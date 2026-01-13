Michael Gentile Makes Strategic Investment in Silver Crown Royalties and Joins as Strategic Advisor

TORONTO, ON, January 13, 2026 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF, OTCQX: SLCRF, FRA: QS0) ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") is pleased to announce a C$3,000,000 strategic investment on a non-brokered private placement basis (the "Offering") by investor Michael Gentile. The Offering consists of 424,500 units ("Units") at a price of $7.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of a common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Corporation and one Common Share purchase warrant. The Company is also delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Gentile as Strategic Advisor to Silver Crown Royalties.

Michael Gentile, CFA, is a prominent strategic investor and advisor in the junior mining sector, renowned for his expertise in mining and natural resources investments.

Michael is currently the largest shareholder in over 25 junior mining companies. Michael sits on several junior mining company boards as well as being a strategic advisor. In 2021 Michael co-founded Bastion Asset Management a Montreal based long short hedge fund focused on small to mid-cap equities in the USA and Canada now managing over C$700 million in assets. He previously served as Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Formula Growth Ltd from 2001 to 2018.

His deep capital markets experience and proven track record continue to make him a sought-after figure in the junior mining community, where he actively supports value creation through exploration, development, and long-term strategic investments.

Peter Bures, Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are humbled to have Michael Gentile join our team as a strategic investor and a strategic advisor. Michael's deep industry knowledge and contacts should serve the shareholders of Silver Crown in the near-term with an expected lower cost of equity capital. The proceeds from the Offering will be allocated primarily toward specific accretive silver royalties, which we have identified and are advancing, and to bolstering general working capital, positioning Silver Crown to expand its portfolio and capitalize on the favorable outlook for rising silver prices."

Michael Gentile commented: "I am very excited to join Silver Crown Royalties as a cornerstone shareholder and strategic advisor. With Silver making new record highs I see a massive value creation opportunity ahead for SCRi as they exploit an untapped market opportunity in the Silver Royalty space. Peter and the team have built a tightly held, well-structured royalty platform that is deeply undervalued and not appreciated by the market. I look forward to helping SCRi accelerate their growth initiatives and increase their market presence and awareness."

As compensation for his role as Strategic Advisor, Silver Crown has issued Michael Gentile 50,000 stock options with a strike price of $8.05 for a period of three years. He will also be entitled to participate in Silver Crown's RSU program in accordance with Silver Crown's omnibus equity incentive plan.

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties (Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | FRA: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown (SCRi) currently holds five silver royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. SCRi strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

T: (416) 481-1744  |  pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com    

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the proceeds from the Offering will be allocated primarily toward specific accretive silver royalties, which we have identified and are advancing, and to bolstering general working capital, positioning Silver Crown to expand its portfolio and capitalize on the favorable outlook for rising silver prices; he will also be entitled to participate in Silver Crown's RSU program in accordance with Silver Crown's omnibus equity incentive plan. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRI will purchase silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRI's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRI to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of silver and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRI; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRI's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

