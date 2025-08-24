Drilling Commences at Mt Hope Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Mount Hope Mining Limited (ASX: “MHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its maiden drill program has commenced at its 100%-owned Mt Hope Project in New South Wales (Figure 1).
Highlights:
- Inaugural drill program comprises ~4,800m of Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and Air Core (“AC”) drilling across four priority targets.
- Drill campaign includes high-confidence infill and extensional drilling at Mt Solitary, which boasts an Exploration Target range of 1.32 to 1.87Mt of 1.0 to 1.35 g/t Au for 42.5 to 81.4 Koz (Table 1).
- The new Blue Heeler prospect, hosting coincident MLTEM conductors, is located approximately 200m west of historical drill hole GCS-1, which included a historical intercept of 31m @ 0.42% Zn, 0.26% Pb, 117 ppm Cu and 4.8 ppm Ag from 56m
- The Mt Hope East and Black Hill prospects, hosting coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies, have never been tested by drilling.
The inaugural drilling campaign will test four priority targets for a total of ~4,800m of Reverse Circulation (RC) and Air Core (AC) drilling, including the recently added Blue Heeler target (see ASX announcement, 15 July 2025 &22 August 2025).
Mount Hope Mining Managing Director & CEO Fergus Kiley commented:
“Mount Hope Mining is excited to commence its maiden drill program at the Mt Hope Project - a significant milestone in our journey towards unlocking the potential of the southern Cobar Basin.
“Each priority prospect represents a high conviction drill target, backed by high-quality geological science, and we look forward to exploring these areas further.
“We believe these four priority areas represent a good opportunity to create shareholder value via true greenfield exploration success or by delineating valuable ounces for future development.
“We look forward to keeping shareholders updated with strong news flow throughout the remainder of Q3 and into Q4 with the results from the exploration drilling, along with the metallurgical test work for Mt Solitary, and with our other early-stage exploration programs.”
Figure 1: RC Drill rig commences drilling the Mt Solitary Program
Mt Solitary Exploration Target
Table 1: Mt Solitary Exploration Target2
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. As such, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared by the JORC Code 2012.
Maiden drilling campaign at the Mount Hope Project
The inaugural Mt Hope maiden drill program has commenced drilling, starting at the Mt Solitary prospect to convert the existing Gold Exploration Target (Table 1) to a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).
The initial phase 1 RC program at Mt Solitary will consist of ~1,500m (Figure 2). The drill rig will then mobilise to test the greenfield polymetallic drill targets at Blue Heeler and Black Hill before finishing the program at Mt Hope East.
The Company has engaged ALS Laboratories in Orange, NSW, for analytical work. Samples from the maiden drilling campaign will be sent to Orange throughout the program, with sample preparation analysis to be completed at the same facility.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Mount Hope Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
05 December 2024
Mount Hope Mining
Investor Insight
Mount Hope Mining’s strategic location in the prolific and resource-rich Cobar Basin, which has seen increased activity in recent years, signifies the company’s compelling investment proposition.
Overview
Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) is an Australian resource company specializing in copper and gold exploration. With its flagship project located in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales, Australia, the company leverages the region's rich mining history and underexplored potential. On August 30, 2024, Mount Hope transitioned to a public company to attract investments for its ambitious mineral exploration goals.
Mount Hope Mining's acquisition of Fisher Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unico Silver Limited, has provided it with full control over the Mount Hope project. This project spans four tenements covering approximately 175 square kilometers, located in the southern Cobar Basin, a region with a longstanding history of copper and gold mining dating back to the 1870s.
The Cobar Basin has seen a flurry of significant mining activities in recent years, underscoring the region's robust potential for polymetallic resource development. In August 2024, Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL) finalized the acquisition of the Endeavor Mine, located 40 kilometers north of Cobar, which boasts JORC-compliant resources of 16.3 million tonnes grading 8 percent zinc, 4.5 percent lead, and 84 grams per ton (g/t) silver. In 2023, Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) successfully acquired the CSA copper mine from Glencore, further signalling the growing investment attractiveness of the Cobar Basin as a major hub for copper production.
These activities highlight a dynamic and competitive landscape that Mount Hope Mining can leverage for its own exploration strategy.
The strength and vision of Mount Hope Mining's leadership are critical to its success. The company boasts an experienced and dynamic board and management team, each member bringing a wealth of expertise in mineral exploration, corporate governance, and strategic planning. Their collective experience in mining, resource development, and financial oversight ensures the company is well-equipped to meet its objectives.
