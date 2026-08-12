TomaGold Provides Corporate Update on Berrigan Mine Drilling, Geophysical Surveys and Regional Sampling Programs

Highlights
- Strong Phase 2 results reported to date: extension holes TOM-25-009EXT and TOM-25-011EXT confirmed continuity of the Berrigan Deep zone over more than 250 metres.
- Assay results pending for extension holes TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT.
- Audio-frequency magnetotelluric (AMT) survey completed over the Berrigan Mine project: report pending .
- Large-scale surface UTEM survey completed covering approximately 4 km by 2 km around Berrigan Mine: report pending .
- Borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) survey conducted in multiple drill holes at Berrigan Mine: results and report pending .
- Regional rock and till/soil sampling campaign of 1,474 samples (936 rock grab samples — 405 at Berrigan Mine, 351 at Gwillim and 180 at William — plus 538 soil samples): results pending .
- Winter biogeochemical bark sampling campaign of 735 samples: results pending .
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF; OTCPK: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide shareholders with a corporate update on the multiple exploration work streams currently underway across its Chibougamau property portfolio, anchored by the Berrigan Mine project. Following a productive first half of 2026, the Company has several drilling, geophysical and geochemical activities in progress and expects to generate a steady stream of news flow over the coming weeks.
TomaGold's Phase 2 extension drilling program at Berrigan Mine has already delivered two strong sets of assay results in 2026. Extension hole TOM-25-011EXT returned a major 204.25-metre mineralized intersection grading 2.05% ZnEq (0.48 g/t AuEq), including 31.31% ZnEq over 2.40 metres, confirming the vertical continuity of the Berrigan Deep zone. Extension hole TOM-25-009EXT subsequently intersected multiple zinc-, gold-, silver- and copper-rich zones between 389.35 m and 530.35 m, including 29.90 metres grading 2.24% ZnEq, closing a strategic gap between the discovery hole and TOM-25-011EXT and confirming lateral continuity of the Berrigan Deep zone over more than 250 metres. These results reflect strong momentum in advancing value creation across TomaGold's Chibougamau portfolio heading into the second half of 2026.
Extension Drilling Program Assay Results Pending
With TOM-25-009EXT and TOM-25-011EXT now reported, the Company is awaiting assay results for the three remaining extension holes of its Phase 2 program: TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT. Consistent visual mineralization was logged across all five extension holes, and core from the remaining three holes has been cut, sampled and shipped to the laboratory for analysis.
Geophysical Survey Program
In parallel with its drilling program, TomaGold has deployed a comprehensive suite of geophysical surveys across the Berrigan Mine project and the surrounding Chibougamau claims. Geophysics measures the physical properties of rock – principally electrical conductivity and resistivity – allowing the Company to see through overburden, image mineralized structures at depth, and prioritize the highest-confidence targets for future drilling before capital is committed underground. Three complementary surveys are currently underway or completed, each awaiting its final report.
Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric (AMT) Survey
AMT is a passive, deep-penetrating geophysical method that records natural variations in the Earth's electric and magnetic fields to map subsurface resistivity contrasts to depths of up to approximately 2 km. The current program, conducted by Géophysique TMC, consists of a grid of 14 lines totalling 7.5 line-kilometres over the Berrigan Mine project. AMT was selected because it is uniquely suited to imaging deep structural architecture at a district scale, allowing TomaGold to define the major shear zones and structural corridors that control mineralization at Berrigan, well beyond the depths reached by current drilling, and to identify new corridors with potential for buried polymetallic systems similar to Berrigan Deep. Status: survey report pending.
UTEM Survey
UTEM is a large-scale, surface time-domain electromagnetic survey capable of detecting conductive bodies to depths of up to approximately 3 km. TomaGold's program covers a corridor of approximately 4 km by 2 km surrounding the Berrigan Mine project. The survey was designed to identify new regional electromagnetic conductors analogous to the Berrigan Deep zone and to prioritize high-confidence drill targets along the main mineralized structural trends across the broader property package acquired from Chibougamau Independent Mines, Globex and SOQUEM. Combined with AMT and BHEM data, UTEM allows the Company to build a fully integrated 3D geophysical model of the district ahead of the next drilling phase. Status: survey report pending.
Borehole Electromagnetic (BHEM) Survey
BHEM involves lowering an electromagnetic probe down completed drill holes to detect off-hole conductors – mineralized zones that lie beyond the physical reach of the drill bit. The Company has systematically surveyed multiple Berrigan Mine drill holes, including TOM-25-011, TOM-25-012 and TOM-25-015, using this method. BHEM was the key tool that led to the original discovery of the Berrigan Deep zone, as off-hole conductors identified in early holes indicated that mineralization extended well beyond the depths initially drilled. By systematically surveying each new hole, TomaGold maximizes the geological information recovered from every metre drilled and continuously refines the 3D conductive-plate model used to design current and future extension programs. Status: survey report pending.
Regional Geochemical Sampling Programs
Distinct from the geophysical surveys described above, TomaGold has also conducted two regional geochemical sampling programs. Where geophysics images the physical properties of rock at depth, geochemical sampling directly measures the metal content of surface materials, allowing the Company to detect the near-surface geochemical footprint of mineralization across large areas of its property package quickly and at low cost. These two programs are run and reported separately, as they use different sample media, answer different exploration questions, and were completed in different seasons.
Rock and Till/Soil Sampling Campaign
Launched as part of the district-scale prospecting campaign across the Company's optioned Chibougamau claims (Chibougamau Independent Mines, Globex and SOQUEM property blocks), field crews collected a total of 1,474 rock and soil samples, comprising 936 rock grab samples — 405 at the Berrigan Mine property, 351 at the Gwillim property and 180 at the William property — together with 538 soil samples , collected from numerous historical showings that had never been the subject of rigorous follow-up work. Rock and soil geochemistry is a fast, cost-effective way to test dozens of historical occurrences simultaneously before committing to drilling: it directly measures anomalous base and precious metal content in outcropping rock and near-surface soil horizons, allowing the Company to rank targets by grade and tenor and to prioritize the most compelling showings for follow-up trenching, geophysics or drilling. Status: results pending.
Biogeochemical Bark Sampling Campaign
Conducted this past winter across select target areas of the Chibougamau property package, the program involved the systematic collection of a total of 735 tree bark samples for biogeochemical analysis . Tree roots draw trace metals from the underlying bedrock and overburden, concentrating a subtle but detectable geochemical signature in bark tissue. Biogeochemical bark sampling is particularly effective in areas of thick glacial overburden, muskeg or limited outcrop exposure – conditions common across parts of the Chibougamau camp – where conventional soil or rock sampling is less reliable. The method is also low-impact and cost-efficient, and winter conditions allowed field crews to access otherwise difficult terrain on snow-covered ground. Results are expected to help vector toward buried mineralization and generate new drill-ready targets in areas with no surface expression. Status: results pending.
David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold, said: "TomaGold has never had more irons in the fire, and that is exactly where we want to be. Our Phase 2 extension program at Berrigan Mine has already confirmed more than 250 metres of continuity within the Berrigan Deep zone, and we still have three more holes to report. On top of that, we have AMT, UTEM and BHEM geophysical data being processed, and hundreds of rock, soil and bark samples working their way through the laboratory from our regional prospecting programs. Every one of these datasets has the potential to move the story forward, and we look forward to sharing results with shareholders as they become available in the coming weeks."
Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at TomaGold, added: "What excites me most is how these programs complement one another. The drilling and BHEM data are refining our understanding of the Berrigan Deep conductive plate at depth, while AMT and UTEM extend that structural mineralization picture across the wider district. Meanwhile, our rock, soil and bark sampling programs are systematically testing dozens of historical showings across our consolidated Chibougamau land package. Taken together, this is one of the most comprehensive, multi-method exploration efforts TomaGold has undertaken, and it will generate a strong pipeline of targets for years to come."
Next Steps
- Receive and disclose assay results for extension holes TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT as they become available.
- Finalize and disclose the AMT, UTEM and BHEM geophysical reports and integrate results into an updated 3D structural and conductivity model of the Berrigan Mine district.
- Receive and disclose assay results from the regional rock, till/soil and biogeochemical bark sampling programs, and prioritize follow-up targets accordingly.
- Use the combined datasets to design the next phase of drilling at Berrigan Mine and across the broader Chibougamau property portfolio.
About the Berrigan Mine Project
The Berrigan Mine property consists of 16 claims totalling 483 hectares located 4 km north-northwest of the town of Chibougamau. TomaGold has an option to acquire 100% of the property from Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
The property has been the subject of more than one historical estimate. Met-Chem Canada Inc. prepared the most recent of these in April 2001 in a report titled: "Pre-feasibility study: Etude Conceptuelle, Projects Berrigan and Tortigny" by Chuinard et al. In the report, a resource estimate completed using polygonal estimation techniques stated 1.39 Mt grading 3.17% Zn and 1.77 g/t Au on the main Berrigan Mine zone. No resource classifications were given for the resource (GM61359).
The mineral resource estimate presented above is historical in nature and was not prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to rely on this estimate, as the Company is not treating the estimate as a current mineral resource. The qualified person has not done sufficient work to make the resource current. Substantial data compilation, verification, and, potentially, additional drilling and resampling would be required by a qualified person before the historical estimate could be classified as a current mineral resource. There can be no assurance that any portion of the historical mineral resource will ultimately be confirmed or demonstrated to be economically viable. For further information regarding the Berrigan Mine Project, please consult the press release dated September 13, 2023 .
Technical Disclosure
The technical content of this press release has been reviewed by Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company, and Suzie Tremblay, P.Geo., Vice President of Operations at Explo-Logik Inc. and a consultant to TomaGold, each of whom is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lafleur has approved the technical content of this press release.
About TomaGold
TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Québec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Québec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Brosnan, Radar and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.
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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration, drilling, geophysical and geochemical sampling activities, laboratory turnaround times, continued availability of capital and financing, market prices, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.
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David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com