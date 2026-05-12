Micron Redefines AI Performance With Sampling of 256GB DDR5 Server Module

Micron Redefines AI Performance With Sampling of 256GB DDR5 Server Module

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it has sampled 256GB DDR5 registered dual in-line memory modules (RDIMM) to key server ecosystem enablers. The module is built on the company's leading-edge 1-gamma technology, which is capable of speeds up to 9,200 megatransfers per second (MTs), greater than 40% faster than modules in volume production today.1 Micron's module employs advanced packaging techniques, 3D stacking (3DS) multiple memory dies connected by through-silicon vias (TSVs). Combined with Micron's 1-gamma DRAM, these innovations provide the capacity, speed and power efficiency required to scale next-generation AI systems. A single 256GB module can reduce operating power by more than 40% versus two 128GB modules, enabling greater efficiency for modern AI data centers.2

Ecosystem partner validation
Micron is collaborating with key ecosystem enablers to validate the 256GB 1-gamma DDR5 RDIMM across their respective current and next-generation server platforms. This co-validation ensures broad platform compatibility and accelerates the path to production deployment for data center customers building AI and HPC infrastructure at scale.

"Capacity, bandwidth, and power are the defining drivers of AI efficiency. With our 256GB DDR5 RDIMM, Micron is enabling servers to deliver significantly higher performance," said Raj Narasimhan, senior vice president and general manager of the Cloud Memory Business Unit at Micron. "Built on our 1-gamma DRAM using advanced 3DS and TSV packaging, this solution delivers industry-leading speed and power efficiency, helping data center architects scale AI infrastructure more efficiently."

Meeting the memory demands of the AI era
The rapid proliferation of large language models (LLMs), agentic AI, real-time inference and high-core-count CPU workloads is driving an urgent need for greater enterprise server memory capacity, higher bandwidth and improved power efficiency. Micron's 256GB DDR5 RDIMM addresses these growing requirements head-on, enabling server architects, hyperscale operators and platform partners to maximize memory capacity per socket while operating within the thermal and power boundaries of modern data center infrastructure.

Sampling and availability
Micron's 1 gamma-based 256GB DDR5 RDIMM is currently sampling to key server ecosystem enablers for platform validation. For more information on Micron's data center solutions, visit the Micron data center memory webpage.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
Micron Technology, Inc., is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Product and Technology Communications Contact:
Mengxi Liu Evensen
+1 (408) 444-2276
productandtechnology@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact:
Satya Kumar
+1 (408) 450-6199
satyakumar@micron.com

                                                              

1 Performance advantage is calculated comparing 9,200 MT/s versus products at 6,400 MT/s.

2 Operating power measured in watts. Calculated by comparing two 128GB modules running at 9.7 W (19.4 W total) versus a single 256GB module at 11.1W.


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