Company Highlights
- Mount Hope Mining is a copper and gold exploration company based in Australia
- The company holds 100 percent ownership of the Mount Hope project in the prolific Cobar Basin, comprising four tenements spanning 175 sq km
- The Cobar Basin has long history of copper and gold mining dating back to the 1870s, and recently experiencing increased M&A activity.
- Mount Hope has identified key zones of interest within the project and will be the target for near-term phased exploration
- The company’s experienced and dynamic board and management team, bring a wealth of expertise in mineral exploration, corporate governance, and strategic planning.
Key Project
Mount Hope
The Mount Hope project is Mount Hope Mining’s flagship exploration initiative, located in the southern Cobar Basin of New South Wales, Australia. This project spans approximately 175 square kilometers across four granted exploration tenements: EL6837, EL8058, EL8290 and EL8654. The region is historically significant for its rich copper and gold deposits and has contributed substantially to Australia’s mining output since the 1870s. Despite its long-standing mining heritage, the southern Cobar Basin remains underexplored, presenting a unique opportunity for Mount Hope Mining to utilize modern exploration techniques to uncover untapped resources.
The project area encompasses several historical mining sites, including the Mount Hope, Comet and Great Central copper mines, alongside the Mount Solitary and Solar gold mines. These sites, although historically productive, have seen limited contemporary exploration, leaving substantial potential for discovering residual and new deposits.
Geology and Targets
The Mount Hope project is characterized by volcanic and sedimentary sequences with structural features conducive to hosting polymetallic deposits, particularly copper and gold. Fault zones and folding within the tenements act as pathways for mineralization, creating promising exploration targets.
Mount Hope Mining has identified key zones of interest within the project area, including Mount Hope East, Black Hill, Main Road East, Little Mount Solitary, and the Mount Solitary to Solar Trend. These targets are prioritized for exploration based on historical mining data and geophysical anomalies. The company plans to implement a phased approach to exploration, beginning with geophysical and geochemical surveys to refine target zones, followed by drilling campaigns to confirm mineralization and assess the economic viability of the deposits.
Strategic Location
The Mount Hope project benefits from its strategic location within the Cobar Basin, an established mining district with access to infrastructure and services. The recent resurgence of mining activity in and around the Cobar Basin, as demonstrated by Polymetals Resources’ acquisition of the Endeavor mine, and Metals Acquisition’s purchase of the CSA copper mine, underscores the region’s significance as a hub for resource development.
Mount Hope Mining aims to build on this momentum, leveraging both historical data and cutting-edge exploration methodologies to maximize the project’s potential. With its focus on copper and gold, commodities essential to green technologies and global markets, the Mount Hope project is well-positioned to contribute to the growth of Mount Hope Mining and the broader Australian resource sector.
Management Team
Fergus Kiley – Managing Director and CEO
Fergus Kiley plays a pivotal role in driving Mount Hope Mining’s exploration and growth strategies. He previously served as Senior Geologist and Technical Business Development Lead at Wyloo, one of Australia’s largest private natural resources investment groups. This role honed his expertise in exploration, geological modeling and project evaluation. Kiley also serves on the board of Grand Gulf Energy (ASX:GGE) and has over a decade of experience managing exploration programs for various ASX-listed companies. His leadership at Mount Hope focuses on leveraging modern exploration techniques and building partnerships to unlock the potential of the Mount Hope project.
Ben Phillips – Non-executive Chairman
Ben Phillips provides strategic oversight and governance to Mount Hope Mining. Appointed on July 5, 2024, he plays a vital role in ensuring the board operates effectively and aligns with the company’s objectives. Phillips’ leadership in other ventures and his focus on strong corporate governance bring additional credibility to Mount Hope’s public presence. His insights into the mining sector and his strategic vision position the company for sustainable growth.
Todd William – Non-executive Director
Todd Williams brings significant expertise in mining exploration and operations, particularly within the Cobar Basin. He is currently the managing director of Unico Silver (ASX:USL) and a Non-executive director of Orpheus Uranium (ASX:ORP). As the former owner of the Mount Hope project through Unico, William's historical knowledge of the tenements is an invaluable asset. His extensive work in the region strengthens Mount Hope’s technical and operational strategies.
Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales
