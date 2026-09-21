Millennium Silver Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

Millennium Silver Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) ("Millennium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 9,440,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and expire on September 21, 2031. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) is focused on the exploration and development of its Nevada projects. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: MSC.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Robert Drago"

Robert Drago
President & CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or at www.millennium-silver.ca.

CONTACT: Darren Timmer, Director 
Telephone: (604) 527-8146
E-mail: info@millenniumsilver.ca

* * * * * * *

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315334

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Millennium Silver Corp.

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