange and the NYSE American LLC, and any required approvals of each exchange.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin Announces Up to USD$35 Million At-The-Market Equity Program

Cybin Announces Up to USD$35 Million At-The-Market Equity Program

Cybin Inc. ( NEO: CYBN ) (NYSE American: CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows Cybin to issue and sell up to USD$35,000,0000 of common shares (" Shares ") in the capital of the Company from treasury to the public, from time to time, through the Agents (as defined below). All Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market" distributions as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions directly through the Neo Exchange Inc. (the " NEO Exchange "), the NYSE American LLC or any other "marketplace" (as defined in National Instrument 21-101 Marketplace Operation) upon which the Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Cybin intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for growth opportunities and working capital initiatives.

Distributions of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms and conditions of an "at-the-market equity" distribution agreement (the " Distribution Agreement ") dated August 8, 2022 that the Company entered into with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (collectively, the " Agents "). The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and August 5, 2023 unless earlier terminated in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Shares under the ATM Program and there can be no assurance as to when such sales will be completed, if ever. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in Cybin's sole discretion and in accordance with the Distribution Agreement. As any Shares distributed under the ATM Program will be issued and sold at the prevailing market price at the time of the applicable sale, prices may vary among purchasers through the duration of the ATM Program. The completion of sales of Shares under the ATM Program will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the listing of such Shares on the Neo Exchange and the NYSE American LLC, and any required approvals of each exchange.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Cybin Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2022 and recent business highlights.

"Looking back at the last 12 months, we have made positive progress toward our goal of advancing psychedelics to therapeutics. In that time, we have moved from the lab to the clinic where we now have two major development programs underway," said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Monday, August 15, 2022

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Appoints Kathy Hopinkah Hannan to its Board of Directors

Ginkgo Bioworks Appoints Kathy Hopinkah Hannan to its Board of Directors

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced that Kathy Hopinkah Hannan PhD, CPA has joined its Board of Directors, effective August 2, 2022 . Dr. Hannan brings over thirty years of experience as a senior C-Suite executive, corporate advisor, independent board director and strategist leading significant operations and high priority initiatives.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

"As a pioneer in synthetic biology, Ginkgo Bioworks is undertaking critical work to make biology easier to engineer and to enable a more sustainable future," said Dr. Hannan. "I am honored to join Ginkgo's Board at such a significant time in the company's history, and look forward to working with Ginkgo's incredible team as they use synthetic biology to unlock innovations across industries."

Dr. Hannan is a retired senior partner from KPMG LLP, where she also served as Vice Chair. She brings extensive governance experience through her corporate board roles with Annaly Capital Management, Otis Worldwide Corporation, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, as well as her roles as Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and formerly as Chair of the Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of the USA . A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, Dr. Hannan served as a commissioner for the Tribal Employment Rights Office and was a presidential appointee to the National Advisory Council on Indian Education. She also served as a member of the Committee to establish the Board of Directors for the Ho-Chunk Tribe's corporation under Section 17 of the Indian Reorganization Act.

"Dr. Hannan brings invaluable experience as a leader in enterprise sustainability and organizational effectiveness, with an impressive track record for leading key financial and advisory services for clients," said Marijn Dekkers, Chair of the Board of Directors for Ginkgo Bioworks. "Dr. Hannan's industry knowledge and financial acumen is a welcome addition to our Board as Ginkgo continues to grow as a public company. We are looking forward to working with her."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Ginkgo's growth and potential innovations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, and (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-appoints-kathy-hopinkah-hannan-to-its-board-of-directors-301599762.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×